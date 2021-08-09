U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

New Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon On The Future Of Qualcomm, Tech And 5G

·1 min read
In this article:
By Patrick Moorhead

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Qualcomm

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon
Years from now, when we look back at the technologies that shaped and impacted us the most, on a grand and magnificent scale, I believe we will recognize the importance of the push and adoption of wireless technologies like 5G. Qualcomm had been involved in virtually every major 5G launch globally, helping with the swift rollout of the technology in over 35 different countries. Considering how multi-faceted 5G technology is, this is no small feat. Through it all, Cristiano Amon, former President and now CEO of Qualcomm, was at the front of the whole operation, spearheading the development and rollout of 5G with the help of 45 other companies, one year ahead of schedule.

https://newsdirect.com/news/new-qualcomm-ceo-cristiano-amon-on-the-future-of-qualcomm-tech-and-5g-212337418

