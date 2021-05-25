U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,195.23
    -1.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,390.56
    -3.42 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,675.89
    +14.72 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.00
    -2.34 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.20
    +0.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.70
    +13.20 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    28.06
    +0.15 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2252
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    -0.0390 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4159
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7800
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,003.38
    +270.47 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.01
    -9.72 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.79
    -21.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,553.98
    +189.37 (+0.67%)
     

Qualified raises $51M to help Salesforce users improve their sales and marketing conversations

Ingrid Lunden
·6 min read

Salesforce dominates the world of CRM today, but while it's a popular and well-used tool for organizing contacts and information, it doesn't have all the answers when it comes to helping salespeople and marketers sell better, especially when meetings are not in person. Today, one of the startups that has emerged to help fill the gap is announcing a round of growth funding on the back of a huge year for its business.

Qualified -- which builds better interactions for B2B sales and marketing teams that already use Salesforce by tapping into extra data sources to develop a better profile of those visiting your website, in aid of improving and personalizing the outreach (hence the name: you're building "qualified" leads) -- has picked up $51 million in funding. The startup will be using the Series B to continue building out its business with more functionality in the platform, and hiring across the board to expand business development and more.

Led by Salesforce Ventures, the funding round also included Norwest Venture Partners and Redpoint Ventures, both previous backers, among others. As with so many rounds at the moment -- the venture world is flush with funding at the moment -- this one is coming less than a year after Qualified's last raise. It closed a $12 million Series A in August of last year.

Qualified was co-founded by two Salesforce veterans -- ex-Salesforce CMO Kraig Swensrud and ex-SVP of Salesforce.com Sean Whiteley -- serial entrepreneurs who you could say have long been hammering away at the challenges of building digital tools for sales and marketing people to do their jobs better online. The pair have founded and sold two other startups filling holes to that end: GetFeedback, acquired by SurveyMonkey; and Kieden, acquired by Salesforce.

The gap that they're aiming to fill with this latest venture is the fact that when sales and marketing teams want to connect with prospects directly through, say, a phone call, they might have all of that contact's information at their disposal. But if those teams want to make a more engaged contact when someone is visiting their site -- a sign that a person is actually interested and thinking already about engaging with a company -- usually the sales and marketing teams are in the dark about who those visitors are.

"We founded Qualified on the premise that a website should be more than a marketing brochure, but not just a sales site," Swensrud, who is the CEO, said in an interview.

Qualified has built a tool that essentially takes several signals from Salesforce as well as other places to build up some information about the site visitor. It then uses it to give the sales and marketing teams more of a steer so that when they reach out via a screen chat to say "how can I help?" they actually have more information and can target their questions in a better way. A sales or marketing rep might know which pages a person is also visiting, and can then use the conversation that starts with an online chat to progress to a voice or video call, or a meeting.

If a person is already in your Salesforce rolodex, you get more information; but even without that there is some detail provided to be slightly less impersonal. (Example: when I logged into Qualified to look around the site, a chat popped up with a person greeting me "across the pond"... I'm in London.)

Qualified also integrates with a number of other tools that are used to help source data and build its customer profiles, including Slack, Microsoft Teams, 6sense, Demandbase, Marketo, HubSpot, Oracle Eloqua, Clearbit, ZoomInfo and Outreach.

Additional data is part and parcel of the kinds of information that sales and marketing people always need when reaching out to prospective customers, whether it's via a "virtual" digital channel or in person. However, in the last year -- where in-person meetings, team meetings, and working side-by-side with those who can give advice have all disappeared -- having extra tools like these arguably have proven indispensable.

"Sales reps would heavily rely on their ‘road warrior’ image," Swensrud said. "But all that stuff is gone, so as a result every seller is sitting at an office, at home, expecting digital interactions to happen that never existed before."

And it seems some believe that even outside of Covid-19 enforcing a different way of doing things, the trend for "virtual selling", as it's often called, is here to stay: Gartner forecasts that by 2025, some 80% of B2B sales interactions will take place in digital channels. (So long to the expense account lunch, I guess.)

It's because of the events of 2020, plus those bigger trends, that Qualified has seen revenues in the last year grow some 800% and its net customer revenue retention rate hover at 175%, with funding rounds come in relatively close succession in the wake of that.

There is something interesting to Qualified that reminds me a bit of more targeted ad retargeting, as it were, and in that, you can imagine a lot of other opportunities for how Qualified might expand in scenarios where it would be more useful to know why someone is visiting your site, without outright asking them and bothering them with the question. That could include customer service, or even a version that might sell better to consumers coming to, say, a clothes site after reading something about orange being the new black.

For now, though, it's focused on the B2B opportunity.

There are a number of tools on the market that are competing with Salesforce as the go-to platform for people to organise and run CRM operations, but Swensrud is bullish for now on the idea of building specifically for the Salesforce ecosystem.

"Our product is being driven by and runs on Salesforce," he noted, pointing out that it's through Salesforce that you're able to go from chatting to a phone call by routing the information to the data you have on file there. "Our roots go very deep."

The funding round today is a sign that Salesforce is also happy with that close arrangement, which gives it a customization that its competitors lack.

“Qualified represents an entirely new way for B2B companies to engage buyers,” said Bill Patterson, EVP of CRM Applications at Salesforce, in a statement. “When marketing and inbound sales teams use this solution with Sales Cloud... they see a notable impact on pipeline. We are thrilled about our growing partnership with Qualified and their success within the Salesforce ecosystem.”

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

    LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters. Europe's largest bank's stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world's biggest and best-known, Bitcoin, has tumbled nearly 50% from the year's high, after China cracked down on mining the currency and prominent advocate Elon Musk tempered his support. It marks it out against rivals such as Goldman Sachs, which Reuters in March reported had restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk, and UBS which other media said was exploring ways to offer the currencies as an investment product.

  • ‘Naive’ Credit-Market Fix in Sweden Dismays $130 Billion Manager

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s latest proposal to reform its illiquid credit market is doomed to fail.That’s the verdict of the head of fixed-income at Alecta, one of the country’s biggest pension managers with $130 billion in assets.The Swedish corporate bond market came to a standstill during a pandemic-induced selloff early last year. More than 30 credit funds were forced to halt redemptions as they fought back the panic that ensued when investors realized just how illiquid their holdings really were. The solution, according to the Swedish financial watchdog, was to let the industry come up with its own fix.But that fix -- the daily publication of aggregate transactions -- won’t do the trick, according to Tony Persson, who oversees Alecta’s bond and currencies portfolio from Stockholm. That’s because the focus on transparency fails to address the underlying issue that the secondary market is simply too shallow to remain liquid during a crisis.“Do I think things will get better now? No, because there is a built-in challenge with a market that has a small turnover in relation to the outstanding stock of bonds,” he said in an interview.“If you think adding post-trade price information solves the Swedish bond market’s inherent challenge, you are at best naive,” he said.With companies as big as Volvo AB and Electrolux AB issuing debt in kronor, Sweden’s failure to address the shortcomings in its credit market could have far-reaching consequences. Many of the country’s largest corporations turn to the vastly more liquid euro or dollar markets when issuing debt, with names like Hennes & Mauritz AB and Ericsson AB shunning the krona market altogether.To be sure, since last year’s meltdown Sweden’s corporate bond market has bounced back thanks in large part to central bank purchases that form part of a pandemic relief program. Most of the issuance has come from a debt-fueled real estate sector, whose bonds now make up more than half the total market. That lopsidedness has prompted some investors to adjust their portfolios to reduce exposure to the bonds.The decision to publish daily trading data was put forward by the Swedish Securities Markets Association. It’s due to take effect no later than July 1, and will be delivered by affiliates of Nordic Trustee.Persson says such “transparency projects” don’t get to the root of the problem.“If you work in such a market, you must adapt your asset management to reality and not base your business model on the belief that it is possible to sell bonds on a large scale in a stressed market,” he said.Jonas Osterlund, head of credit sales at SEB AB in Stockholm, agrees. The effort at transparency “will not improve liquidity,” he said in an interview.He points to Norway, where Nordic Trustee has been publishing pricing data since 2013, without the extra transparency leading to a more liquid market.“The main problem [in Sweden] is that the underlying asset is illiquid but the funds offer daily trading,” he said.Sweden’s financial watchdog has in the meantime acknowledged that more measures might be needed to get the country’s credit market to function better. Next month, the Financial Supervisory Authority is due to present two reports, one on liquidity tools for funds and one on liquidity management in funds, according to Victoria Ericsson, a spokeswoman for the FSA.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gupta Plans to Sell U.K. Plants Amid Credit Suisse Debt Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- GFG Alliance is putting seven of its U.K. plants up for sale as it seeks to reach an agreement with Credit Suisse Group AG to stave off insolvencies of some of its units.Owner Sanjeev Gupta made “significant progress” in weekend talks with the Swiss lender’s asset-management arm to resolve GFG’s exposure with Credit Suisse, the metals group said in an emailed statement Monday.GFG has been seeking to raise new financing to replace some of the $5 billion of loans provided by Greensill Capital since the London-based financial firm collapsed in March. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse, which is trying to recover claims on loans it had made via Greensill, has sought to wind up some of GFG’s British and Australian businesses in court.As part of a restructuring plan for its U.K. operations, GFG will look to sell its Liberty Steel aerospace and special alloys business in Stocksbridge, which supplies customers including Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, as well as the Aluminium Technologies and Pressing Solutions units. Alvarez & Marsal will run the sale processes, according to the statement.Liberty also said it’s in “advanced discussions” with Credit Suisse to reach a debt standstill for its Australian primary metals unit ahead of a refinancing that would repay the Swiss bank in full.A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment.Read more: Credit Suisse Seeks Insolvency for Gupta Trading Unit GFG had been in negotiations to obtain new funding from investment fund White Oak Global Advisors, which said last week it was continuing efforts to refinance the Australian primary metals business “subject to financial due diligence and acceptable governance.”Read more: Gupta Loan Effort Ongoing Despite SFO Probe, White Oak SaysU.K PlantsGupta’s British plants that are being put up for sale employ about 1,500 people. The fate of the plants has been closely watched by politicians, suppliers and unions since funding to GFG dried up earlier this year.“Stocksbridge and its downstream plants are strategically important businesses vital to our country’s defense, energy and aerospace sectors,” union representatives for the National Trade Union Steel Coordinating Committee said in a statement. “The trade unions will hold Sanjeev Gupta to his promise that none of our steel plants will close on his watch.”Gupta bought his first steel mill in the U.K. eight years ago, and is now the country’s third-biggest producer with a dozen sites. Many of his Liberty Steel plants provide products tailored to local manufacturers, potentially leaving customers exposed if they shut down, especially given Brexit trade upheaval.A spokesperson for aerospace trade body ADS said the industry was monitoring the situation and that “a successful sale that secures continuity of supply would be a positive outcome.”Pressure on Gupta was dialed up further this month after the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office said it was investigating GFG for possible fraud and money laundering, including its Greensill financing.The Bank of England revealed on Monday that it had notified the National Crime Agency and the SFO more than a year ago about its concerns over Wyelands Bank, Gupta’s banking arm in the U.K.Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, told a parliamentary committee that the banking regulator had first identified problems in late 2018 or early 2019 relating to “a lack of transparency particularly around connected lending in the context of the ultimate beneficial owner, who was Mr. Gupta.”He said that “further concerns” came to light in October-November 2019, triggering a new phase of investigations and leading to the regulator setting out its concerns to the SFO in February 2020.A spokesman for GFG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Wyelands Bank said this month it would be wound up if it can’t find a buyer.(Updates with details on U.K. plants, union and trade body comments; BOE comments at the bottom.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Brainard Breaks Down CBDC Policy Considerations, Sees Price Pressures Waning in the Future

    The Federal Reserve governor discussed cryptocurrencies and a digital dollar at Consensus 2021.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • Forever 21 Owner Authentic Brands Plans IPO This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Authentic Brands Group LLC, the owner of brands such as Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture and Forever 21, is exploring going public as soon as this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The New York-based company has held discussions with potential advisers about an initial public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.The company could seek a valuation of about $10 billion when it goes public, the people said. Its plans aren’t final and the size and valuation of the deal could still change, the people said. The company was valued at more than $4 billion, including debt, in an $875 million investment by BlackRock Inc. in 2019.A representative for Authentic Brands declined to comment.Founded and run by Jamie Salter, Authentic Brands acquired more than 30 brands over the years, including bankrupt Barneys New York.Salter started Authentic in 2010 with $250 million, scooping up niche and celebrity brands, including licenses for Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe. By the time the pandemic hit, the company had almost $15 billion in revenue and owned well-known names including Sports Illustrated and Nine West. In an interview in August, Salter said he won’t look at deals under $1 billion these days.For years, Salter eschewed operating retailers, opting to buy only the intellectual property of bankrupt merchants.Brand EmpireThat changed in 2016, when Salter teamed up with the two largest U.S. mall landlords to buy bankrupt fashion retailer Aeropostale. With a raft of retail bankruptcies, that led to other transactions, including the purchase of bankrupt Forever 21 last year.Brookfield Property Partners LP recently swapped its stake in Forever 21 for equity in Authentic Brands, Bloomberg News reported this month. Authentic Brands now owns the retailer with U.S. mall operator Simon Property Group Inc.Now, it’s turning attention to healthier merchants as well. Its latest deal was the acquisition this month of outerwear-maker Eddie Bauer from private equity firm Golden Gate Capital. It made the purchase with SPARC Group LLC, its joint venture with Simon.Authentic Brands is also backed by investors including BlackRock, General Atlantic and Leonard Green & Partners. Representatives for General Atlantic, Leonard Green and BlackRock declined to comment.Even before the pandemic disruption, a full retail shakeout was in progress, with thousands of stores closing in the wake of dozens of retail bankruptcies. Salter said he’s committed to maintaining a brick-and-mortar presence.“If we have a store base in the U.S. it helps us build out the brand for multiple categories and more stores globally,” he said last year. “Plus having a store base also fuels your e-commerce strategy.”(Adds background starting in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Let’s talk about risk, reward, and pennies. The three are related, of course. There’s no reward in the stock market without taking on some risk – and penny stocks offer investors an optimum combination of both. The ‘pennies’ are the lowest cost stocks on the public markets, typically priced below $5 per share. At such a low share price, even a small gain – a share price increase of mere pennies – can quickly translate into a high-percentage return. However, there is a but here. The critics point out that there could be a reason for the bargain price tag, whether it be poor fundamentals or overpowering headwinds. So, how are investors supposed to determine which penny stocks are poised to make it big? Following the activity of the investing titans is one strategy. Enter Israel “Izzy” Englander, who is widely known for his impressive stock picking abilities. Englander expressed interest in the stock market since he was young, and in 1989, co-founded hedge fund Millennium Management with Ronald Shear. Using a broad range of strategies involving a variety of predominantly liquid asset classes, Englander was able to take the $35 million the fund was started with and turn it into a $45+ billion Wall Street behemoth. With an estimated net worth of $9.6 billion in 2021, it’s no wonder Wall Street focus locks in on the guru when he makes a move. Taking all of this into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to take a closer look at two penny stocks Englander snapped up recently. The platform revealed that both Buy-rated tickers have earned the support of some members of the analyst community as well. T2 Biosystems (TTOO) We’ll start in the healthcare industry, where T2 Biosystems is working to revolutionize diagnostics. The company offers diagnosticians and medical labs a range of devices based on its T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) tech to quickly and accurately diagnosis a variety of septic illnesses. As the company notes, sepsis claims more lives annually than AIDS, breast cancer, and prostate cancer combined. Rapid and accurate diagnosis is the key for patient survival, and this is the niche that T2 aims to fill. The company’s technology enables diagnostic blood tests with results available in a matter of hours, compared to the 1 to 5 days currently taken by most medical lab tests. Available testing products include the T2Bacteria Panel and the T2Candida panel, which are the only FDA-approved blood tests for septic agents that do not need to wait for a blood culture. A T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel is also available, using upper respiratory samples. T2 has an active product pipeline, with rapid diagnostic tests on the drawing board for a variety of illnesses. Upcoming products include the T2Cauris panel and the T2Resistance panel. These testing products are currently designated for research use only (ROU) in the US. The T2Lyme panel, which will allow for faster diagnosis of the difficult-to-determine Lyme disease, is at an earlier stage of the development. All of T2’s products operate on the same T2Dx instrument, allowing for interchangeability in the lab environment. The device offers a simple user interface, and operates with just 4ml of whole blood. T2 boasts that its device is in use in more than 200 hospitals worldwide. In the first quarter of 2021, T2 saw top-line revenue grow by 173% year-over-year, to $7 million. This was driven by a 345% yoy increase in product revenue, to $4.7 million. Sepsis test utilization in the US rose by 85% yoy in the quarter, showing increasing acceptance of the device and technology. Izzy Englander is among those that have high hopes for this healthcare name. In Q1, Englander's Millennium picked up over 1.36 million shares of TTOO stock, now valued at $1.5 million. This increased Englander’s stake in the company to 2.68 million shares, with a market value of $2.9 million. 5-star analyst Charles Duncan, of Canaccord, also counts himself as a fan. Duncan gives TTOO shares a Buy rating along with a $3.50 price target. This target conveys his confidence in TTOO's ability to soar 212% higher in the next twelve months. (To watch Duncan's track record, click here) “T2’s +345% Y/Y product revenue growth is a positive datapoint for the company's post-pandemic commercial strategy, which is being supported by a scaling to just under 10 direct sales reps in Q1. We view the acquisitions of Cepheid, BioFire, GenMark, and Luminex as validation that the hospital lab is an attractive industry segment, given clinicians’ (and patients’) desire to shift away from centralized testing strategies to a more decentralized approach. With these four companies off the table, T2 should benefit from scarcity value. Separately, a more aggressive approach towards commercial execution should marry well with rising awareness around antimicrobial resistance and sepsis, in a post-pandemic environment that prioritizes infectious disease diagnostics," Duncan noted. It turns out that other analysts also have high hopes. With 4 Buys and a single Hold, the word on the Street is that this stock, which currently going for $1.10 apiece, is a Strong Buy. In addition, the $2.83 average price target puts the upside potential at 156%. (See TTOO stock analysis on TipRanks) Sesen Bio (SESN) The second stock we’re looking at, Sesen Bio, is a pharmaceutical company. Sesen works in the cancer treatment segment, developing antibody-drug conjugate therapies. The program takes a fusion protein approach, tethering tumor-targeting antibodies to cytotoxic proteins. The result is a single protein molecule that kills cancer cells with minimal toxic effects on the body – and that generates a complementary response from the patient’s natural immune system. Sesen’s pipeline currently includes one drug candidate, vicineum, which is under investigation on several tracks concurrently. The main track, which has completed clinical trials and initiated the submission process of the biologic license application (BLA), is for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The BLA was accepted for filing by the FDA this past February, and the company is on track for potential approval on August 18, 2021. European approval of vicineum for bladder cancer treatment is expected early in 2022. The company’s other pipeline projects are at earlier stages. Vicineum is under investigation as a treatment for head and neck cancers, and is in Phase 2 trials. Other investigative tracks remain at pre-clinical stages. Clinical-stage biopharma companies are always highly speculative, and in this case, Englander did not mind speculating. In Q1, his firm bought 987,926 shares of SESN, increasing its stake in the company by 156%. Englander’s holding in Sesen is now valued at $2.9 million. Weighing in on SESN for H.C. Wainwright, 5-star analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth sees an opportunity as well. "Given the favorable risk/benefit profile of Vicineum demonstrated in the Phase 3 VISTA study, we believe the drug has a high likelihood to receive regulatory approvals from the FDA and EMA. Sesen is actively preparing for the potential launch of Vicineum. The company has selected Syneos, a leading contract sales organization, as a partnerto build and manage a 35-people sales force to target approximately 2,000 high prescribers of BCG. We expect the drug to be commercially available immediately upon approval. We project Vicineum to achieve risk-adjusted sales of $516M by 2030E, growing from $9M in 2021E," Ramakanth opined. Ramakanth’s comments support his Buy rating on the stock, as does his $8 price target. At current valuations, that target implies an upside potential of 170% for the next 12 months. (To watch Ramakanth’s track record, click here) Sometimes, the penny stocks can slide under the radar; this one has attracted only two recent analyst reviews. Both agree, however, that this is a stock to buy, making the Moderate Buy consensus unanimous. The shares are priced at $2.94 with a $7.50 average price target that suggests an upside of 155% in the coming year. (See SESN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why AT&T's CEO says you should still hold the stock after the WarnerMedia spinoff

    AT&T shares are down since it announced it would spin off its WarnerMedia business and combine it with Discovery Communications. AT&T CEO John Stankey told Yahoo Finance why his stock is still a good buy.

  • St. Louis Fed's Bullard: Most cryptocurrencies are 'worthless'

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Yahoo Finance that among the thousands of private cryptocurrencies out there, 'most of them are worthless.'

  • Why Amazon-MGM deal is a sign of streaming competition: 'Some will go out of business'

    Amazon reported interest in buying Hollywood giant MGM is good news for the tech giant, and may shake up the streaming industry.

  • Why Selling a Tesla for Bitcoin Makes Even Less Sense Now

    Tesla's plan to sell cars for bitcoin may have hastened a government anti-money laundering crackdown, says our columnist.

  • How millennials are driving up health insurance costs for everyone else

    A third of the cohort has health issues that reduce quality of life, study shows.

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

  • Home Prices Accelerated the Most Since 2005. Don’t Expect Them to Slow Down Soon.

    Prices grew 13.3% annually in March, according to Case-Shiller. Other data due out this week will offer clues about whether the housing supply crunch will continue.

  • A luxury titan has unseated Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person

    Bernard Arnault, CEO of the group that owns Louis Vuitton and Dior, has passed Amazon's Jeff Bezos as world's richest person.

  • Bitcoin Rises to Near $40K After Musk Tweets About BTC Mining’s ‘Promising’ Renewable Usage

    Elon Musk continues to tweet about bitcoin.

  • Arcimoto Moves to Mass Production of its Functional and Recreational Electric Vehicles

    As we move toward a cleaner and more eco-friendly future, the interest in electric vehicles has remained constant for investors, with companies such as Tesla (TSLA), Nio (NIO), General Motors (GM) and QuantumScape (QS) garnering much of this attention. Federal, state, and municipal governments are also incentivizing the shift to sustainable transportation; the White House released an infrastructure plan to electrify federal fleets and build out a robust charging network to “enable a clean transportation future.” One company worth keeping an eye on as they move into mass production of their all-electric vehicles is Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV). Created with a mission to catalyze the shift to a sustainable transportation system, Arcimoto designs, develops, and manufactures three-wheeled electric vehicles for everyday driving, with a top speed of 75 mph, a range of 102 miles per charge, and are actually fun to drive. Putting the Fun in Functional “We’re a public company with a public mission. I wanted a light-footprint electric vehicle that was affordable, fun, and dialed for the everyday. I couldn’t find it, so I started Arcimoto,” explained Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer. The company offers a variety of vehicles ranging from functional to recreational, all built on the same platform to maximize efficiency and utility. The Arcimoto Deliverator was launched at the onset of the pandemic. Designed for local and last-mile delivery, the Deliverator features 23-cubic feet of storage that suits a wide variety of fleet options, as well as a small-footprint that is easy to park in tight spots. Arcimoto says the Deliverator is currently in low-volume production, and the company is currently taking orders from potential fleet customers. Arcimoto’s Rapid Responder is built for security and EMS, and is intended to improve response times, reduce operating costs, and eliminate carbon emissions. The Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) is designed as an everyday driver, targeting everyone from commuters to students to retirees. It features a panoramic roof, heated seats and grips. Every FUV is backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty which includes nationwide roadside assistance. All three vehicles are capable of speeds up to 75 mph, have a 173.7 city mpg e-battery and 102 city mile range. Arcimoto has most recently finished the development of its open-air electric road trike, the Roadster. Marketed as “the ultimate on-road fun machine,” the Roadster is built on the company’s patented three-wheel, all-electric platform and features dual-motor front-wheel drive, instant torque and a fully connected seating stance. See also: How to Buy Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks Final Roadster pricing, options and accessories will be announced soon. Moving Into Mass Production To keep up with the demand, Arcimoto recently completed the purchase of the rAMP, a 185,000 square foot manufacturing site in Eugene, Oregon. More than five times larger than Arcimoto’s current manufacturing facility, the AMP, the rAMP is primed to meet the company’s production rate goal of 50,000 vehicles per year at full capacity. At the end of April, Arcimoto had a market cap of approximately $300 million. This positions Arcimoto with the strongest financial foundation in the company’s history, and it predicts being able to execute its next steps with ease, efficacy, and efficiency. Additionally, the company received approval from NASDAQ to begin listing its shares of common stock on The NASDAQ Global Market earlier this year. The move to The NASDAQ Global Market from The NASDAQ Capital Market reflects the significant growth of Arcimoto’s business and market capitalization. “With the growing demand for alternative clean energy transportation options, we believe Arcimoto is poised for expansive growth. Meeting this demand through mass production is now our primary goal. To that end, we’ve entered into an agreement to purchase a facility that will increase our manufacturing footprint more than fivefold,” commented Frohnmayer. Arcimoto’s mission is to further encourage the world to move away from oversized, overpriced, polluting vehicles to EVs that everyone can afford. Gas-powered vehicles are a thing of the past, and it is time for the world to move to more affordable, compact, and efficient options. We can’t afford not to. Find out more at https://www.arcimoto.com/. Arcimoto is a partner of Benzinga. The information in this article does not represent the investment advice of Benzinga or its writers. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Power and Precision of BioSig's PURE EP™ System in the Electrophysiology (EP) MarketAYRO Seeks to Lead the Small Vehicle Sector in Clean Transportation© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China announces ‘zero tolerance’ crackdown on commodity-market speculators

    Chinese authorities issued a strong warning to commodity speculators on Monday, sending the prices of some assets tumbling.