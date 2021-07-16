QuakeCon returns as an online-only event on August 19th
The 2021 edition of will take place from August 19th-21st. Bethesda confirmed it will be for the second straight year. It's the first QuakeCon since .
The event will feature updates about existing and upcoming games, as well as giveaways and tournaments. QuakeCon Twitch partners will be streaming throughout the event and encouraging viewers to donate to charities including Asian Americans Advancing Justice, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Trevor Project and UNICEF. Bethesda a last year after virtual attendees smashed donation targets.
The full schedule and more details will be revealed in the next few weeks. Last year's QuakeCon included panels on the likes of , (which again this year) and . It seems a little too soon for another look at after Bethesda and Xbox showed off at E3 last month, but you never know.