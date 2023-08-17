Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 31st of October to $0.455. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.1%, which is below the industry average.

Quaker Chemical Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Quaker Chemical's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 96.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 199%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Quaker Chemical Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.98 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.82. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.4% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Earnings per share has been sinking by 28% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On Quaker Chemical's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think Quaker Chemical is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

