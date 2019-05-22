Qualcomm Tumbles After Losing U.S. Antitrust Ruling

(Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc. shares fell 11% in early trading after a U.S. judge ruled that the company violated antitrust law by abusing its dominant position in the market for cellphone chips to exact excessive licensing fees from phone makers and suppress competition.

The ruling, made public late Tuesday in California, challenges Qualcomm’s business model and could upend the smartphone industry. U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh sided with the Federal Trade Commission in a case brought in 2017 accusing the company of anti-competitive practices. The ruling comes one month after Qualcomm and Apple Inc. struck a settlement in a similar lawsuit brought by the iPhone maker, which agreed to continue paying the licensing fees.

“Qualcomm’s licensing practices have strangled competition” in certain modem chip markets “for years, and harmed rivals, OEMs and end consumers in the process,” the judge wrote. She also found that Qualcomm charged high royalties for its patents, and that its key role in manufacturing modem chips for smartphones using 5G made it likely that its behavior would continue.

Qualcomm said it “strongly disagrees” with the ruling and will seek an immediate stay and appeal. “We strongly disagree with the judge’s conclusions, her interpretation of the facts and her application of the law," said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm.

While some investors might have expected Koh to have “softened” her stance after the Apple settlement, that wasn’t the case, with the judge ruling against Qualcomm on “virtually every” measure, Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon wrote in a note.

Given the “somewhat schizophrenic” behavior of the government, Rasgon says Qualcomm could possibly win on appeal, especially due to the recent Apple settlement.

Qualcomm’s licensing business, which provides the majority of corporate profits, funds an industry-leading research and design effort that has made its chips the central technology in shifts between generations of mobile phone technology. Any separation or change to that could hurt its competitiveness. Qualcomm currently has the most advanced 5G modems in the market and almost all phones launched or planned for the new services are using them.

Judge Koh said Qualcomm must be subject to monitoring for the next seven years to make sure it follows guidelines to ensure fair competition.

Qualcomm tried to resolve the FTC’s claims starting months before the case went to trial. But Bloomberg News reported that the company hit a wall with the U.S. government in February, failing to win over a majority of the FTC and its top officials despite extensive negotiations.

