Qualcomm is working to bring advanced haptics to Android

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Chip giant Qualcomm is joining forces with haptics specialist Lofelt to make good on the promise of advanced haptics in Android 12. The partnership is aimed at bringing the type of sensory touch experiences offered on iPhones to Google's operating system by breaking down some of the barriers erected by the latter's open ecosystem. In 2019, Apple began offering developers more advanced tools to simulate touch and clicks through vibrations, which could be paired with audio and in-game actions for immersive feedback, via its proprietary API. 

Now, Qualcomm and Lofelt want to do the same for Android by creating a "universal haptic software framework" that runs natively on the the chip maker's Snapdragon mobile platform. Android device makers will be able to license the software and API to incorporate advanced haptics for mobile gaming and other immersive experiences into their products, and even device accessories, Lofelt notes in its announcement blog posts.

Of course, it helps that Qualcomm's huge supply of Snapdragon processors are featured in millions of Android phones. And Lofelt's specialist knowledge of haptics and audio, partly gleaned through its co-founders' stints at music software companies Ableton and Native Instruments, should also aid their cause. 

But challenges still remain: Lofelt says to close the gap between Apple and Android it needs to work on framework enhancements that can enable on-the-fly haptic playback, consistent transient playback and better synchronization between audio and haptics. If they manage to pull off the feat, it could push Qualcomm ahead of its chip rivals and boost Android's app experiences in the process.

Recommended Stories

  • Oppo demos true wireless charging on its rollable phone

    At MWC Shanghai 2021, Oppo unveiled its "Wireless Air Charging" tech, which can apparently deliver up to 7.5W of power over a short distance.

  • Sony is working on a new PlayStation VR headset for PS5

    Sony has offered its first details of PlayStation VR for PS5, and it promises to be more powerful and simpler with a new controller.

  • Samsung's new phone sensor promises faster and more accurate autofocus

    Samsung has unveiled its latest smartphone camera sensor with a new feature called Dual Pixel Pro that promises faster and more accurate autofocus.

  • Samsung's 2021 Frame TV lineup starts at $1,000

    The entry-level 43-inch model is the only one that can rotate between portrait and landscape orientations.

  • Hyundai's striking Ioniq 5 EV offers long range and brisk performance

    Hyundai has unveiled the striking Ioniq 5 production EV crossover that's closely based on the 45, right down to the diagonal crease across the doors.

  • Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 models are down to all-time lows at Amazon

    Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 premium smartwatch is currently on sale at an all-time low price on Amazon.

  • Are Insiders Buying ValiRx plc (LON:VAL) Stock?

    We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly...

  • What you need to know about Disney+ Star

    Today, in several countries outside the US, Disney+ is debuting a new "channel" dubbed Star. It's the new bucket into which the media giant will put all of its titles not suitable for young eyes.

  • The Ready! Model 100 is a Raspberry Pi enclosure for cyberpunk enthusiasts

    The company’s Ready! Model 100 is essentially a case for your single-board computer that includes a mechanical keyboard, stereo speakers, a touchscreen display and enough I/O ports to connect almost anything you need.

  • President Obama and Bruce Springsteen debut podcast on Spotify

    President Obama and Bruce Springsteen launch a podcast exclusive on Spotify.

  • SpaceX's first private flight will put a 29-year-old American in orbit

    One of the private citizens on SpaceX's commercial Inspiration 4 mission will be Hayley Arceneaux, who at 29 years old will be the youngest-ever American to fly into space, the NY Times has reported.

  • Posted Up - Why the Timberwolves' fast firing & hiring is a bad look

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes, senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill and NBA writer Seerat Sohi connected on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to discuss Minnesota’s surprise Sunday night firing of Ryan Saunders and immediate hiring of Raptors assistant Chris Finch. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Minari,' 'Snowfall' and 'Punky Brewster'

    'Minari' makes its premiere on streaming platforms this week, while Peacock goes for retro vibes with 'Punky Brewster.'

  • Lucid Motors is going public before it starts selling EVs

    Lucid Motors will go public via a merger before it sells its first electric car, setting the company's value at more than $11 billion.

  • Is Twilio an Overvalued Growth Stock?

    Twilio's (NYSE: TWLO) stock recently surged to an all-time high after the company posted strong fourth-quarter numbers that easily beat analysts' expectations. Twilio's cloud-based platform allows developers to easily integrate voice calls, text messages, and other content into their apps with a few lines of code. By outsourcing those communication features to Twilio, companies like Lyft and Airbnb can focus on developing their core features instead of fretting over integrated calls and messages.

  • RBNZ Seen Quashing Talk of Tightening Despite V-Shaped Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank may try to dispel talk of monetary tightening at its first policy decision of the year.The Reserve Bank will stress the need for ongoing monetary support when it leaves the official cash rate at 0.25% Wednesday in Wellington, economists said. It is likely to signal the OCR will be on hold well into 2022 and may refrain from publishing a forecast track that includes a rate hike, they said.The economy has performed better than expected in a V-shaped recovery and the housing market is booming, removing any prospect of negative interest rates and turning attention to when the Reserve Bank might begin to remove stimulus. But the RBNZ will be mindful of the many risks ahead as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage globally, and will not want to get ahead of other central banks for fear of pushing up the New Zealand dollar.“Expect a message of not counting your chickens before they hatch,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “The position New Zealand finds itself in at present looks to be ahead of even the dizziest of high expectations, but a lot can go wrong and the path of least regret for the RBNZ is to continue signaling -- as other central banks have -- that considerable monetary support will be needed for quite some time.”Earlier this month, Australia’s central bank extended its bond-purchase program and said it doesn’t expect to increase interest rates until 2024, following global peers in moving to stamp out premature tapering speculation. The RBNZ’s rate decision is published at 2 p.m. local time tomorrow and Governor Adrian Orr will hold a press conference an hour later.Auckland LockdownWhen the Monetary Policy Committee convened last week for its first policy decision since November, New Zealand’s largest city had just gone into a snap lockdown. While it was lifted after just three days, it was a reminder of how uncertain the outlook is. New Zealand’s vaccination rollout to the general population is not expected to start until the second half of the year and the border may remain closed through 2021, crippling a tourism industry that was once the country’s biggest foreign exchange earner.To to be sure, the RBNZ is closer to meeting its inflation and employment mandates than many of its peers. Unemployment unexpectedly fell to 4.9% in the fourth quarter and inflation is expected to accelerate to the 2% target by June. Prices for commodities such as wholemilk powder have risen on strong global demand, while construction is buoyant as people unable to take overseas holidays spend money on house renovations instead.New Zealand’s sovereign credit rating was yesterday upgraded to AA+ by Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings, which cited the nation’s success in battling Covid-19 and its rapid economic rebound.The RBNZ “simply must be less dovish” than it was in November because nearly every development since then has “portrayed a stronger, and more inflationary, economy than was expected,” said Stephen Toplis, head of research at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. Still, “this does not mean the bank will be rushing to shift its current policy stance. And, for tactical reasons, it may even choose to produce a relatively neutral statement,” he said.The RBNZ will revise up its growth, employment and inflation forecasts to reflect the brighter outlook, but the impact of the closed border on the tourism industry has yet to be fully felt, said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland.“The New Zealand economy is facing a large, negative income shock, and that will increasingly become evident over coming months,” Zollner said. “The RBNZ will be cautious about these headwinds, along with still-significant downside risks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Column: In blow to Uber, U.K. court reaches obvious conclusion that its drivers are workers

    A U.K. high court ruling threatens Uber's business model there and could be a template for regulators across Europe and beyond.

  • Banks, Investor Push to Solve $32 Billion Eskom Debt Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Nedbank Group Ltd. is leading discussions to restructure South African power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s 464 billion ($32 billion) debt load, according to people familiar with the talks.The parties met in recent days, and one of the options is to transfer at least 100 billion rand of debt to a special-purpose vehicle that would be overseen by the Public Investment Corp., Africa’s biggest fund manager, the people said.“Eskom intends to work constructively with all its creditors to develop a plan that will improve the company’s balance sheet while adequately catering for the requirements of its lenders and other stakeholders,” the utility said in response to questions. “The utility is in regular discussions with its stakeholders to agree on the best solution to shape the balance sheet as the company moves to the next phase of its strategy.”Eskom, described by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the biggest threat to the South African economy, has become mired in debt as a result of overspending on projects. The utility can’t meet its costs and is subjecting the country to intermittent power outages as a result of inadequate maintenance at its aging fleet of coal-fired power plants.The yield premium of Eskom’s 2028 dollar bonds over comparable government debt narrowed on Friday to the least in 17 months, suggesting bondholders are gaining confidence in a rescue plan.“We continuously engage with strategically important state-owned companies including Eskom,” Nedbank said in an emailed response to queries. “These constructive engagements are held with positive intent, together with other financial institutions and respective shareholders, and focus on creating solutions in respect of liquidity challenges faced by state-owned companies.”Interest PaymentsEskom has previously said it can only service about 200 billion rand of debt, and lenders may help it meet some of its upcoming interest payments, said the people.The PIC, which oversees the pensions of South African government workers, manages 1.91 trillion rand of assets, including about 90 billion rand of Eskom’s bonds. The company has previously supported a failing retailer -- Edcon Holdings Ltd. -- and has invested heavily in the debt of other struggling state-owned entities.It has previously proposed converting the Eskom debt it holds into equity.“The PIC considers a wide range of possible options in this regard, in light of the impact of energy security on all investments,” a spokesman said by email. “Whatever solution the PIC eventually supports, if any, will be informed by clients’ investment mandates and their risk-and-return expectations.”The Congress of South African Trade Unions, a key supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has repeatedly urged the use of PIC funds to rescue Eskom.After transferring the debt to a special-purpose vehicle, the remaining liabilities could be divided between three proposed Eskom units -- transmission, generation and distribution -- when a planned split comes into effect, the people said.No final decisions have been made and proposals will be presented to the National Treasury in the coming weeks, said the people.The Treasury didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries. Neither did the Ministry of Public Enterprises, which oversees Eskom. The presidency declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canola Jumps to Record High After Canada Cuts Stocks Estimate

    (Bloomberg) -- Canola futures touched a record high on Thursday, extending a months-long rally after Canada’s agriculture department slashed its stockpile estimate for the oilseed, increasing supply concerns.Canada will have just 700,000 metric tons of canola when the crop year ends on July 31, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said Wednesday in its monthly report. That marks a 42% reduction from the government’s January forecast.“That was a surprise,” said Shawn Hackett, president of agricultural commodities brokerage Hackett Financial Advisors in Florida. “That was much lower than people thought.”The spot futures contract hit C$777.30 per metric ton, the highest for such a contract according to data going back to 1982, before paring some of its gains. Canola for November delivery also extended a rally to a high of C$590.20. The lower price of the November contract compared to the spot price indicates strong demand for near-term deliveries.Canada, the world’s biggest canola producer, had more than four times the amount of oilseed in its bins at the end of last crop year, at 3.1 million tons. Dwindling supplies have come after China accelerated its canola imports from Canada.Year-end inventories for the next crop year will also be at 700,000 tons by July 2022, even with production rising 8% to 20.2 million tons for the year beginning Aug. 1, according to the agriculture department’s forecast.The lower forecast for carry-over stocks fueled the rally, as did increased buying of near-term options contracts, said Keith Ferley, a trader with RBC Dominion Securities in Winnipeg, calling the supply-and-demand forecasts “extremely bullish.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pork Shock Sets Inflation Test for Philippine Debt: SEAsia Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine bonds are coming under threat as surging pork prices drive inflation to the highest level in two years, but support from the central bank should help limit further losses.The spike in consumer prices has pushed real yields on the nation’s 10-year debt below zero, the only market in major emerging Asian countries with a negative reading. Philippine local bonds have started the year on a weak note, handing investors a loss of 1.4% in dollar terms since the end of December, a far cry from their 19% return in 2020.“From a real-yield valuation perspective versus regional peers, peso bonds would not be attractive by this metric,” said Ng Kheng Siang, Asia Pacific head of fixed income at State Street Global Advisors in Singapore. “But, that doesn’t mean peso bonds will be a significant underperformer going forward.”Ng said the “inflation shock” may turn out to be short lived given that overall domestic demand remains weak. This should allow the central bank to keep an accommodative monetary policy, limiting any increase in bond yields, he said.The Philippines is considering tripling imports of pork and has placed a cap on prices after the African swine fever cut supplies of one of the nation’s most popular foods. The cost of pork products has risen to as high as 400 pesos ($8.3) a kilogram in Manila from 225 pesos last year, helping push the inflation rate to 4.2% last month, above the central bank’s target range of 2% to 4%.Despite quickening inflation, the central bank believes it’s “too early” to think about raising interest rates, Governor Benjamin Diokno told Bloomberg Television this week. While consumer-price gains will remain elevated in the first half, they should taper later on in the year, he said in an interview.Bonds are likely to be supported as the monetary authority still has room for further monetary easing by lowering the level of banks’ reserve requirements, according to Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore.“We are not overly bearish,” she said. “We continue to see multiple channels, which will contain pressure on the Philippine government bonds.”While the central bank trimmed the reserve ratio by 200 basis points last year, it is still at 12%, which is more than three times that of Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.Real yields are likely to turn positive again by the second half of the year as food supply bottlenecks are expected to normalize in the next few months, said Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life of Canada Philippines Inc. in Manila.Stabilizing food prices should help keep the 10-year bond yield around 3%, and the five-year yield in a range from 2.625% to 2.75%, he said. Those compare to 3.24% for 10-year and 2.80% at Thursday’s close.“We still expect rates to continue to stay low as the government wants to support the economic recovery,” Enriquez said. While there is growing concern about inflation, the central bank should also continue with its open-market operations to cushion any yield spike, he said.What to Watch:Malaysia is scheduled to release foreign-reserves data on Monday, CPI numbers on Wednesday, and trade statistics on FridayThailand will report customs trade figures on Tuesday, followed by the current-account balance on ThursdayThe Philippines will publish its December budget balance on FridayYou want more news on Southeast Asian bond markets? Click here for stories on the rates market, and here for credit. Read here the most-recent weekly credit story on global shipping rates.(Updates with nominal yields in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.