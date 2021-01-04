U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 brings 5G to even cheaper phones

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Despite the efforts of companies like Samsung and Xiaomi, 5G support is still mostly limited to more expensive phones. But starting this year, you’re likely to see the feature make its way to a greater number of budget phones thanks to the introduction of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 480 chipset and its built-in X51 modem.

The X51 supports mmWave and Sub-6GHz bands, as well as both standalone and non-standalone deployments, meaning it’s compatible with almost any 5G network in use today. In testing, Qualcomm says the X51 put up download speeds in the ballpark of 2.5 Gbps over a 5G connection. Uploads, meanwhile, maxed out at 660 Mbps. The modem is no slouch when it comes to LTE either, with it delivering theoretical downloading speeds of about 800 Mbps. Obviously you won’t get those kinds of numbers in daily use, but provided you live in an area with 5G coverage, Snapdragon 480 devices should feel plenty fast.

The story of the Snapdragon 480 is 5G support, but a new, more capable modem isn’t the only meaningful update Qualcomm has built into its latest chip. If you’ve ever used a phone with a 400-series processor, you know they can be on the sluggish side. Thanks to an 8nm manufacturing process and new CPU and GPU components, Qualcomm claims the 480 delivers up to 100 percent better performance than its previous generation Snapdragon 460. We’ll have to see how those claims translate into real-world performance, but with support for high refresh rate displays built into the chip, there’s the potential there for a responsive experience.

Other notable enhancements include support for Bluetooth 5.1, some WiFi 6 technologies and Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ standard, which should translate into faster charging speeds — provided you have a compatible power adapter, of course. There’s also a new image signal processor built into the chip that Qualcomm says can capture stills and videos from three cameras simultaneously. That’s one of those capabilities that’s cool in theory, but phone manufacturers typically have trouble translating into a practical feature.

The Snapdragon 460 ended up mostly appearing in entry-level phones from Chinese manufacturers like Oppo and OnePlus. And it looks like that’ll be the case again with the Snapdragon 480. That’s not to say we won’t see it makes its way to North America. OnePlus recently announced the Nord N100, which features the 460 and is on its way to the US and Canada. In any case, Qualcomm says the first slate of Snapdragon 480-equipped phones will be announced over the next couple of months.

    We’ve turned a new page on the calendar, Old Man ’20 is out the door, and there’s a feeling ‘21 is gonna be a good year – and so far, so good. The markets closed out 2020 with modest session gains to cap off larger annual gains. The S&P 500 rose 16% during the corona crisis year, while the NASDAQ, with its heavy tech representation, showed an impressive annual gain of nearly 43%. The advent of two viable COVID vaccines is fueling a surge in general optimism.Wall Street’s top analysts have been casting their eye at the equity markets, finding those gems that investors should give serious consideration in this new year. These are analysts with 5-star ratings from TipRanks database, and they are pointing out the stocks with Strong Buy ratings – in short, this is where investors can expect to find share growth over the next 12 months. We are talking returns of at least 70% over the next 12 months, according to the analysts. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (SOLO)Electric vehicles, EVs, are growing more popular as consumers look for alternatives to the traditional internal combustion gasoline engine. While EVs simply move the source of combustion from under the hood to the electric power plant, they do offer real advantages for drivers: they offer greater acceleration, more torque, and they are more energy efficient, converting up to 60% of their battery energy into forward motion. These advantages, as EV technology improves, are starting to outweigh the drawbacks of shorter range and expensive battery packs.ElectraMeccanica, a small-cap manufacturer from British Columbia, is the designer and marketer of the Solo, a single-seat, three-wheel EV built for the urban commuter market. Technically, the Solo is classed as an electric motorcycle – but it is fully enclosed, with a door on either side, features a trunk, air conditioning, and a Bluetooth connection, and travels up to 100 miles on a single charge at speeds up to 80 miles per hour. The recharging time is low, less than 3 hours, and the vehicle is priced at less than $20,000.Starting in Q3 2020, the company delivered its first shipment of vehicles to the US, and expanded into six additional US urban markets, including San Diego, CA and Scottsdale and Glendale, AZ. ElectraMeccanica also opened four new storefronts in the US – 2 in Los Angeles, one in Scottsdale, and one in Portland, OR. In addition, the company has begun design and marketing work a fleet version of the Solo, to target the commercial fleet and car rental markets starting in the first half of this year.Craig Irwin, 5-star analyst with Roth Capital, is impressed by SOLO’s possible applications to the fleet market. He writes of this opening, “We believe the pandemic is a tailwind for fast food chains exploring better delivery options. Chains look to avoid third party delivery costs and balance brand identity implications of operator- vs. company-owned vehicles. The SOLO's 100-mile range, low operating cost, and std telematics make the vehicle a good fit, in our view, particularly when location data can be integrated into a chain's kitchen software. We would not be surprised if SOLO made a couple announcements with major chains after customers validate plans.”Irwin puts a Buy rating on SOLO, supported by his $12.25 price target which implies a 98% upside potential for the stock in 2021. (To watch Irwin’s track record, click here)Speculative tech is popular on Wall Street, and ElectraMeccanica fits that bill nicely. The company has 3 recent reviews, and all are Buys, making the analyst consensus a unanimous Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $6.19 and have an average target of $9.58, making the one-year upside 55%. (See SOLO stock analysis on TipRanks)Nautilus Group (NLS)Based in Washington State, this fitness equipment manufacturer has seen a massive stock gain in 2020, as its shares rocketed by more than 900% over the course of the year, even accounting for recent dips in the stock value. Nautilus gained as the social lockdown policies took hold and gyms were shuttered in the name of stopping or slowing the spread of COVID-19. The company, which owns major home fitness brands like Bowflex, Schwinn, and the eponymous Nautilus, offered home-bound fitness buffs the equipment needed to stay in shape.The share appreciation accelerated in 2H20, after the company’s revenues showed a recovery from Q1 losses due to the ‘corona recession.’ In the second quarter, the top line hit $114 million, up 22% sequentially; in Q3, revenues reached $155, for a 35% sequential gain and a massive 151% year-over-year gain. Earnings were just as strong, with the Q3 $1.04 EPS profit beating coming in far above the year-ago quarter’s 30-cent loss.Watching this stock for Lake Street Capital is 5-star analyst Mark Smith, who is bullish on this stock. Smith is especially cognizant of the recent dip in share price, noting that the stock is now off its peak – which makes it attractive to investors. “Nautilus reported blowout results for 3Q:20 with strength across its portfolio… We think the company has orders and backlog to drive high sales and earnings for the next several quarters and think we have seen a fundamental shift in consumers' exercise-at-home behavior. We would view the recent pull back as a buying opportunity,” Smith opined.Smith’s $40 price target supports his Buy rating, and indicates a robust 120% one-year upside potential. (To watch Smith’s track record, click here)The unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating shows that Wall Street agrees with Smith on Nautilus’ potential. The stock has 4 recent reviews, and all are to Buy. Shares closed out 2020 with a price of $18.14, and the average target of $30.25 suggests the stock has room for ~67% upside growth in 2021. (See NLS stock analysis on TipRanks)KAR Auction Services (KAR)Last but not least is KAR Auction Services, a car auctioning company, which operates online and physical marketplaces to connect buyers and sellers. KAR sells to both business buyers and individual consumers, offering vehicles for a variety of uses: commercial fleets, private travel, even the second-had parts market. In 2019, the last year for which full-year numbers are available, KAR sold 3.7 million vehicles for $2.8 billion in total auction revenue.The ongoing corona crisis, with its social lockdown policies, put a damper on car travel and reduced demand for used vehicles across market segments. KAR shares slipped 13% in 2020, in a year of volatile trading. In the recent 3Q20 report, the company showed revenue of $593.6 million, down over 15% year-over-year. Third quarter earnings, however, at 23 cents per share profit, were down less, 11% yoy, and showed a strong sequential recovery from the Q2 EPS loss of 25 cents.As the new vaccines promise an end to the COVID pandemic later this year, and the lifting of lockdown and local travel restrictions, the mid- to long-term prospects for the second-hand car market and for KAR Auctions are brightening, according to Truist analyst Stephanie Benjamin.The 5-star analyst noted, “Our estimates now assume that the volume recovery occurs in 2021 vs. 4Q20 under our previous estimates… Overall, we believe the 3Q results reflect that KAR is well executing on the initiatives within its control, specifically improving its cost structure and transforming to a pure digital auction model.”Looking further ahead, she adds, “…delinquencies and defaults for auto loans and leases have increased and we believe will serve as a meaningful volume tailwind in 2021 as repo activity resumes. Additionally, repo vehicles generally require ancillary services which should yield higher RPU. This supply influx should also help moderate the used pricing environment and drive dealers to fill up their lots, which remain at three-year lows from an inventory standpoint.”In line with these comments, Benjamin sets a $32 price target, implying a high 71% one-year upside potential to the stock, and rates KAR as a Buy. (To watch Benjamin’s track record, click here)Wall Street generally is willing to speculate on KAR’s future, as indicated by the recent reviews, which split 5 to 1 Buy to Hold, and make the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. KAR is selling for $18.61, and its $24.60 average price target suggests it has room to grow 32% from that level. (See KAR stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and a group of investors have offered to acquire the stake in Brookfield Property Partners that they don’t already own, in a $5.9 billion bid to take the real estate company private.The Canadian alternative-asset manager said it has made a proposal to acquire the outstanding units for $16.50 each, or about a 14% premium to Thursday’s closing price in New York. Brookfield Asset Management already owns about 60% of Brookfield Property Partners, which had a market value of $13.8 billion as of Thursday’s close.Units of Brookfield Property Partners jumped as much as 17% to as high as $16.90 apiece in early trading in New York on Monday, after an earlier Bloomberg News report.Privatizing Brookfield’s real estate subsidiary is appealing because it has consistently traded at a discount to the underlying value of its assets, Nick Goodman, Brookfield Asset Management’s chief financial officer, said in an interview.“We believe that it has been consistently discounted for more than just the past year,” Goodman said. “We believed it would be a premium offering to the market given it has a unique global portfolio and some of the highest quality real estate in the world. But it has consistently struggled to trade at its net asset value.”While Brookfield Property Partners’s units traded at all-time lows in March, near the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brookfield waited until the unit price had stabilized to push ahead with the privatization effort, Goodman said.The stock also trades at a discount because a lot of the company’s value has been created through the development of long-term projects like New York’s Manhattan West, part of the Hudson Yards redevelopment, Goodman added. Such projects can take years to start generating returns for investors.“We’ve just built more conviction over time that the right form for this is in the private markets,” he said.Cash or StockUnder the proposal, investors in Brookfield Property Partners can either elect to take the $16.50 per unit in cash, or instead choose 0.4 of Brookfield Asset Management’s stock, or 0.66 of Brookfield Property’s preferred units. Holders of Class A stock in Brookfield’s other publicly-traded real estate entity, Brookfield Property REIT Inc., can participate once they exchange their shares for Brookfield Property Partners units.Brookfield Property Partners and Brookfield Property REIT acknowledged they had received the proposal in a separate statement Monday. Brookfield Property Partners has formed a special committee of independent directors to review the offer, and said investors don’t need to take any action at this time.Any transaction would be subject to a vote requiring approval from the majority of minority holders, Goodman said.Brookfield Property Partners owns, operates and develops one of the largest portfolios of real estate in the world. At the end of September it had about $88 billion in total assets, including developments like London’s Canary Wharf and Brookfield Place in New York. In 2018, Brookfield acquired GGP Inc., the second-largest mall operator in the U.S., for about $15 billion.The pandemic has taken its toll on the company as widespread stay-at-home orders keep workers away from offices and shoppers away from malls. Brookfield Property Partners shares have fallen more than 20% over the past year, though they’ve bounced back to double from their March lows.Brian Kingston, chief executive officer of Brookfield’s real estate group, said in a letter to unit holders in November that he believed the worst of the crisis is now behind the company, and that he continued to see signs of recovery from the economic shutdown.(Updates with Brookfield Property Partners’s response in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Aeva, a laser-sensor startup founded by two ex-Apple Inc. engineers, is poised to increase its war chest by $200 million with an investment by a Hong Kong-based hedge fund ahead of its public listing via a reverse merger.The funding from Sylebra Capital Management is expected to boost the total proceeds from its planned deal with InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. to $563 million, an Aeva executive said. Investor interest in Aeva is part of a wave of financing deals targeting next-generation auto-related companies focused on fields such as battery-electric and driverless technology.Shares of InterPrivate rose as much as 10% in premarket trading Monday after Bloomberg reported Sylebra’s investment. The stock has rallied 47% to $14.54 since the merger was announced on Nov. 2. The deal with Aeva is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.Lidar, a system of laser-based sensors that allows a vehicle to “see” its surroundings, is among the most expensive components of autonomous cars and key to enabling more advanced self-driving features. With robotaxis still years away, lidar companies are targeting limited self-driving features in passenger cars and consumer devices and industrial robots.Read more: With Robotaxis Still a Distant Dream, Lidar Makes Itself UsefulAeva joins four other lidar-focused firms that have planned or completed reverse mergers in recent months, including Luminar Technologies Inc. and Innoviz Technologies Ltd. All have done so via special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. Those blank check financing vehicles became a major source of initial public offerings in 2020, raising a record $78 billion in the U.S. alone.Beyond AutomotiveSylebra, which oversees around $3.8 billion and which is led by a veteran of Coatue Management LLC, added to its existing stake at prices ranging from $11.50 to $16 per share, according to a Dec. 31 securities filing. The hedge fund firm will have an interest of about 7% after the reverse merger is completed.“The company is a leader in frequency modulated continuous wave technology, which we believe is where the market is headed, not just for auto, but also for consumer, industrial and commercial applications,” said Dan Gibson, Sylebra’s Hong Kong-based chief investment officer. He put the potential market size one day at several tens of billions of dollars annually. “We are buying at price points that are very attractive versus the long-term opportunity and the firm is backed by strong and experienced management.”Aeva -- a company that’s yet to turn a profit -- is valued at about $3 billion, the startup’s chief executive officer, Soroush Salehian, said in an interview. Aeva plans to use the extra cash to meet demand from consumer device companies and speed up some of its technological achievement milestones, he said.“We are seeing interest from a number of new customers, from auto and industrial and consumer applications,” Salehian said, adding the company is working on applications for mobile phones, tablets and consumer health.Apple VeteranSalehian, who helped develop the Apple Watch during his almost five years as a product manager at the tech giant, says Aeva has an edge in consumer devices because its tech can be fit onto a chip small enough for tablets and smartphones, as well as the bulkier boxes used for automotive lidar.That applicability of the startup’s technology beyond autos helped convince InterPrivate to join forces.“A factor to us was Aeva had a broader set of applications and customers that included large tech companies as well as automotive companies,” said Ahmed Fattouh, CEO of InterPrivate.Read More: No End in Sight for Blank-Check Firms After Year of the SPACAeva has said it’s received strategic investments from Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the majority shareholder of Volkswagen AG. The company also is working with VW brand Audi, and with customers in trucking and mobility, Salehian said. It expects to generate revenue from series production of a car starting in 2024, and has said it’s partnering with German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG to integrate its tech into cars.(Updates with premarket trading of InterPrivate shares in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Shares of insurer Genworth Financial Inc. slid 34% in premarket trade Monday, after the company and China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co. Ltd provided an update on their merger agreement. "Given uncertainty around the completion and timing of the remaining steps required to close the transaction, Genworth and Oceanwide have not extended the current December 31, 2020 "end date" under the merger agreement," the companies said in a joint statement. The delay since the two companies last agreed to extend the agreement on Nov. 30 is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions as well as the need to finalize financing terms with Hony Capital, said Oceanwide. The merger agreement remains in effect, but either party can terminated it at any time. "Oceanwide has shared that it will continue to work towards closing the transaction, and Genworth remains open to completing the transaction if Oceanwide completes the remaining steps," said the statement. In the meantime, Genworth is focused on executing its contingency plan, which includes a potential partial initial public offering of its U.S. mortgage insurance business, which seeks to meet near-term liabilities of about $1 billion o f debt that comes due in 2021. Genworth has already sold its Canadian mortgage insurance business for about $1.8 billion in December of 2019 and raised $750 million in debt at the U.S. MI holding company level in August of 2020. The company now has about $1 billion in cash and liquid assets as of Dec. 31, about $340 million of which is ringfenced to cover February 2021 senior notes at maturity. "When we considered our most recent extensions of the merger agreement, Genworth's Board of Directors believed we were on a path to a near-term closing based on the information we were provided," non-executive Chairman James Riepe said in a statement. "Given the most recent update, we do not believe a closing can occur in the near term." Shares have fallen 13.5% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. were up 4.5% in premarket trading on Monday after the company announced a licensing deal with Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co. Ltd. for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. As part of the agreement, the privately held Chinese biotech gains exclusive right to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the still-investigational vaccine in China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan. Advaccine will make an upfront payment of $3 million to Inovio, with additional possible milestone payments up to $108 million. Inovio may receive royalties based on annual net sales in the region if the vaccine is authorized or approved, though the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate has not been authorized or approved in any countries. A Phase 2 clinical trial in China is currently underway. Inovio's stock has soared 196.9% over the last year, while the S&P 500 is up 16.2%.

