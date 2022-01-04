U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,800.28
    +3.72 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,868.42
    +283.36 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,639.63
    -193.17 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.00
    +25.69 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.18
    +1.10 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    +14.80 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.29 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    +0.0052 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1330
    +0.7970 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,321.73
    +374.80 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.53
    +11.18 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Qualcomm commits to auto sector, locking in new clients for its Snapdragon Digital Chassis

Rebecca Bellan
·4 min read

Tech giant Qualcomm signaled a strong commitment to furthering its technologies in the automotive sector at CES this year, announcing new OEM clients and the opening of an engineering software office in Berlin to support the company's European auto customers with the latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis.

“The office opening is further evidence of the company’s commitment to bring new and exciting technologies to the Automotive sector,” said Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president and president of Europe/MEA and Qualcomm Europe, in a statement.

The digital chassis is a suite of cloud-connected "platforms" which automakers can adopt in full or à la carte, and it includes: the Snapdragon Ride Platform for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving, the Auto Connectivity Platform for LTE, 5G connected services, cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and precise positioning, and the next generation of the Snapdragon Cockpit, a digital cockpit and infotainment system.

Qualcomm's integrated automotive platforms, including the digital chassis, have an order pipeline of more than $13 billion, according to the company. Snapdragon as it stands today is built off the back of Qualcomm's car-to-cloud service, announced at CES in 2020, which was the company's first product that aimed to keep cars connected to the cloud. This would allow for faster over-the-air updates and the ability to gather vehicle and usage analytics to create new revenue streams both for the company and for automaker partners.

“Qualcomm Technologies understands automakers’ needs for uniqueness and differentiation as well as the tremendous opportunity to redefine the automotive and transportation business model," said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and general manager of automotive at Qualcomm, in a statement. “The Snapdragon Digital Chassis allows platforms to stay continually up-to-date with new capabilities after vehicle purchase, while allowing the automaker to create new features and services for enhanced customer engagement and services-based business models.”

Volvo became one of the many automakers to integrate Snapdragon into their vehicles, the companies announced on Tuesday. Volvo's upcoming fully electric SUV and Volvo EV brand Polestar's Polestar 3 SUV will both be powered by Qualcomm's digital cockpit, powered by Google's Android OS, and a suite of wireless technologies to support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and the automaker expects to launch vehicles with these features later this year.

Honda also shared plans to bring Qualcomm's digital cockpit to its upcoming models for the first time, which it expects to be commercially available in the U.S. in the second half of 2022 and across the globe in 2023.

Renault Group announced in September its plans to integrate the digital cockpit into its Mégane E-Tech electric vehicle, but on Tuesday, the company shared plans to expand that collaboration to the entire suite of digital chassis platforms, including the connectivity platform and the Snapdragon Ride platform.

Volvo, Honda and Renault join the increasingly long list of Qualcomm Snapdragon customers, which seemed to have picked up in earnest around the time Qualcomm acquired automotive tech company Veoneer in October. Since then, Qualcomm has signed on around 40 OEMs, including BMW, GM, Hyundai, JiDu, Xpeng, NIO and WM, to integrate different Snapdragon platforms into their vehicles.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon is also enabling other companies building automotive infotainment centers to innovate. At CES, the company announced a partnership with Alps Alpine to develop a "Digital Cabin," which is powered by the Snapdragon cockpit. The cabin includes technologies such as an e-mirror that helps ameliorate blind spots by providing a peripheral view, a large ceiling display and sound zones that project noise individually to each passenger.

While most of Qualcomm's clients are opting to enhance their cockpits and infotainment systems, the company might be most bullish on its Ride platform, a system-on-a-chip (SoC) that should provide a powerful enough processor to allow for many ADAS and automated driving functions. Veoneer's Arriver self-driving software unit has only enhanced Ride, which has allowed it to compete directly with Nvidia's Drive Orin SoC, which is already being used to develop similar functionalities with customers like Cruise, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Zoox and, most recently, TuSimple.

Read more about CES 2022 on TechCrunch
Read more about CES 2022 on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • At CES, Qualcomm Unveils Deals With Car Makers, AR Chips for Microsoft

    The partnerships with car makers underline the company's push into the automotive chip market. A collaboration with Microsoft will target the metaverse.

  • Intel launches graphics chips for gamers in effort to take on Nvidia

    Intel Corp on Tuesday said that it has started shipping new graphics chips aimed at PC gamers, a growing segment that has long eluded the chipmaker and is dominated by larger rival Nvidia Corp. Intel's Arc graphics chips help video games and other content look more realistic. The chips are Intel's first effort in many years in the market and will take on leader Nvidia, which had graphics chips sales of $9.8 billion in its most recent fiscal year, a 29% increase.

  • 2 No-Brainer Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is the buzzword of the moment in technology after Meta Platforms announced in October 2021 that it plans to bring this concept to life so that people can experience immersive content in three dimensions instead of simply looking at two-dimensional objects on a screen. From gaming and entertainment to work and education, the coming metaverse is expected to touch several verticals and blur the lines between real and virtual worlds. As a result, the metaverse is expected to create a massive revenue opportunity running into trillions of dollars, according to estimates from various analysts and investment firms.

  • Ford's Moves Are Electrifying: Here's How to Trade It

    Within two years, Ford expects to have the capacity to produce 600,000 battery electric vehicles per annum.

  • Ford Will Build Nearly Twice As Many F-150 Electric Trucks Amid Hot Demand

    By the middle of 2023, Ford plans to ramp up to build 150,000 F-150 Lightning trucks per year. Ford stock soared to a fresh 20-year high.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Doubling Production Of The F-150 EV?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • GM Stock Jumps As Auto Sales Top, Chip Woes Easing, But Toyota Is New U.S. King

    General Motors, Toyota Motor and Honda Motor reported stronger-than-expected U.S. auto sales for the final quarter of 2021. GM also sees rising 2022 industry sales, as chip supplies improve. Ford Motor and Stellantis are also on tap.

  • CES 2022: The biggest trends to expect from the consumer tech conference

    CES 2022 kicks off today, and these are the biggest trends to watch for.

  • 2 Ways Roblox Can Grow in the Coming Years

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a leading online gaming platform, delivered a better-than-expected result for the quarter ended Sept. 31, 2021. Investors reacted positively to the announcement, sending Roblox's stock to a new high of $141.60. Founded in 2004, Roblox has more than 47.3 million daily active users (DAU), making it one of the most popular gaming platforms among the younger generation.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm Tout Chip Advances At CES 2022

    Four top chipmakers on Tuesday introduced their latest products ahead of the CES 2022 tech conference.

  • BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conferences in January 2022:

  • How Do Tesla's 2021 Delivery Numbers Stack Up to Ford, GM, and Toyota?

    You couldn't script a more shock and awe way to start 2022 than the fifth-largest U.S. company by market cap, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), surging 14% on Monday thanks to record-high Q4 and full-year 2021 production numbers. Let's compare how Tesla's production numbers stack up to legacy automakers like Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), and Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) and determine if Tesla is a good stock to buy now.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • AMD releases new laptop chips, taking aim at business computers

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday released a new line of central processors for laptops, including ones aimed at taking market share from rival Intel Corp in the world of corporate PCs. AMD has overtaken Intel's former lead in making the fastest chips for most Windows-based laptops, helping to push its market share to 22% in the third quarter of last year. It announced a deal with Lenovo Group Ltd to supply chips for a new laptop model called the ThinkPad Z, a pricey machine aimed at corporate users, a market where Intel's market share has been slower to erode.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy After It Reports Strong Q3 Sales But Steep Losses?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as Wall Street analysts begin coverage with lofty price targets? The EV startup trades as RIVN.

  • Ford to nearly double electric F-150 production

    Ford Motor Co. is planning to nearly double production of the F-150 Lightning pickup at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, to 150,000 trucks per year to meet high demand.

  • Ford Says You Now Can Get Your F-150 Lightning Faster

    Now the company is flooring the accelerator on vehicle electrification in 2022. Ford (ticker: F) announced plans on Tuesday to double planned annual production capacity of its coming F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck to 150,000 a year. Ford stock was up about 1.8% in premarket trading Tuesday.

  • Intel focuses on autonomous driving, gaming and laptop chips at CES 2022

    Intel Corp. highlighted a further push into gaming and mobile chips Tuesday as part of its presentation at CES 2022.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival Is Catching Up

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Apple hits $3 trillion market cap, becoming first company to hit the mark

    Apple's market cap has surpassed $3 trillion.