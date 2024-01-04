Qualcomm's Answer To Apple Vision Pro: New Platform Promises Next-Gen AR and VR Experiences

Qualcomm Inc's (NASDAQ: QCOM) Qualcomm Technologies announced the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform, a single-chip architecture that unlocks 4.3K spatial computing at 90 frames per second for to achieve improved visual clarity for work and play.

The new '+' version of the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 promises more realistic, detailed experiences in MR and VR with higher GPU frequency by 15% and CPU frequency by 20%1. Supporting 12 or more concurrent cameras with powerful on-device AI, Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2-powered devices can track and measure user movements and the world around them - aiming to assist in navigation and real world experiences.

"Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 unlocks 4.3K resolution, which will take XR productivity and entertainment to the next level by bringing spectacularly clear visuals to use cases such as room-scale screens, life-size overlays, and virtual desktops," said Hugo Swart, vice president and general manager of XR, Qualcomm Technologies.

"Samsung is thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and Google in revolutionizing the mobile industry once more."

Inkang Song, vice president and head of technology strategy team at Samsung Electronics, expressed his excitement, "With Samsung's mobile expertise and our joint commitment, we aim to create the best-in-class XR experience for Galaxy users."

"We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung on the future of immersive and spatial XR," said Shahram Izadi, vice president of AR at Google.

The latest announcement comes on the heels of Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Vision Pro headset announced last year. The headset is designed to augment real world experiences for business and multimedia. Just yesterday, reports circulated of new patents for the headset, in addition to an accelerated timeline for its release.

Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 1.01% at $136.21 premarket on the last check Thursday.

