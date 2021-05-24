U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,199.65
    +43.79 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,408.95
    +201.11 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,659.30
    +188.30 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.72
    +7.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.91
    +2.33 (+3.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.20
    +7.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    27.86
    +0.37 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2210
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4150
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7990
    -0.1410 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,539.66
    +4,138.68 (+12.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.71
    +78.07 (+9.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.59
    +33.54 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,364.61
    +46.78 (+0.17%)
     

Qualcomm refreshed its Snapdragon 7c chip for PCs and Chromebooks

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

In late 2019, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8c and 7c, a pair of affordable chips for always-on Windows 10 PCs and Chromebooks. Today, the company is updating the latter of those two SoCs to improve performance. The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 features a Kyro CPU that can achieve clock speeds of up to 2.55GHz. The company claims it delivers 10 percent faster performance than "most competing platforms." Qualcomm likely has processors from Intel's Gemini Lake family in mind here. The company also claims the 7c Gen 2 can deliver up to two times the battery life of its competitors.

Outside of the faster CPU, the 7c Gen 2 is more or less the same chip Qualcomm announced in 2019. It features an Adreno 618 GPU and Snapdragon X15 LTE modem. The latter allows the 7c Gen 2 to hit theoretical download speeds of 800 Mbps. As with its predecessor, the chip is designed for education and price-conscious customers. According to Qualcomm, we can expect the first Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 laptops to arrive this summer, with the first models coming from Lenovo.

Snapdragon Developer Kit
Snapdragon Developer Kit

A new chip isn't the only announcement Qualcomm had to share today. Working with Microsoft, the company has made a Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows 10. As Anandtech points out, we don't see Windows development kits almost ever, but this is a move that makes a lot of sense. App compatibility has been a nagging issue with the Windows for ARM platform.

We don't have too many other details on the device, but Qualcomm promised to share more information at Microsoft's Build developer conference later this week. The device looks similar to the A12Z-equipped Mac minis Apple provided to developers to help them optimize their apps for its new M1 chip. From the photos the company sent over, you can see that it includes a USB-A slot, SD card reader and what looks like a slot for a SIM. Based on the timing of today's announcement and the fact Qualcomm says the developer kit provides "an affordable alternative to other consumer and commercial devices," it wouldn't be a surprise if it came with a 7c Gen 2 processor.

Recommended Stories

  • Diesel, gas, and kerosene pump prices go up tomorrow

    Oil companies will continue to increase the price of diesel for the fourth consecutive time this month and also impose an upward adjustment on gasoline tomorrow (May 25). Based on separate advisories, Caltex, Petron, Shell, and Cleanfuel are raising the price of diesel by ₱0.25 per liter. Meanwhile, the three oil players (except Cleanfuel) shared that they will also jack up the pump price of gasoline by ₱0.15 per liter. On the other hand, kerosene will reflect a ₱0.15 per liter decrease. Other fuel firms are expected to follow the price movements. Last week, gasoline price was went down by ₱0.20 per liter, while diesel rose by ₱0.20 per liter. Photos from Ruben D. Manahan IV Also read: Local Oil Chief says Global Oil Price Collapse Good for Import-Dependent PH Top 24 Fuel Efficient Cars In The Philippines 5 Tips on How To Get Better Fuel Economy while Driving on Highway

  • Iran official says nuke inspector deal expired; talks go on

    Iran's hard-line parliament speaker said Sunday a temporary deal between Tehran and international inspectors to preserve surveillance images taken at nuclear sites had ended, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts to save the Islamic Republic's atomic accord with world powers. As fellow hard-liners demanded Iran delete the images, officials delayed an earlier-planned news conference by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. The last-minute discussions further underscored the narrowing window for the U.S. and others to reach terms with Iran.

  • Deere Earnings Were Great. Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying.

    Farm-equipment giant Deere crushed Wall Street earnings expectations Friday, and raised guidance. Now analysts are weighing in on what they expect for the rest of 2021 and beyond.

  • Sony adds four new models to its portable wireless speaker lineup

    This year's Sony portable speaker lineup includes an ultra compact model along with three larger options for parties and karaoke.

  • Microsoft turns Surface Duo's second screen into a 'gamepad' for Xbox Cloud Gaming

    Microsoft is adding a virtual controller for Xbox Game Pass games to its Surface Duo tablet.

  • Samsung unveils a 43-inch version of its versatile Smart Monitor

    Samsung has expanded its all-in-one Smart Monitor range with two new models.

  • Global Rebound Euphoria Tests Central Bankers’ Nerves on Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- With the world barely through the worst of an unprecedented crisis, central bankers are already wondering if the next one is around the corner.From Washington to Frankfurt, what began months ago as a murmur of concern has morphed into a chorus as officials ask if a risk-taking binge across multiple asset markets might presage a destabilizing rout that could derail the global recovery.Just last week, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada cited mounting threats, cognizant of the retrenchment that ensued during the 2008 financial crisis. Meanwhile Bitcoin’s dramatic swings after a warning about cryptocurrencies from the People’s Bank of China showcased how sensitive some markets have become.Pessimists at global monetary institutions can find bubbles almost anywhere they look, from equities to real estate, while officials such as Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell argue any threats remain contained.Central banks bear some responsibility for financial-market fervor after huge doses of stimulus and liquidity injections to keep economies afloat. The resulting buoyancy is at least partly a euphoria effect, applauding a snap back in growth whose scope can only be guessed at -- with eventual repercussions judged to range from a benign boom to an inflationary spiral.“Where we do see more exuberance is around growth expectations,” Max Kettner, a strategist at HSBC Holdings Plc, told Bloomberg Television. “Particularly in the U.S. they’ve been raised to an enormous degree. So that is, I think, the exuberance.”Market speculation has led to heavy volatility of late, including wild girations and drops in Bitcoin from an all-time high above $60,000 in April. More traditional assets are struggling too, with rates on haven German bonds, for example, climbing around 50 basis points this year, closing in on breaking into positive territory for the first time in more than two years.Kettner’s mention of “exuberance” followed the European Central Bank’s use of similar words on Wednesday, echoing former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan’s 1996 observation of “irrational exuberance” before the dotcom bubble.The euro-zone institution observed the threat of economic spillovers from, for example, a U.S. equity-market correction. Bank of Canada officials voiced similar concerns a day later, and highlighted the housing market as expectations of continuing price increases fuel purchases.Three weeks earlier, a Fed policy meeting veered into a debate on stability, where participants observed “elevated” risk appetite and discussed dangers posed by hedge fund activity. In a subsequent report, they warned of “vulnerabilities” and “stretched valuations,” exacerbated by high corporate debt.Meanwhile Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey recently wondered aloud if speculation in stocks and Bitcoin might themselves be a “warning sign.” And a Norwegian official said that cryptocurrency volatility could threaten lenders if their exposures keep rising.Central banks have had nagging concerns for a while. Already in January, ECB markets chief Isabel Schnabel told colleagues that stocks could become vulnerable to “more broad-based repricing.”In China, with a recovery cycle more advanced than the U.S.’s, the top banking regulator revealed in March that he was “very worried” about bubbles, specifying “very dangerous” real-estate investing.That might be partly what UBS AG Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers had in mind in late April with his own alarming view. Noting “bubbles in some asset classes,” including real estate, he told Bloomberg Television that “we are getting close to the peak of things.”Some senior central bankers are trying to be sanguine despite flashing warning lights. After the Fed decision in April, Powell insisted that “the overall financial stability picture is mixed but on balance, it’s manageable.”ECB Vice President Luis De Guindos -- whose job includes preparing his institution’s threat assessment -- dialed down from its worried tone last week by saying economic risks are “much more balanced than in the past.”The difficulty for central banks is in managing the consequences for asset prices of their monetary policies, a challenge that has bedeviled them since the 2008 calamity. Periodically, that makes institutions such as the Fed the target of criticism.“Central banks are desperately wanting to make sure, be certain,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Asset Management Plc. “It also means they keep policy way too easy for way too long.”The alternative officials face is to dare to wind down stimulus, taking on the risk of choking an economic recovery with a corresponding cost to livelihoods.Iceland took that plunge last week, delivering the first policy tightening in Western Europe with an interest-rate increase to contain inflation and a rampant housing market.The larger euro area, whose constituent regions vary from some of the world’s most prosperous to examples of perennial malaise, can’t be so nimble. That’s why the ECB recommends “more targeted” fiscal support for companies while avoiding stimulus withdrawal.Similarly, the Fed cited use of macroprudential tools as important to allow monetary policy to take its course. JPMorgan economists wrote this month that they anticipate Australia’s banking regulator will “formalize” debt and loan-to-income restrictions soon.However central banks and financial regulators respond to ebullience, they know the stakes are as high as ever, with the need to cement a rebound from a severe crisis in a world which will struggle to tolerate another one.At least officials can take comfort in recognizing a more familiar pre-pandemic environment: The last time their worries about risk were so synchronized was in November 2019, just weeks before the coronavirus began to cripple the global economy.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ray Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • China announces ‘zero tolerance’ crackdown on commodities trading

    Chinese authorities issued a strong warning to commodity speculators on Monday, sending the prices of some assets tumbling.

  • Ever heard of ‘contagious unemployment’? It’s one theory why companies have difficulty hiring workers

    ‘Unemployed workers send over 10 times as many job applications in a month as their employed peers, but are less than half as likely per application to make a move.’

  • If Bitcoin’s Price Falls Below This Crucial Level, Watch Out

    The cryptocurrency is attempting to stabilize after being cut in half from April’s $64,800 high. Here’s what the charts are projecting.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by Over 100%

    Markets are beset by volatility, with unpredictable swings making recent sessions something of a roller coaster. The main indexes were falling sharply at the end of last week, but Friday’s release of economic data showing strong manufacturing activity provided a boost that pared back the market losses somewhat. The recent earnings season also gave reason for optimism – the S&P listed companies, collectively, reported 46% year-over-year earnings gains in Q1, compared to the 20% expected. Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin sees the generally positive macro data providing support for equities in an uncertain market environment. “The combination of global reopening, elevated consumer savings, and strong corporate operating leverage will drive sharp recoveries in both economic and earnings growth... U.S. equities will continue to appreciate, albeit at a slower pace than has characterized the past 12 months… equities will remain attractive relative to cash and bonds,” Kostin noted. Taking this into consideration, our attention turned to three stocks that Goldman Sachs thinks have outsized growth prospects, with the firm’s analysts forecasting over 100% upside potential for each. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) We’ll start with a newly public biopharmaceutical company Rain Therapeutics. The company is developing a tumor-agnostic treatment strategy that selects patients based on the underlying genetics rather than the histology of the disease. Rain has two drug candidates in the pipeline, RAIN-32, which is undergoing several clinical trials, and RAD52, which is still in preclinical trial. Taking a closer look at the pipeline, we find that RAIN-32, an MDM2 inhibitor called milademetan, has a Phase 3 trial for WD/DD liposarcoma scheduled to begin in the second half of this year. At the same time, a Phase 2 trial, an MDM2 basket study, is also scheduled for 2H21. Beyond the WD/DD Phase 3 and the Phase 2 Basket study, the company is also looking to initiate another Phase 2 study in intimal sarcoma by early 2022. RAD52, the company’s second pipeline candidate, is a novel approach to the treatment of breast, prostate, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers. The drug is still in early research phases, but lead candidate selection for clinical studies is set to begin sometime next year. As mentioned above, Rain is a newly public company; it held its IPO in April of this year. The company put 7,352,941 shares on the American public markets, at $17 each. The IPO raised about $125 million in gross proceeds. Opening coverage of this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Graig Suvannavejh writes: “While we’re optimistic on RAIN-32’s prospects in LPS, the revenue opportunity appears modest, as we project peak risk-unadj./adj. sales of $612mn/$428mn (assumes 70% POS), given just c.3K in US annual incidence. That said, our enthusiasm for RAIN also rests on RAIN-32’s potential beyond LPS, including in intimal sarcoma (an ultra orphan cancer), and also MDM2-amplified solid tumors, which we see as a substantial market opportunity. Across these three, we project $2.2bn/$859mn in peak yr risk unadj./adj. sales in the US/EU5, with other future indications for RAIN-32 (trials to start in 2022) and also a preclinical RAD52 program (a synthetic lethality play) representing upside potential to our forecasts.” In line with his bullish stance, Suvannavejh rates RAIN a Buy, and his $56 price target implies room for a stunning 252% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Suvannavejh’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts echo Suvannavejh's sentiment. As only Buy recommendations have been published in the last three months, RAIN earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With the average price target clocking in at $33.75, shares could soar 112% from current levels. (See RAIN stock analysis on TipRanks) Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) The next stock on Goldman Sachs's radar, Relmada Therapeutics, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical firm, which focuses on issues of the central nervous system. REL-1017, the company’s prime pipeline candidate, is a novel NMDA receptor channel blocker under development as a treatment for major depressive disorder. Mental health is a major segment of the pharmaceutical industry, and the antidepressant piece of the mental health pie is expected to exceed $18.5 billion by 2027. Relmada started RELIANCE I, the first pivotal trial of REL-1017, in December of last year, testing the drug as an adjunctive treatment for major depression. By this past April, two additional studies, RELIANCE II and RELIANCE-OPS were underway. All three are now ongoing, and a fourth, Phase 1, study of REL-1017 as a monotherapy is set to begin in the first half of this year. Top-line data from the two pivotal studies is scheduled for release in 1H22. Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Tan covers this stock, and she gives it a Buy rating along with a $78 price target that implies a 103% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Tan’s track record, click here) “We note a string of key events in 2021+ that could drive value inflection: (1) human abuse potential (HAP) study against positive control oxycodone in 2Q21 and ketamine in 2H21, where we see the market as pricing in too much risk of a negative outcome (see scenario analysis within); (2) topline data for monotherapy REL-1017 in 4Q21; and (3) topline pivotal data in adjunctive MDD (GSe peak sales of $2.5bn in 2033) in 1H22 with NDA submission to follow thereafter, all of which we are constructive on given the differentiated profile demonstrating rapid onset of action, enhanced efficacy, and good tolerability to-date,” Tan opined. What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $67.67 average price target, shares could climb 76% in the year ahead. (See RLMD stock analysis at TipRanks) Agiliti (AGTI) We’ll close out our look at high-potential Goldman picks with Agiliti. The company is a provider of medical equipment, offering hospitals and health systems a range of bariatrics, beds, therapy mattresses, fall prevention devices, ventilators, breast pumps, patient monitors, medical-grade adjustable chairs, and surgical equipment – along with the technical support, clinical engineering, and on-site management to properly use, maintain, and adjust the myriad devices. By the numbers, Agiliti boasts over 90 service centers across the lower 48 states, supporting more than 800,000 pieces of medical equipment in over 7,000 acute care hospitals and alternate medical sites. On April 23 of this year, Agility debuted its stock on the NYSE in an IPO that was initially priced at $14. The company put over 26.3 million shares on the market, and raised approximately $431.5 million in gross proceeds in the first day of the IPO. Last week, Agiliti released its first quarterly financial report as a public company. The top line revenue, at $235 million, was 31% higher than the year-ago Q1. Net income was $9.6 million, up a strong $22.2 million from last year’s Q1 net loss, and EPS was 9 cents per share. Looking at the company’s forward path, Goldman Sachs analyst Amit Hazan noted, “While not reflected in the 1Q close balance sheet, management provided visibility to post-IPO leverage of approximately 3.3x on a pro-forma basis. While somewhat constrained from a managerial standpoint given demands from Northfield, management expects both the financial and managerial flexibility to pursue opportunistic M&A by later this year.” Hazan summed up, "We view AGTI’s end-to-end service model as differentiated and ideally suited in today’s Hospital operating environment; we see current valuation as an attractive entry point...” To this end, Hazan gives AGTI shares a Buy rating, and his $43 price target implies a 151% upside for the coming year. (To watch Hazan’s track record, click here) In its first few weeks on the public markets, AGTI shares have picked up 9 reviews, which include 8 Buys and just 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $17.12 and the $21.39 average price target suggests it has room for ~25% one-year upside potential. (See AGTI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin prices tumble 50% from peak and Mark Cuban calls the crypto crash the ‘great unwind’

    Bitcoin prices on Sunday midday are in free fall anew, with the world's No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.

  • Bitcoin is officially a new asset class: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs makes the call: Cryptocurrency should now be considered an asset class.

  • U.S. pot sellers stash cash as banks leave them high and dry

    The U.S. cannabis business has a very particular cashflow problem -- too much of it. Marijuana can be sold legally in 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia (D.C.) for medical use and in 15 of them and in D.C. for recreational purposes. With the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing legalisation driving a surge in cannabis use, the sector's producers, manufacturers and retailers are awash in cash, adding risk and costs to the most basic business transactions from paying employees and filing taxes to finding somewhere to store their income.

  • China Braces for $1.3 Trillion Maturity Wall as Defaults Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the standards of a record-breaking global credit binge, China’s corporate bond tab stands out: $1.3 trillion of domestic debt payable in the next 12 months.That’s 30% more than what U.S. companies owe, 63% more than in all of Europe and enough money to buy Tesla Inc. twice over. What’s more, it’s all coming due at a time when Chinese borrowers are defaulting on onshore debt at an unprecedented pace.The combination has investors bracing for another turbulent stretch for the world’s second-largest credit market. It’s also underscoring the challenge for Chinese authorities as they work toward two conflicting goals: reducing moral hazard by allowing more defaults, and turning the domestic bond market into a more reliable source of long-term funding.While average corporate bond maturities have increased in the U.S., Europe and Japan in recent years, they’re getting shorter in China as defaults prompt investors to reduce risk. Domestic Chinese bonds issued in the first quarter had an average tenor of 3.02 years, down from 3.22 years for all of last year and on course for the shortest annual average since Fitch Ratings began compiling the data in 2016.“As credit risk increases, everyone wants to limit their exposure by investing in shorter maturities only,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. “Issuers also want to sell shorter-dated bonds because as defaults rise, longer-dated bonds have even higher borrowing costs.”The move toward shorter maturities has coincided with a Chinese government campaign to instill more discipline in local credit markets, which have long been underpinned by implicit state guarantees. Investors are increasingly rethinking the widely held assumption that authorities will backstop big borrowers amid a string of missed payments by state-owned companies and a selloff in bonds issued by China Huarong Asset Management Co.The country’s onshore defaults have swelled from negligible levels in 2016 to exceed 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) for four straight years. That milestone was reached again last month, putting defaults on track for another record annual high.The resulting preference for shorter-dated bonds has exacerbated one of China’s structural challenges: a dearth of long-term institutional money. Even before authorities began allowing more defaults, short-term investments including banks’ wealth management products played an outsized role.Social security funds and insurance firms are the main providers of long-term funding in China, but their presence in the bond market is limited, said Wu Zhaoyin, chief strategist at AVIC Trust Co., a financial firm. “It’s difficult to sell long-dated bonds in China because there is a lack of long-term capital,” Wu said.Chinese authorities have been taking steps to attract long-term investors, including foreign pension funds and university endowments. The government has in recent years scrapped some investment quotas and dismantled foreign ownership limits for life insurers, brokerages and fund managers.But even if those efforts gain traction, it’s not clear Chinese companies will embrace longer maturities. Many prefer selling short-dated bonds because they lack long-term capital management plans, according to Shen Meng, director at Chanson & Co., a Beijing-based boutique investment bank. That applies even for state-owned enterprises, whose senior managers typically get reshuffled by the government every three to five years, Shen said.The upshot is that China’s domestic credit market faces a near constant cycle of refinancing and repayment risk, which threatens to exacerbate volatility as defaults rise. A similar dynamic is also playing out in the offshore market, where maturities total $167 billion over the next 12 months.For ING’s Pang, the cycle is unlikely to change anytime soon. “It may last for another decade in China,” she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Bought Teladoc and Palantir Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Cathie Wood’s investment firm nearly doubled its stake in Teladoc, and drastically increased its stake in Palantir stock in the first quarter. ARK Investment also sold Apple stock.

  • A Week In Crypto: Musk's Endless Tweets, Markets' Fall And Rise, Accidental $25M Transfer

    It seems like Elon Musk just can’t stay away from the spotlight. He tweeted again, and the market crashed. Again. But there might have been the Chinese government involved. So here’s a rundown of what Musk said, or rather, tweeted this week. Elon Musk Sets Twitter Ablaze As He Engages In War Of Words With Bitcoin Advocates Bitcoin Charts Recovery As Elon Musk Clarifies Tesla Has Not Sold Any Part Of Its Crypto Holding Elon Musk Gets Schooled By Ethereum Co-Founder On How To Improve Dogecoin Elon Musk Says He Hasn't And Won't Sell Any Dogecoin. Mega Whale Buys 420.69 DOGE On News. Coincidence? Tesla Still Holds Its Bitcoin, Musk Says While BTC Drops Below ,000 Tesla Has 'Diamond Hands,' Says Elon Musk Confirming It Has Not Sold Bitcoin, Sets Crypto Twitter On Fire Again And, what’s more important: Elon Musk, Grimes, Miley Cyrus Attended A Crypto-Themed SNL Afterparty With Dogecoin Ice Sculptures China China has been “banning Bitcoin” since 2017. And each time, it significantly influenced the crypto market. This week it was reported that the Chinese government was considering cracking down on Bitcoin mining and trading, which caused yet another fall. New Reports Of China's Crypto Crackdown Sparks Fears In Crypto Market As Bitcoin Falls To ,000 NFT The NFT market, although seemingly cooling off, is expanding. This week –– Fox, Dogemon game, and Jesus on Blockchain. Fox Jumps Into NFT Market With Animated Series By Rick And Morty Creator This Company Is Putting Nikola Tesla, Abraham Lincoln And Jesus On Blockchain Elon Musk Fights Sanders And Bezos To Launch Dogecoin Into Space In New NFT Video Game NFT Market Heats Up As Two Adult Content Stars Launch Their Tokens ‘Lucky’ Mistake Some users of a crypto lending platform accidentally received Bitcoins, ‘the luckiest’ user received as much as 700 bitcoins (over $25M at press time). But, understandably, the company is trying to get the assets back. Crypto Lending Platform BlockFi Accidentally Sends Users M In Bitcoin Rewards Coins on the move There are new coins on the block. One was created to stop Elon Musk’s influence; another one describes itself as a “hyper “deflationary token with a smart staking system.” There are also “good old” cryptocurrencies that surged significantly over the week. Here are the coins that caught crypto traders eyes this week: STOPELON Coin Surges 512% In A Day After Crypto Community Gets Into A Fight With Elon Musk The Next SafeMoon? New Crypto Token CluCoin Surges 1000% On Day One How One Cryptocurrency Has Fueled Surge In Hard Drive Manufacturing Stocks What Is Ontology Gas (ONG) Token And Why It Surged 140% In A Day? Internet Computer (ICP) Crypto Spikes 45% As Bitcoin Finds Way Back Above ,000 Polygon (MATIC) Hits Another All-Time High While Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Grapple With 'Extreme Fear' Markets, Predictions Even though the market did crash last week, with Bitcoin briefly touching the $32,000 level, it’s not something that long-time investors haven’t seen before. And it is not even as brutal as the Nov 2016-Jan 2017 fall when the market collapsed by as much as 87%. The overall sentiment remains bullish, despite the fact that some analysts and investors feel bearish in the short term. Here are some of their thoughts. Don't get me wrong. I'm long-term bullish, short-term bearish. There are still many institutional investors who bought BTC at 48-60k. It will go up eventually. — Ki Young Ju 주기영 (@ki_young_ju) May 19, 2021 4/The other important thing to remember is nothing about bitcoin's fundamentals has changed. It still uses the same consensus algorithm, still secured by PoW, still sourcing cheap, green energy sources for mining, and still used as a global liquidity instrument. — Soona (@soonaorlater) May 20, 2021 Signal 👇 https://t.co/p7P7i0x3PJ — Thomas Lee (@fundstrat) May 23, 2021 See also: Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik beoButerin Says Cryptocurrencies Are In A 'Bubble' Guggenheim CIO Calls Crypto 'Tulipmania' After Predicting Bitcoin Will Hit 0,000 See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Week In Crypto: Musk's Environmental Move, DOGE Millionaires, Market BloodbathBREAKING: Tesla Suspends Vehicle Purchases Via Bitcoin Over Environmental Concerns© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Health insurance companies owe refunds to millions of consumers — maybe you?

    Givebacks expected later this year may return hundreds of dollars to your pocket.

  • What Is the Difference Between Blockchain ETFs and Bitcoin ETFs?

    Investors often confuse blockchain with bitcoin. This confusion carries over into ETFs. How do blockchain ETFs and bitcoin ETFs differ?