U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.00
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,658.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,903.50
    +22.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.50
    +5.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.84
    +0.54 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.30
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.07 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1569
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    -1.69 (-8.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8110
    +0.1950 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,169.45
    +948.05 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,329.24
    +11.48 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.30
    +3.26 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
COMING UP:

September jobs report: Payroll gains set to accelerate to 500,000

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Qualcomm Appoints Ann Chaplin as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

-- Don Rosenberg to Retire After 14 Years at the Company --

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that Ann Chaplin has been appointed general counsel & corporate secretary, reporting directly to Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer of Qualcomm Incorporated, effective November 1. Don Rosenberg, general counsel and corporate secretary since 2007, will serve as Special Advisor for Policy, Regulation and Strategic Initiatives until his retirement at the end of the year.

"We are excited to welcome Ann to Qualcomm at a time when we see demand for our technologies across virtually every industry and we are positioning the company to execute on one of the largest growth opportunities in our history," said Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer, Qualcomm Incorporated. "Ann's broad experience makes her ideally suited for this role as we accelerate our growth in new industries and continue to develop our industry-leading innovations."

Chaplin brings deep expertise across a range of legal, business and technology areas, with an extensive portfolio of work in litigation and transactional matters, expert knowledge in intellectual property law and management, and varied responsibilities in many areas of corporate law and governance. Most recently, Chaplin has served as corporate secretary and deputy general counsel for General Motors (GM), with significant responsibilities that included assisting in the overall management of the legal department, overseeing corporate governance, advising on product and technology transformation initiatives, managing the interface with the board of directors, leading the securities team, and advising on ESG initiatives. Chaplin directly managed many areas across GM's legal operations at various times, including the litigation of thousands of cases ranging from class actions to complex product litigation, antitrust, IP, securities, and multidistrict matters. Prior to GM, Chaplin was a partner at Fish & Richardson, where she managed the firm's litigation practice group and focused on patent, trade secret, trademark and copyright litigation. She was a member of the firm's management committee and led its Minneapolis office. Chaplin earned her Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota.

"On behalf of Qualcomm, we thank Don for his many years of service and significant contributions to our success," said Cristiano Amon. "Don's leadership and strategic thinking have helped the company overcome challenges and thrive as we invented and brought leading wireless technologies to the world. His expertise also made him a trusted policy advisor to governments and leaders who know how important innovation is to their economies and citizens."

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications
Phone: 1-858-845-5959
Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-appoints-ann-chaplin-as-general-counsel--corporate-secretary-301395937.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 10 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best big pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now. On September 9, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unveiled a comprehensive plan to reduce drug […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • Apple’s potential 2024 car launch will rock Tesla’s stock: analyst

    Craig Irwin, Roth Capital Partners Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from Tesla’s investor day.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

    The three major U.S. indexes were down for the month, and many growth stocks experienced even sharper declines. Despite the market's slide, these three growth stocks are up over the past month and have the fundamentals that could propel them to outperform moving forward. Asana (NYSE: ASAN) is a web and mobile application that helps organizations organize and manage the efforts of their employees.

  • Bitcoin bull run: analysts predict record rally to end 2021

    Bitcoin's price was up 1.2% on Friday and has managed to hold above a key level of $50,000, as analysts expect cryptocurrencies to soar in Q4.

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machine

  • Market Sell-Off: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Market jitters present a potential opportunity to get in on high-growth stocks like Facebook and Nvidia.

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    What happened Electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped Thursday morning, rallying 7.5% by 11:45 a.m. EDT after a huge analyst upgrade. So what Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on Nio stock to buy with a price target of $56 a share, representing a whopping 66% upside from the stock's Wednesday closing price.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting Up To 800% Growth In Q3

    GOOGL stock, TaskUs and Crocs among 24 of today's fastest-growing stocks as market looks to rebound.