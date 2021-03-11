U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.82
    +53.01 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,583.85
    +286.83 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,406.65
    +337.82 (+2.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,323.36
    +37.68 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.95
    +1.51 (+2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1986
    +0.0060 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5320
    +0.0120 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3975
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4700
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,426.01
    +927.11 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,143.74
    +33.04 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.96
    +11.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     

Qualcomm struggles to meet chip demand as shortage spreads to phones: sources

Stephen Nellis, Josh Horwitz and Hyunjoo Jin
·5 min read
Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai

By Stephen Nellis, Josh Horwitz and Hyunjoo Jin

SAN FRANCISCO/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc is struggling to keep up with demand for its processor chips used in smartphones and gadgets, as a chip shortage that first hit the auto industry spreads across the electronics business, industry sources told Reuters.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world's largest smartphone maker, is experiencing a shortage of Qualcomm's application processors, the heart of smartphones, two people at suppliers for the South Korean giant told Reuters.

Demand for Qualcomm's chips has soared in the past months as Android phone makers seek to win over customers abandoning phones produced by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd due to U.S. sanctions. Qualcomm has found it hard to meet this higher-than-expected demand, in part due to a shortage of some subcomponents used in its chips.

One person at a Samsung supplier said a Qualcomm chip shortage was hitting production of mid- and low-end Samsung models. The second person, at another supplier, said there was a shortage of Qualcomm's new flagship chip, the Snapdragon 888, but did not say whether this was affecting the manufacturing of Samsung's high-end phones.

A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment. A Qualcomm spokesman pointed to public comments by executives on Wednesday in which they reiterated they believe they can hit a fiscal second quarter sales forecast given in February.

Separately, a senior executive at a top contract manufacturer for several major smartphone brands told Reuters it was facing a shortage of a range of components from Qualcomm and would cut handset shipments this year. The executive spoke on condition of anonymity.

Last month, Lu Weibing, a vice president for Chinese handset maker Xiaomi, lamented the chip crunch. "It's not a shortage, it's an extreme shortage," he wrote on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social network.

A surge in demand for consumer electronics has driven a global chip shortage that has idled car factories. The shortage has so far centered largely on chips made using older technology rather than the advanced phone processors Qualcomm designs.

But Qualcomm's constraints show how problems in one area of the complex chip supply chain can bleed into others and how fast-changing market dynamics can trip up chip companies that must set mass production plans years in advance.

"We still have our demand basically higher than supply," Qualcomm incoming Chief Executive Cristiano Amon told investors during the company's annual meeting on Wednesday.

Qualcomm's flagship application processor, the Snapdragon 888, is still new. Key parts of it come from Samsung Electronics' separate chipmaking division and use a new 5-nanonmeter manufacturing process that is hard to scale up quickly.

A Samsung factory in Texas, which makes some of Qualcomm's radio frequency transceivers, was also forced to halt operations last month due to power shortages caused by winter storms, though it is unclear whether the effects of that stoppage have yet trickled down to smartphone makers.

OLDER TECHNOLOGY

Qualcomm's entire lineup of application processors contain power management chips made with older technology by companies including China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

"You need a full kit," said Stacy Rasgon, an analyst with brokerage Bernstein. "If you can't get them, you can't build whatever it is you want to build. Supply chains are global and very tightly integrated. It's set up for efficiency, but it's less resilient."

Qualcomm is directing supply of these power management chips towards its highly profitable Snapdragon 888 application processors to match what Samsung's foundries can build, but that is hurting supplies of lower-end Qualcomm application processors, sources said.

China's Xiaomi procures the majority of its chips from Qualcomm and Taiwan's MediaTek Inc.

PANIC BUYING

The chip shortage, which has prompted panic buying, is further squeezing capacity and driving up costs of even the cheapest components of nearly all microchips, industry experts said.

For instance, a commonly-used microcontroller-unit chip from STMicroelectronics originally priced at $2 now sells for $14, according to Case Engelen, CEO of Titoma, a contract designer and manufacturer.

Simon Wan, co-founder of the Chinese robotic vacuum cleaner brand Roborock, said the company's chip suppliers are asking for larger deposits on chip orders. He's paying to ensure stock.

"Everyone is placing orders like crazy, when in fact they can't even use up all their chips," said Wan, who declined to name his chip suppliers.

Smaller companies are hurting more.

Fabien Gaussorgues, who runs an electronics factory in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan, said supply issues have worsened since December.

His company was on track to mass produce a smart-home device designed by an overseas client before the Chinese New Year. But a shortage of key chipsets from Japan's Murata delayed the launch by three weeks, he said, forcing him to eventually use a slightly weaker chipset as a substitute. Murata did not respond to request for comment.

Meanwhile, some of his other clients have delayed projects indefinitely.

"We have seen components where we see a six-week lead time, and then the week after it's ten weeks, and then a week later it's one year," he said.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai and Stephen Nellis, Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco, Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee in Seoul, Yimou Lee in Taipei, Pei Li in Hong Kong, Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh, Jonathan Weber, Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Peter Henderson)

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-IOC President Bach wins unopposed second term to 2025

    International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Wednesday won an unopposed second term that will keep him in the post until 2025, following a vote on the first day of a virtual IOC session. Bach received 93 of the 94 eligible votes cast in an online process. Bach took over in 2013 as the organisation's ninth president since the body's founding in 1894, succeeding outgoing president Jacques Rogge and beating five other candidates.

  • Olympics-Safe Tokyo Games will be 'manifestation of peace, solidarity and resilience' -IOC's Bach

    Bach, who is set to be re-elected on Wednesday for a second term until 2025, said Tokyo was "the best-prepared Olympic city," in remarks at the start of a three-day virtual IOC session. "The IOC is working at full speed... to make the postponed Tokyo Games a safe manifestation of peace, solidarity and resilience of humankind in overcoming the pandemic." "Our shared top priority was, is and remains a safe and secure Olympic Games for everyone."

  • Wagamama owner looks to raise £175m as it gets ready to reopen restaurants from lockdown

    The Restaurant Group, which is behind the Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s chains, is set to raise £175 million via a share placing as it prepares to reopen hundreds of sites from lockdown. The move will give it more financial security and aid plans to open up to 15 more pubs and Wagamama branches per year. The Restaurant Group said it has around 200 sites trading for delivery and takeaway currently, and the performance of those venues has been “very encouraging”.

  • Buyer beware: What’s really in your ‘earth-friendly’ ESG fund?

    Sustainable, responsible, and impact (SRI) investing used to be dominated by mutual fund companies whose mission was to align their investment strategies with their values. Most of their investment managers took a hands-on approach to portfolio construction — understanding the companies and industries they invested in and their impact on the planet. Over the past decade, SRI investing strategies have become more mainstream.

  • Rolls-Royce hopes $5.6 billion 2020 loss leaves ‘the worst behind’

    The British engine maker and supplier of parts to the airline industry, announced a worse-than-expected loss for 2020, but said it is still confident it can turn cash positive in the second half of this year, provided air travel picks up as forecast.

  • John Lewis closures expected, with not all branches set to reopen from lockdown

    John Lewis will not reopen all of its stores from the latest lockdown, the company behind the department store chain has warned in another blow for UK high streets. Sharon White, partner and chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said: “Hard as it is, there is no getting away from the fact that some areas can no longer profitably sustain a John Lewis store.” The update came as the group, which is behind John Lewis and Waitrose, said Covid-19 disruption and restructuring costs contributed to it plunging into the red in the 53 weeks to January 30.

  • China's smartphone shipments build on post-pandemic rebound in February

    China's smartphone shipments increased more than threefold in February 2021 from a year ago, government data published on Thursday showed, signaling an encouraging rebound from last year's nadir as the pandemic peaked in China. Shipments of smartphones within China jumped 236.6% annually to 21.3 million handsets in February, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT), a state-backed think tank. That was up from 6.3 million in February 2020 and higher than the 14.9 million in February 2019, suggesting China's smartphone sector has returned to its pre-pandemic levels.

  • Britain's John Lewis to axe more stores after COVID-19 'earthquake'

    The John Lewis Partnership warned more of its department stores would be permanently closed after the "economic earthquake" of COVID-19 sent Britain's biggest employee-owned group to a 517 million pound ($721 million) annual loss. The 156-year-old John Lewis had already reduced department store numbers to 42, having closed eight last July, impacting 1,300 jobs, as it grappled with the fallout from the crisis. "Hard as it is, there is no getting away from the fact that some areas can no longer profitably sustain a John Lewis store," Chairman Sharon White said.

  • Better Buy: Amazon vs. PepsiCo

    These two top companies demonstrated their resilience during the pandemic, but which is a better investment?

  • Basilashvili ends Federer's comeback in Qatar Open quarter-finals

    Georgian Basilashvili saved a match point in the final set and took advantage of a tiring Federer to reach the semi-finals. Federer, 39, was pushed to the limit in his first match back on Wednesday when he beat Briton Dan Evans in three sets but the Swiss looked well in control in the opening set against the unseeded Basilashvili. The 20-times Grand Slam champion broke Basilashvili early and saved three break points to take a 4-1 lead.

  • Taiwan bursts with creative pineapple dishes after China ban

    Taiwan's classic beef noodle soup has taken on a sweet and sour twist. Taipei chef Hung Ching Lung created a pineapple beef noodle soup at his eponymous restaurant Chef Hung, in what he says is a modest attempt to support Taiwanese pineapple farmers. The spiky fruit became a politically charged symbol after China banned the import of Taiwan's pineapples on March 1, citing pests.

  • Preliminary data indicates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine effective against Brazilian P1 variant: official

    Preliminary data from a study in Brazil indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd is effective against the P1 variant of the virus first discovered in Brazil, Sao Paulo's state governor Joao Doria said on Wednesday. Doria's comments at a news conference in Sao Paulo confirm a Reuters report from earlier this week, which said the study had tested the blood of vaccinated people against the Brazilian variant of the virus. Coronavac, as the Sinovac shot is known, is the main vaccine currently being used to inoculate people in Brazil.

  • Kering founder Pinault joins wave of SPAC investors

    Francois Pinault, the French billionaire who founded Kering, the group behind Gucci, has invested in a special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC) set up by former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday. The investment by Pinault, first reported by Bloomberg, follows an eruption of new launches of SPACs or blank cheque companies in Europe after a boom in the United States. A spokeswoman for Pinault, 84, declined to comment further on the size of his stake, which will be held by his personal holding company.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • Korea’s Coupang Opens for Trading at $63.50. It’s Now Worth $114 Billion.

    At the opening trade, the company on a fully diluted is worth about $114 billion. It’s the largest U.S. listing of an Asian company since Alibaba in 2014, and instantly makes Coupang the largest Korean company listed on a U.S. stock exchnage. The deal will generate proceeds to Coupang of about $3.5 billion before fees.

  • Mortgage rates keep increasing — and the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill could push them even higher

    Some analysts expect the $1.9 trillion COVID package to boost inflation, which in turn would lead to higher mortgage rates.

  • AMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon

    Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) expects the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. and the blockbuster movie titles scheduled to be released in the coming months to boost sales this year, according to a report by Reuters. See also: How to Buy AMC Stock What Happened: “Our focus is no longer on survival, but now has turned instead to directing a surge in movie-going and on the recovery of AMC,” Reuters quoted AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron as saying during an earnings call on Wednesday. AMC said it expects its sales to be boosted in the coming months, as films such as the Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) “Black Widow”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “F9” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” hit its screens. About 90% of the company’s U.S. theatres are now open. The company on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that widened from last year as revenues fell almost 89%. See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance Why It Matters: AMC and other movie chains were impacted by the closure of theatres amid the pandemic due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. However, the accelerated rollout of vaccines is expected to enable the cinema chain to reopen all its theatres and help boost revenues. However, AMC’s stock has been popular on social media amongst retail investors. Along with other heavily-shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the company’s shares skyrocketed in January as retail traders primarily belonging to the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. The shares continue to see retail investor interest in March, including from the group. Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 6.2% lower on Wednesday at $9.85. Read Next: Why This Analyst Says AMC Entertainment Stock Is ‘Dramatically Overvalued' Photo courtesy: Camknows via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock MarketWhich Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'We should see the GME short squeeze continuing': S3 Partners

    S3 Partners, which calculates real-time short interest in the market, expects the squeeze to continue. Though short interest has dropped, it is still very high.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Massive Nasdaq Rally Springs From Deepest Hole in Three Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after the Nasdaq 100 fell more than 10% from a record into a technical correction, the tech-heavy benchmark made a resounding comeback.With roughly a quarter of the index’s members surging more than 5%, the Nasdaq 100 ended Tuesday up 4% for the best rally since November. ARK Innovation ETF, star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship fund that has suffered losses of at least 10% in each of the last two weeks, jumped the most on record, adding 10%. Shares of Tesla Inc., which had fallen more than 30% from January levels, soared 20%. Stay-at-home market darlings Peloton Interactive Inc. and DocuSign Inc. each rose more than 10%.Such is the aftermath of a technology selloff that, by one measure, reached the most oversold level in three decades. Data show droves of investors have been rushing to buy the recent dip, a strategy that -- at least on Tuesday -- was looking smart.“This whole idea of buying on the dip has been so ingrained in people’s psychology that you are going to see bounce backs after multi-day sell-offs,” said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “That’s inevitable, unless there is some big event on the news where everything has changed.”In recent weeks, a rise in bond yields sparked a selloff in high growth stocks, with more than $1.5 trillion wiped off the Nasdaq 100 in less than a month. Expecting higher economic growth and possible inflation, investors poured into industries perceived to benefit -- including banks and energy -- while using big tech as a source of funds.The equity market rotation was swift. Frank Cappelleri, Instinet LLC’s senior equity trader and market technician, noted that on Monday the 14-day relative strength index of a ratio of Nasdaq 100 price performance versus the S&P 500 Index hit the most depressed level since 1990.Other measures also pointed to an oversold market. At Monday’s close, the Nasdaq 100 traded 6% below its average over the past 50 days, the biggest discount since last April. At the same time, its 14-day RSI, a measure of the degree to which gains and losses outpace each other, fell to the lowest level in a year to near 30, a threshold that’s usually seen as a sign that stocks are poised to rebound.Another catalyst behind tech’s rally may have come from the bond market, where rising yields that had put pressure on richly-valued growth stocks are showing signs of easing. That’s not unexpected. Strategists from Citigroup Inc. and UBS Group AG warned earlier this month that the yield-fueled equity rotation had embedded rates way higher than their actual levels, setting the stage for a potential reversal should yields stabilize or pull back. Rates on 10-year Treasuries hit a 12-month high of 1.62% last Friday and have since retreated.“Wall Street is a one-way street right now and it is going whichever way the Treasury market takes it,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “The move in tech stocks coincides with the rally in Treasuries, so many traders will be skeptical that this rebound will stick.”Dip buyers in tech stocks got a day of vindication as the Nasdaq 100 rallied Tuesday. As the benchmark fell into a correction over the past few weeks, there was no shortage of bottom fishing along the way, at least going by Bank of America’s client flows. Over the last four weeks, everyone from hedge funds to individual investors were big buyers, with average tech inflows reaching a record high, the bank’s data showed.While strategists from RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley have warned that the tech rout may not be over, Tuesday’s action gave hope to tech faithful that it’s not a lost cause. To Deepak Puri, chief investment officer for the Americas at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, technology and sustainability are two of the cornerstones for most medium- and long-term investing theses, and a 10% pullback isn’t likely to change that.“It had to happen. The Nasdaq, the last time I checked, it was up 75% over the last three years,” he said. “Correction territory should not be thought of as the start of some massive recalibration. Markets go up and they go down.”Still, to Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, the latest tech carnage hasn’t fixed the valuation problem. At 26.2 times forward earnings, software and internet stocks are not only trading at a 43% premium relative to their own history but also remain elevated versus the S&P 500, the firm’s data show. Moreover, the firm’s model on fund positioning indicates that sentiment has yet to reach levels that typically signal a market bottom.At the same time, large rallies -- such as Tuesday’s -- often happen in the middle of deep selloffs. Take last March, for example, when the Nasdaq 100 staged five rallies of more than 4% before bottoming on March 20.“The big tech unwind may be at least halfway done,” Calvasina wrote in a note, adding, but it “isn’t finished.”(Updates with closing figures throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.