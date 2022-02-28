U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.00
    -65.00 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,530.00
    -464.00 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,983.25
    -197.25 (-1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.20
    -27.80 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.36
    +3.77 (+4.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.90
    +27.30 (+1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.56 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1212
    -0.0059 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9130
    -0.0730 (-3.68%)
     

  • Vix

    32.38
    +2.06 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3405
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3840
    -0.1760 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,047.03
    -1,083.54 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.49
    -1.62 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,396.31
    -93.15 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Qualcomm's X70 5G modem has an AI processor to improve signal strength

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read
Qualcomm

Over the past few years, Qualcomm has announced 5G modems that have consistently pushed download speeds to new heights, culminating with the X65 in 2021, the company’s first 10-gigabit 5G modem. In 2022, the company is taking a different tack. The X70, its latest modem, is fast, but it’s also more consistent and power-efficient, and it’s all thanks to AI.

The X70 isn’t the first Qualcomm modem to use a machine learning algorithm to improve performance. Last year, the company leveraged the technology to make its X65 modem better at adapting its antenna tuning to changing hand grips. But what makes the X70 different is that includes a dedicated 5G AI processor – a first for a cellular modem, according to the company.

In addition to improving average speeds, Qualcomm claims the processor makes the X70 better at mmWave beam management, allowing it to establish a more robust link when using the notoriously finicky spectrum. It also utilizes that processor for network selection and antenna tuning, leading to better coverage and link strength. Qualcomm claims all of that makes the X70 capable of making the most of whatever spectrum resources a device has available to it at any one moment.

Naturally, the X70 is fast too. It’s capable of theoretical download speeds of 10Gbps. That said, you’re unlikely to see X70-equipped devices achieve those kinds of speeds in real-world use. A lot of that will depend on your carrier and the state of their 5G network.

Qualcomm expects to start providing Snapdragon X70 samples to commercial customers in the second half of 2022. The company didn’t name customers but did note it expects X70-equipped devices to launch by late 2022, suggesting its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 successor could integrate the modem. Once it becomes available, devices that come with the X70 will carry the company’s new Snapdragon Connect branding, a badge that indicates the product you’re about to buy comes with its latest and greatest connectivity technologies.

Catch up on all of the news from MWC 2022 right here!

Recommended Stories

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could Spur Cyber Attacks. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • Tech firms flock to Spain trade show in shadow of Russia war

    One of the technology industry's biggest annual get-togethers is set to kick off in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Monday, under the shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • How Apple uses its supply chain as a weapon

    Apple for years has left competitors scrambling for parts — while locking up its own healthy supply.Why it matters: Apple has used a range of tactics, from investing in suppliers to pre-paying for components.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: This practice dates back 20+ years to the original iPod. Tim Cook, then an operations executive recently hired from Compaq, helped the company corner the market on a new, smaller hard drive from Toshiba.

  • Orange picks Nokia for rollout of 'standalone' 5G in France

    Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, said on Monday it has opted for Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia for the rollout of the core network of the so-called 'standalone' next generation of mobile internet, or 5G, in its home country. The technology is installed from scratch instead of being based on 4G, and is capable of offering the highest performance, telecoms equipment maker say.

  • Satellite firm Viasat probes suspected cyberattack in Ukraine and elsewhere

    U.S.-listed satellite communications firm Viasat Inc said on Monday it was investigating a suspected cyberattack that caused a partial outage in its residential broadband services in Ukraine and other European countries. Viasat said a third-party cybersecurity firm was looking into the causes of an outage in recent days across its KA-SAT network, which provides high-speed satellite internet coverage in Europe and Mediterranean markets. The outage could have been due to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, Sky News reported on Monday.

  • 'This baby does the job': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vac is now $22 — it's 40 percent off, today only

    Over 21,000 shoppers are obsessed with this little guy.

  • Ukrainians will have plenty of ways to evade internet censorship if Russia takes over

    As Ukrainian and Russian troops fight for control of key cities, a separate battle is underway to secure Ukraine’s access to the internet.

  • Lenovo made its first ThinkPad powered by a Snapdragon chip

    The new ThinkPad X13s is not only the first Windows on Snapdragon laptop, it's also the first device featuring Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip.

  • Huawei’s MatePad Paper is half e-reader, half tablet

    It's a 10.3-inch E Ink slate and it has a stylus. Is the MatePad Paper the perfect digital notepad?

  • This Interactive Cloud Lamp Will Add Atmospheric Ambience to Any Room in Your Home

    Richard Clarkson's Interactive Cloud Lamp adds texture, color, and a wow-worthy piece in your home. It retails for a pretty penny, but will certainly be the centerpiece of any room.

  • U.S. banks prepare for cyber attacks after latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. banks are preparing for retaliatory cyber attacks after Western nations slapped a raft of stringent sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/india/war-with-ukraine-putin-puts-nuclear-deterrence-forces-alert-2022-02-27, cyber experts and executives said. Tensions between Russia and the West escalated on Saturday as the United States and its allies moved to block https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-announces-new-russia-sanctions-with-us-others-including-swift-2022-02-26 some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/swift-block-deals-crippling-blow-russia-leaves-room-tighten-2022-02-27 and placed curbs on the Russian central bank's international reserves. Western governments have warned for weeks that the tensions could spark massive cyber attacks from Russia or its supporters.

  • Huawei commits to consumer markets with 'Smart Office' launch

    China's Huawei launched seven new "Smart Office" products, including a top-end laptop and its first printer and e-ink tablet, on Sunday, underlining its commitment to consumers after U.S. trade restrictions severely hit its mobile business. Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu, speaking in a video presentation ahead of the Mobile World Congress, said the products were a "bold statement" of its Smart Office concept. President of Huawei's Western Europe Consumer Business Group William Tian said they would appeal to people who were increasingly working from home.

  • The Xbox Series S is just $250 for today only

    The Xbox Series S is $250 at Woot, which is at one of the lowest prices we've seen.

  • The future of the supply chain depends on better tracking

    Advances in technology will make the global supply chain run more smoothly in the future, especially when it comes to information sharing, experts tell Axios.Yes, but: The new tech won't solve the kinds of big problems that got us into our current mess.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: These days, if you buy something online, you can usually track your package's journey to your house. That's not how the overall supp

  • Get started playing pickleball with this complete paddles-and-balls set for just $20

    Find out what all the pickleball fuss is about with this entry-level equipment set.

  • Remote Workers Say They Need Universal High-Performance Broadband for Success

    The rise in remote work since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has likely led to a similar rise in people pulling their hair out and cursing their computers because of a lousy internet...

  • Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Extreme runs on 12th-gen Intel chips

    The company also revealed fresh ThinkPad T models, ThinkBook Yoga 2-in-1s and a lightweight portable monitor.

  • Watch Samsung's MWC 2022 press event in under 8 minutes

    It's all about laptops this year.

  • Bank of Russia Resumes Gold Buying After Two-Year Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia said it will start purchasing gold again, just under two years after it ended a long-running buying spree that helped prop up bullion prices last decade.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to S

  • Cigna board adds $6 billion to company's share buyback authorization, boosting it to $10 billion

    Health care company Cigna Corp. said Monday its board has approved a series of capital deployment moves for 2022, including new share buybacks and strategic investments. The board has approved an additional $6 billion in share buybacks, boosting the company's authorization to $10 billion. The company expects to spend more than $7 billion on share buybacks this year. "Our plans for significant share repurchase coupled with our recently increased dividend, reinforces the confidence we have in our