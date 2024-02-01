QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2024

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $2.75, expectations were $2.38. QCOM isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Qualcomm First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, January 31, 2024. Playback number for today's call is 877-660-6853. International callers, please dial 201-612-7415. The playback reservation number is 13743224. I would now like to turn the call over to Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, please go ahead.

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan: Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Today's call will include prepared remarks by Christian Amon and Akash Palkhiwala. In addition, Alex Rogers will join the question-and-answer session. You can access our earnings release and a slide presentation that have [Technical Difficulty] on our Investor Relations website. In addition, this call is being webcast on qualcomm.com, and a replay will be available on our website later today. During the call today, we will use non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G, and you can find the related reconciliations to GAAP on our website. We will also make forward-looking statements, including projections and estimates of future events, business or industry trends or business or financial results.

Actual events or results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent 10-K, which contain important factors that cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. And now to comments from Qualcomm's President and Chief Executive Officer, Cristiano Amon.

Story continues

Cristiano Amon: Thank you, Mauricio, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. In fiscal Q1, we delivered non-GAAP revenues of $9.9 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.75 above the high end of our guidance. Revenues from our chipset business of $8.4 billion reflect healthy Android demand and continued strong momentum in automotive. Licensing business revenues were $1.5 billion. We're pleased with these results, and I will now share some key highlights from the business. In handsets, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform is setting a new standard for on-device gen AI experiences for premium smartphones and powers all through flagship Android devices launched and launching this fiscal year. Notably, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform for Galaxy is featured in the recently announced Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra globally, in addition to the GalaxS24 and S24 Plus in multiple regions.

The GalaxS24-Series includes on-device AI features such as live translate, interpreter, chat assist, nitography and more. This marks the beginning of how gen AI will evolve the overall smartphone experience and highlights the significant opportunity for Snapdragon platforms. We're also announcing that we extended a multiyear agreement with Samsung relating to Snapdragon platforms for flagship Galaxy smartphone launches starting in 2024. The extended agreement demonstrates the value of Snapdragon 8, our technology leadership and our successful long-term strategic partnership with Samsung. In the quarter, we also announced the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile platform, which brings leading gen AI capabilities to high-tier Android smartphones and is a category leader in both experiences and performance.

In our QTL business, we're pleased to share that we recently extended several key license agreements. First, Apple exercised its unilateral option to extend its global patent license agreement for an additional two years, taking the existing agreement through to March 2027; second, we have renewed long-term agreements with two significant Chinese smartphone OEMs. In addition, we continue to negotiate new agreements or renewals with other key licensees and OEMs, including some whose current agreements are set to expire in early fiscal 2025. Automotive continues to be an important pillar of our growth and diversification strategy. Notably, 75 new models launched commercially in 2023 were for technologies, highlighting Qualcomm's grown scale in automotive and execution of our design wins.

Earlier this month at CES, we announced our collaboration with Bosch to have our Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC power their new central vehicle computer. As a reminder, Snapdragon Ride Flex enables the fusion of infotainment in ADAS functionalities on a single SoC enabling automakers to realize a unified central-compute and software-defined vehicle architecture that scales across tiers. Additionally, we demonstrated digital cockpits connected services and advanced driver systems enabled by gen AI models running locally on the Snapdragon platform. This new capabilities can be enabled on a number of existing designs via a softer upgrade. This represents significant new opportunities for Qualcomm and our partners. In PCs, we're driving towards the launch of Snapdragon X Elite in mid-2024 and are pleased that our design win traction continues to increase since the platform was announced last October.

We expect Snapdragon X Elite to set the industry benchmark for on-device gen AI and copilot experiences in addition to leading performance and battery life for next-generation Windows PCs. We recently expanded our mixed reality solutions with the announcement of the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2. Our new platform supports 4.3k per eye resolution and 90 frames per second in 12 or more concurrent cameras to deliver crisp immersive mixed reality and virtual reality experiences. We are proud to partner with Samsung and Google to provide leading XR experiences to Galaxy users by utilizing Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2. In edge networking, we announced the Snapdragon X35 5G Modern-RF system, the world's first commercial release 17 5G RedCap solution. The Snapdragon X35 brings a new class of purpose-built 5G for Internet of Things devices.

A technician testing the latest 5G device, demonstrating the company's commitment to innovation.

Devices powered by Snapdragon X35 are expected to launch by the first half of 2024. We continue to believe that industrial edge devices with connectivity, high-performance computing and on device AI will become one of our largest addressable opportunities fueled by the secular trends of digital transformation. As such, we're accelerating our investments in solutions, ecosystem and broad channel enablement to position ourselves for growth while we navigate the industry-wide inventory draw down. One key area of focus is to enable our customers to unlock the potential of gen AI at the enterprise using our chipset solutions. As an example, Zebra Technologies and Toshiba recently demonstrated on-device gen AI capabilities for enterprise workflows and inventory management at retail self-checkout, respectively.

Additionally, Honeywell showcased a Qualcomm-powered edge AI box for warehouse applications. As we complete the first quarter of fiscal '24, ahead of our expectations, I'm very optimistic about Qualcomm's trajectory and the opportunities ahead. The fundamentals of our growth drivers remain unchanged, our diversification strategy is working, and we're making significant progress across mobile, automotive, computing, XR, edge networking, industrial IoT and more. At the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, we will provide an update on our seller modem and connectivity leadership as well as on our overall scale of Snapdragon gen AI. I would now like to turn the call over to Akash.

Akash Palkhiwala: Thank you, Cristiano, and good afternoon, everyone. I'll start with our first fiscal quarter earnings. We are pleased to announce strong non-GAAP results above the high end of guidance with revenues of $9.9 billion and EPS of $2.75. QTL revenues of $1.5 billion and EBT margin of 74% were at the high end of guidance, reflecting slightly higher handset units. QCT delivered revenues of $8.4 billion and EBT margin of 31%, both above the high end of guidance, reflecting strength in handsets and automotive revenues. QCT EBT margin includes the benefit of revenue scale, stronger product mix and operating discipline. Handset revenues of $6.7 billion were higher than our prior expectations primarily due to the increased demand driven by the acceleration of Android flagship launches with our Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform.

Notably, our Android handset revenues from Chinese OEMs exceeded our expectations of greater than 35% sequential growth. IoT revenues of $1.1 billion reflect the industry-wide challenges we've previously outlined. We achieved record automotive revenues of $598 million which grew by 12% sequentially, reflecting the increased content in new vehicle launches with our Snapdragon digital chassis platform. Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 5% sequentially to $2.1 billion and included the benefit of accelerated implementation of cost actions that we had previously outlined for the first half of fiscal '24. Lastly, we returned $1.7 billion to stockholders during the quarter, including $784 million in stock repurchases and $895 million in dividends.

Before turning to second fiscal quarter guidance, I'll update you on global 3G, 4G, 5G handset units. We estimate that global units declined by mid-single digit percentage in calendar '23 relative to calendar '22, an improvement from our prior expectations due to the recent stabilization in demand. For calendar '24, we estimate that global handset units will be flat to slightly up on a year-over-year basis. This estimate includes expected growth of high-single digit to low double-digit percentage in 5G handsets. Turning to guidance for the second fiscal quarter. We are forecasting revenues of $8.9 billion to $9.7 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $2.20 to $2.40. The sequential decline in revenues and non-GAAP EPS relative to the first fiscal quarter will be driven by seasonality for a modem only handset customer in both QTL and QCT.

In QTL, we estimate revenues of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion and EBT margins of 69% to 73%. In QCT, we expect revenues of $7.6 billion to $8.2 billion and EBT margins of 27% to 29%. For QCT handset revenues coming off strong performance in the first fiscal quarter, we anticipate Android revenues will be approximately flat quarter-over-quarter. On a sequential basis, we expect QCT IoT revenues to grow by mid to high-single digit percentage with QCT automotive revenues slightly down, consistent with the trend in the prior year. Lastly, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $2.2 billion. This reflects typical calendar year resets for certain employee-related costs. In closing, we're very pleased to start our fiscal year with strong execution and financial performance.

In QTL, as Cristiano outlined, we are pleased to have extended several key license agreements. We do not expect any material change in QTL licensing revenue run rate as a result of these extensions. In QCT, our technology differentiation will accelerate with our on-device gen AI leadership and introduction of our custom Qualcomm Orion CPU. We also remain well positioned to execute on our diversification strategy by extending our technology portfolio to deliver industry-leading products across automotive and IoT. This concludes our prepared remarks. Back to you, Mauricio.

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan: Thank you, Akash. Operator, we are now ready for questions.

See also Retiring Abroad: Top 20 Places Boomers Prefer to Retire Outside the US and 30 Most Air Polluted Cities In The World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.