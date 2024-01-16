Quaker Oats recall list: See the dozens of products being recalled for salmonella concerns

Quaker Oats has issued two recalls in as many months for dozens of products potentially contaminated with salmonella, according to the PepsiCo-owned company and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The first recall, issued on Dec. 15, largely included granola bars and granola cereals, while the second, announced on Jan. 11, expanded the list to include more products, such as snack mixes and more cereal products.

The recalled products are believed to be at risk of carrying salmonella, a bacteria that induces unpleasant symptoms in healthy people but can cause a fatal infection in persons with weakened immune systems. Fortunately, no illnesses or deaths related to the recalled Quaker Oats products have been reported at this time, according to the FDA.

Here is the list of products recalled by Quaker Oats so far in 2023 and 2024.

Quaker Oats products recall list

Quaker Oats issued an initial recall on Dec. 15 for a host of products, including granola and cereal bars, snack variety packs and cereals. On Jan. 11, the Quaker Oats Company issued an additional recall that includes more granola, cereal and protein bars and snack boxes.

The recall was issued both by Quaker Oats in the U.S. and Canada, where contaminated products were also sold. The affected products were sold in Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan, as well, the FDA said.

Quaker nor the FDA have yet to clarify how the contamination occurred but have said there are no known cases of illness or death linked to the products.

Here's a full list of items included in both Quaker Oats recalls, according to the FDA:

This recall does not include:

Quaker Oats

Quaker Instant Oats

Quaker Grits

Quaker Oat Bran

Quaker Oat Flour

Quaker Rice Snacks

What to do if you have contaminated products

Consumers are advised should check their pantries for any of the listed products. Impacted products should not be consumed and should be promptly disposed of.

If you do discover one of the items in your home, reach out to Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.comExternal Link Disclaimer for additional information or product reimbursement.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. The signs of salmonella poisoning include:

Bloody diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts more than three days without improving.

Diarrhea and a fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

Nausea and vomiting, especially if it prevents you from keeping liquids down.

Signs of dehydration, including: dry mouth and throat, infrequent peeing and feeling dizzy when standing up.

Stomach cramps.

These symptoms most commonly occur between six hours and six days after exposure. Though most people recover in four to seven days, those with weakened immune systems, including children younger than 5 and adults over 65, may experience more severe symptoms that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Salmonella bacteria are most likely to appear in food when those preparing it have not washed their hands or have failed to keep the food production process sanitary, according to the FDA. The bacteria is most typically spread in raw or undercooked foods.

