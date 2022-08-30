Quali Announces Partnership with Interas Labs

Qualisystems USA Inc.

Partnership bolsters automation, governance and cost management for Environments as a Service

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quali , a leading provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation and management solutions, announced today a global partnership with Interas Labs, a software engineering company specializing in container orchestration, cloud native architecture, microservices transformation and GitOps.



Interas Labs will leverage Quali’s Torque infrastructure automation and management platform as an orchestration and control plane solution to provide its clients with streamlined infrastructure provisioning and maximized resource utilization while strengthening governance and optimizing cloud costs.

The partnership combines Interas Labs’ expertise in building ready-to-use automation blueprints and embedded well-architected framework best practices with Quali's powerful orchestration platform to help customers gain momentum delivering engineering roadmaps. This brings Environments as a Service to organizations struggling to keep pace due to islands of automation, hybrid, multi cloud deployments and provisioning bottlenecks.

"By pairing our infrastructure engineering services with the powerful capabilities of Quali’s Torque platform, our customers will solve important problems linked to cost, velocity, governance, delivery and scale,” said Ujwal Yelmareddy, founder of Interas Labs. “Quali’s vision of Environments as a Service aligns perfectly with our own.”

“Provisioning and managing the entire infrastructure lifecycle have become increasingly complex challenges for many organizations,” said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. “Interas Labs’ area of specialization complements the features and capabilities of our own technology, and we share the mission of making infrastructure scalable, governable, more reliable and more manageable for businesses.”

Torque helps IT organizations better understand what infrastructure is being used, when, why and by who in a consistent, measurable way without negative impacts on development practices and tooling. This accelerates infrastructure delivery speed, increases accountability and mitigates risk to support the business’ needs to plan, optimize and understand the value delivered by software and infrastructure.

Story continues

About Quali

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Environments as a Service. Global 2000 enterprises rely on Quali’s infrastructure automation and control plane platform to support the continuous delivery of application software at scale. Quali delivers greater control and visibility over infrastructure, so businesses can increase engineering productivity and velocity, understand and manage cloud costs, optimize infrastructure utilization and mitigate risk. For more information, please visit quali.com and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sean Harris

sean.h@quali.com

512.553.6404



