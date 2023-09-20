Qualcomm Senior VP Duggal Interviewed at IAA Mobility Germany

By Tech Edge Editorial

Daniel Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group, welcomed Nakul Duggal, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Automotive & Cloud Computing at Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) on the Futurum Tech Webcast for a conversation on Qualcomm’s automotive business and the latest on their partnerships, including AWS.

The Webcast also covered recent announcements from Qualcomm on their partnerships with Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz and AWS.

Mr. Newman and Mr. Duggal addressed the growing focus on the micromobility and electric vehicle markets, and how Qualcomm is thinking about AI in their automotive business.

Read and watch more of this episode of the Futurum Tech Webcast.

