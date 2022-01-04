U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,800.24
    +3.68 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,867.50
    +282.44 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,640.66
    -192.14 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.01
    +25.70 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.19
    +1.11 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    +14.80 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.29 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    +0.0052 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1300
    +0.7940 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,321.73
    +374.80 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.53
    +11.18 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Qualcomm wants to make it easier to build semi-autonomous cars

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis.

Qualcomm believes it can widen the field for semi-autonomous driving features, and it's launching a new platform to make that happen. The company has unveiled a Snapdragon Ride Vision platform that combines a 4-nanometer system-on-chip with Arriver's computer vision software to give automakers an "open, scalable and modular" way to build Level 2 driver assists and Level 3 partial autonomy into their cars.

Snapdragon Ride Vision can help cars detect road geometry, pedestrians and other cars using 8MP wide-angle cameras. It can also handle driver monitoring (to keep your hands or eyes focused on driving) and perception for near-field parking cameras. More importantly, the system is flexible — car designers can customize it to fit new vehicles and update features over the air.

The platform won't be ready for vehicle production until 2024. That's a long time to wait, particularly when Intel's Mobileye and NVIDIA are teasing chips capable of full self-driving. Still, Qualcomm might have an edge simply by making automated driving features more accessible. Snapdragon Ride Vision works with "virtually all" car price ranges and categories, Qualcomm said — this could be key to semi-autonomy in cars where the tech was previously impractical.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2022 right here!

Recommended Stories