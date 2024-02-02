QUALCOMM Incorporated Just Recorded A 25% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. The company beat forecasts, with revenue of US$9.9b, some 4.3% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$2.46, 25% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from QUALCOMM's 27 analysts is for revenues of US$38.0b in 2024. This reflects an okay 4.7% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 15% to US$8.10. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$38.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.45 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 5.0% to US$160. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic QUALCOMM analyst has a price target of US$180 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$120. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that QUALCOMM's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 6.3% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 14% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 16% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that QUALCOMM is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around QUALCOMM's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that QUALCOMM's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

