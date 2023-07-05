Is QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock increased significantly by 6.5% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on QUALCOMM's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for QUALCOMM is:

54% = US$11b ÷ US$20b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.54.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

QUALCOMM's Earnings Growth And 54% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that QUALCOMM has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 49% net income growth seen by QUALCOMM over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared QUALCOMM's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 35%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is QCOM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether QCOM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is QUALCOMM Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

QUALCOMM's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 32%, meaning the company retains 68% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and QUALCOMM is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, QUALCOMM has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 34% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that QUALCOMM's future ROE will drop to 35% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with QUALCOMM's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

