QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for QUALCOMM, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$13b ÷ (US$48b - US$7.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, QUALCOMM has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for QUALCOMM compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at QUALCOMM. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 226%. The company is now earning US$0.3 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 21% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. QUALCOMM may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that QUALCOMM has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing QUALCOMM, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

