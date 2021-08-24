U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,490.02
    +10.49 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,413.90
    +78.19 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,014.87
    +72.22 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.72
    +13.43 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.36
    +1.72 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.19 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2780
    +0.0230 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6790
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,483.24
    -1,361.89 (-2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.60
    -26.11 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.72
    +1.70 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Qualified.com Introduces Qualified for Outbound and Qualified Anywhere

·4 min read

New products will help B2B companies meet with target accounts and VIP buyers faster than ever before, right on their corporate website, and thrive in today's digital-first world

Qualified for Outbound instantly identifies when VIP buyers click through outbound email campaigns, notifies reps, and facilitates real-time conversations when they arrive on the website

Qualified Anywhere brings the entire experience of the Qualified platform to mobile devices running iOS and Android, facilitating faster and smarter sales conversations, anytime, anywhere

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Qualified, the conversational sales and marketing platform for companies that use Salesforce, introduced two new products: Qualified for Outbound and Qualified Anywhere. Qualified for Outbound seamlessly integrates Qualified with leading sales engagement platforms, like Outreach, and Qualified Anywhere brings the entire power of the Qualified platform to iOS and Android. These products are designed to help Qualified's customers meet with their target accounts and VIP buyers faster than ever before, right on their website.

(PRNewsfoto/Qualified.com)
(PRNewsfoto/Qualified.com)

This announcement comes on the heels of a momentous year for Qualified. The company has:

  • Grown revenue by more than 800%

  • Raised $51 million in Series B financing, led by Salesforce Ventures

  • Expanded the executive team with Salesforce leaders, including Robert Zimmerman as chief revenue officer and Dan Darcy as chief customer officer, and Sarah Franklin as board observer

  • Brought on a stellar line-up of enterprise customers, including Adobe, Poly, VMware, Matterport, and HashiCorp

  • Released Qualified X, the next-generation conversational sales and marketing platform

  • Launched AppExchange Chat, Salesforce's new conversational product powered by Qualified

Qualified for Outbound and Qualified Anywhere will help customers leverage the power of Qualified X, increasing the ROI of their conversational sales and marketing programs.

"What excites me most about the state of our company is the nonstop pace of innovation," said Kraig Swensrud, founder and CEO of Qualified. "These two ground-breaking products will help our customers take their conversational program to new heights, and we're just getting started."

QUALIFIED FOR OUTBOUND
Sales teams are under constant pressure to close deals with target accounts. They focus significant time outbounding across multiple touchpoints, and email has become a key strategy. In fact, salespeople spend about 33% of their day crafting emails to grab the attention of their most coveted prospects. If their email is opened, that's a hard-earned prize. But what happens after the email is opened and clicked? If a sales rep has managed to pique their prospect's interest, it's crucial to engage them in that pivotal moment before it's too late.

Now, with Qualified for Outbound, sales reps no longer need to wait for an email reply to get a meeting on the books. Instead, they can capitalize on that "magic moment" when a prospect arrives on the website from an email sequence to instantly start a conversation that's consistent across channels. This results in more web conversions, more pipeline, and more closed / won business.

"We love that we're able to have our two favorite sales strategies working in harmony," said Sam Burns, sales leader at Cockroach Labs. "Qualified for Outbound provides a seamless, personalized buying experience for our most valuable accounts."

QUALIFIED ANYWHERE
The events of recent years have accelerated digital transformation across industries around the globe, and during this time, conversational sales and marketing emerged as the new way for sellers to connect with buyers. But as sales teams get back on the road and become more mobile, they expect to be able to take advantage of new digital selling experiences anywhere they go.

Qualified Anywhere—the new Qualified mobile experience for iOS and Android—brings the power of the Qualified X platform to sales teams, anytime, anywhere. Sales teams are now instantly alerted when a target account or important buyer arrives on the website and they can quickly jump into a conversation right from their mobile device. Qualified Anywhere includes powerful new mobile capabilities, such as Website Visitor 360, Salesforce-driven push notifications and alerts, Website Live View, Live Chat, and Voice Calls. This offers sales teams more flexibility throughout their day while never missing an opportunity to have a conversation with an important buyer.

To learn more, visit qualified.com.

About Qualified.com
Qualified is the conversational sales and marketing platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, Bitly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot and VMware trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales and marketing asset — their corporate website — to identify their most valuable buyers, understand their intent and instantly start a sales conversation. Customers that use Qualified report a 10X increase in sales meetings, a 4X increase in lead conversion, and a 6X increase in pipeline. Qualified runs natively on Salesforce to give companies a 360-degree view of their website visitors, and is ranked #1 in its category on the Salesforce AppExchange. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qualified is led by former Salesforce CMO Kraig Swensrud and former Salesforce product SVP Sean Whiteley, and funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. To learn more, visit qualified.com.

CONTACT:
Mission North for Qualified
qualified@missionnorth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualifiedcom-introduces-qualified-for-outbound-and-qualified-anywhere-301361745.html

SOURCE Qualified.com

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Venezuela swapped PDVSA oil for food, then punished the dealmakers

    CARACAS (Reuters) -With U.S. sanctions spooking key oil buyers and depriving its government of cash, Venezuela last year inked a deal with a little-known local company to swap crude for food, Reuters has learned. That agreement saw state oil company PDVSA, beginning in December 2020, deliver more than 6 million barrels of crude worth nearly $260 million to a company named Supraquimic C.A., which was to supply food for a government program. This account of the deal and its demise is based on dozens of pages of internal PDVSA documents viewed by Reuters, court filings by prosecutors, and interviews with three people familiar with the situation.

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • Retirement Savings Tips for 35-to-44-Year-Olds

    If you are 35 to 44 or older, consider these tips to manage caring for children and aging parents while still saving enough for retirement.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Oil prices build on rebound as demand worries fade, fire causes Mexico production outage

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, extending a bounce from last week's rout, on signs the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may be abating in China. Also, a fire on an oil platform in Mexico knocks around a quarter of the nation's daily crude output offline.

  • Samsung to invest $205B in semiconductor, biopharma and telco units by 2023, creating 40,000 jobs

    Samsung Group, South Korea’s tech giant, announced on Tuesday that it will invest $205 billion (240 trillion won) in their semiconductor, biopharmaceuticals and telecommunications units over the next three years to enhance its global presence and lead in new industries such as next-generation telecommunication and robotics. The investment will be led by Samsung affiliates including Samsung Electronics and Samsung Biologics. It also unveiled mergers and acquisitions plan to fortify its technology and market leadership.

  • ‘Distressed’ Crude From Venezuela, Iran Stacks Up Off Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil stored in ships has been stacking up off key Asian ports as a crackdown in China on private crude oil processors has blunted purchases and disrupted flows, including some U.S.-sanctioned barrels from Iran.Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a near three-month high earlier this month, according to intelligence firm Kpler. Venezuelan oil and Iran’s heavier grade -- commonly imported as bitumen mixture -- are among the va

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition

  • Chinese Court Says Cryptocurrency Is Not Protected By Law

    The Supreme Court of the northern Shandong province in China has ruled that “cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” What Happened: While delivering a verdict in a case that involved a potential fraud related to the purchase of crypto, the Supreme Court said in a statement that “investing or trading cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” This could become another significant blow to China’s crypto industry after the crackdowns on crypto mining across the country. As per the case, a Chinese pl

  • JD.com Surges After Sales Beat Allays Tech Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s shares soared as much as 10.5% after the e-commerce giant reported revenue that beat estimates, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has depressed growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant’s shares gained by the most in almost a month in Hong Kong after it posted a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenue to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June. Star fund manager Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which ha

  • Top Communications Stocks for September 2021

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • How to get mentally prepared for long-term investing — no matter what the stock market is doing

    Whether the stock market is riding a rollercoaster or your investments are sailing smooth, understanding your own risk tolerance is imperative to making and maintaining sound decisions. Retirement Tip of the Week: Check in on your portfolio to see how it’s allocated, and make sure that aligns with your goals and comfort level. Not only can the wrong asset allocation send a portfolio’s trajectory in the completely wrong direction, but it can also keep investors up at night or push them to make a bad decision in a panic.

  • Top Consumer Staples Stocks for September 2021

    These are the consumer staples stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Oil Bulls Come Back Strong, But Downside Risks Remain

    On Tuesday, Oil bulls steadied on gaining more than 5% on a rebound in global equity markets and commodities after crude’s worst losing streak since October 2019.

  • FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

    The FDA has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. Yahoo Finance breaks down the details.

  • 'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

    The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The entertainment company, in the filing, has countered Johansson's request for a civil trial in Los Angeles by asking for the suit to be sent to arbitration in New York. Johansson's suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy of "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation.

  • Missing Retirement Funds? Proposed “Lost and Found” Could Help

    There might be missing money out there with your name on it. A pair of bills in Congress could make it easier to find it. The two bills introduced earlier this year call for the creation of an Office of … Continue reading → The post Missing Retirement Funds? Proposed “Lost and Found” Could Help appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.