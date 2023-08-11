Is QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study QUALCOMM's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

See our latest analysis for QUALCOMM

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for QUALCOMM is:

42% = US$8.6b ÷ US$21b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.42 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

QUALCOMM's Earnings Growth And 42% ROE

First thing first, we like that QUALCOMM has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. As a result, QUALCOMM's exceptional 42% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that QUALCOMM's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 31% in the same period, which is great to see.

Story continues

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for QCOM? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is QUALCOMM Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for QUALCOMM is 32%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 68%. So it seems that QUALCOMM is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, QUALCOMM is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 34%. Regardless, QUALCOMM's ROE is speculated to decline to 33% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that QUALCOMM's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.