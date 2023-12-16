Quaker Oats recalls some of its granola bars, cereals for possible salmonella risk

Quaker Oats is recalling dozens of its granola bars and granola cereals because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The company, which is part of PepsiCo, announced the recall Friday of some of its granola bars and granola cereals, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Among the products recalled are various flavors of Quaker Big Chewy Bars and variety packs, and Quaker Simply Granola cereals.

The products were sold in all 50 states, as well as in Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan, the FDA said. Consumers should dispose of and not eat any of these Quaker products, the agency said. People can contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com for additional information or product reimbursement.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can get into the food preparation chain when people handling food do not wash their hands or fail to keep the food production process sanitary, according to the FDA. The bacteria is most typically spread in raw or undercooked foods.

Quaker Oats: No illnesses from salmonella in granola recall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates salmonella causes about 1.35 million illnesses, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the U.S. annually. Most people who get sick from salmonella develop symptoms – such as diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps – between six hours and six days after infection, the CDC says. More severe cases of infection may include aches, headaches, elevated fever, lethargy, rashes, blood in the urine or stool. In some instances, the illness may become fatal.

Quaker Oats did not elaborate on how the potential contamination occurred. But the company said there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses related to the products in this recall in a statement on its website.

Quaker Oats is recalling dozens of its granola bars and granola cereal products because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

Some of the Quaker Oats products recalled

The several dozen products recalled by Quaker Oats include granola bars, granola cereals and variety packs that may include different bars, as well as other snacks including Quaker Oats Rice Crisps and Frito-Lay potato chips. Here's some of the products; for the full list (with UPC codes), go to the Quaker Granola recall site.

Story continues

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip granola bars (sold individually and in packs of five and 10 bars); Best before date of Aug. 2, 2024, or any earlier date.

Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk granola bars (sold in packs of eight); Best before date of Aug. 2, 2024, or earlier.

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Variety packs (sold in packs with eight, 18, 58 and 60 bars); Best before date of June 3, 2024, or earlier.

Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter bars (sold in packs of six and 14); Best before date of Oct. 1, 2024, or earlier.

Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal (17-oz. box); Best before date of Sept. 1, 2024, or earlier.

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal (24.1-oz. box); Best before date of June 3, 2024, or earlier.

Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, & Almonds Flavor (available in 18-oz. boxes and a two-pack of boxes); Best before date of Jan. 9, 2024, or earlier.

Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack (36.94-oz package with 40 snacks); Best before date of March 12, 2024, or earlier.

Among the dozens of products Quaker Oats is recalling because they may be contaminated with salmonella are some granola cereals.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Quaker Oats issues nationwide granola product recall for salmonella