Qualcomm Sees Shaky Recovery as Inventory Remains High

(Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the world’s biggest seller of smartphone processors, warned that some customers are still working through gluts of chip inventory even as the industry begins to recover.

In its quarterly report Wednesday, the company said that inventory remains elevated in the near term and some customers continue to draw down their stockpiles. An excess of inventory has contributed to a yearlong slump in the market for phone chips, Qualcomm’s biggest market.

Total sales will be $8.9 billion to $9.7 billion in the fiscal second quarter, Qualcomm said. That was in line with an average analyst estimate of $9.36 billion. Excluding certain items, profit will be $2.20 to $2.40 a share in the current quarter, versus an average projection of $2.26.

Investors have been looking for signs that consumers are upgrading their smartphones at a faster pace. On that front, Qualcomm had good news: Revenue from handsets gained 16% last quarter, compared with a 27% decline in the previous three months.

Qualcomm also said Wednesday that Apple extended a patent licensing agreement by two years. It now runs until March 2027.

While Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon is trying to lessen his dependence on the phone market — with forays into automotive and personal computer chips — Qualcomm’s earnings are still heavily influenced by demand for handsets, particularly in China.

After initial rising in extended trading, Qualcomm shares slipped less than 1%. They had earlier closed at $148.51 during regular trading in New York.

In the fiscal first quarter, which ended Dec. 24, profit was $2.75 a share, excluding some items. Revenue was up 5% at $9.9 billion. Analysts had estimated profit of $2.36 and sales of $9.54 billion.

Chips for internet-connected devices remained a weak spot. Revenue from that business fell 32%. Qualcomm’s automotive sales rose 31%.

The San Diego-based company’s main product is a processor that runs many of the world’s best-known phones, including many of Samsung Electronics Co.’s Galaxy line. It also sells the modem chips that connect Apple Inc.’s iPhone to high-speed data networks.

An additional portion of Qualcomm’s profit comes from licensing the fundamental technology that underpins all modern mobile networks — fees that phone manufacturers pay whether they use Qualcomm-branded chips or not.

