Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Quaker Chemical is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$201m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$347m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Quaker Chemical has an ROCE of 8.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Quaker Chemical compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Quaker Chemical.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Quaker Chemical's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 17% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Quaker Chemical is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 18% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Quaker Chemical, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them is significant.

