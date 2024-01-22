What qualifies as an energy tax credit? These tax breaks will benefit you when filing

If you have been thinking of making energy-focused home-improvement projects, now might be the time. The federal governmement is offering a nudge in the form of enhanced tax breaks for solar and other clean-energy investments along with more efficient doors, windows and more.

The Inflation Reduction Act passed in August 2022 extended and added some important tax credits for qualifying improvements made on or after Jan. 1, 2023, although some benefits still can be claimed for 2022.

There are two main types of credits covering different types of expenses, equipment and other property. The credits vary significantly in key details.

As credits, these incentives help to reduce your tax bill directly. Some unused amounts can be carried forward to future years while others expire annually. They are partial subsidies on expenses that you incur to make your home more energy efficient.

Unlike some other credits, these are available to homeowners regardless of income, said Virginia Hilton, a certified public accountant with the National Association of Tax Professionals. Rather, eligibility depends on what type of equipment or property you install, when and where.

Residential Clean Energy Credit goes big on solar

Of the two credits, this one offers more potential bang for the buck.

The Residential Clean Energy Credit covers part of the costs for solar panels to generate electricity as well as solar-water heaters, fuel cells, battery-storage devices and other new equipment. Eligible expenses include those for onsite preparation, assembly and installation.

But if you receive manufacturer rebates or subsidies from your power company for the equipment, you generally would subtract those costs when calculating the credit amount. Slightly different general rules apply for fuel cells.

The credit is worth 30% of qualified expenses taken in the year of installation, and unused amounts can be carried forward to future years. The credits cover 30% of those costs each year, dropping to 26% in 2033 and 22% in 2034. There's no annual dollar maximum.

This credit is unusual in that it doesn't need to be taken on improvements made to your main home. "You can use it on your primary residence or a second home," said Hilton. However, only properties including vacation dwellings that are located in the United States are eligible.

Of note, the credit is available to homeowners but not to landlords or others who don't live in their properties. Even renters who pay for and install this equipment are eligible for the credit. And it's generally available even if you use part of your home for business purposes.

The Internal Revenue Service provides more details about this tax break on its website, irs.gov.

Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit covers doors, windows

This credit subsidizes some of the costs for other types of new equipment or items including exterior doors, windows, skylights, insulation material, central air conditioners and water heaters. The IRS also provides details about this credit on its website.

In general, the credit recoups 30% of expenses incurred during the year of installation, from 2023 though 2032, up to an annual maximum of $1,200. Within this category, there's a limit of $250 per door/$500 for multiple doors and $600 for windows. Heat pumps, biomass stoves and boilers have a separate annual credit worth up to $2,000.

In addition, the Energy Efficient credit will help pay for a home energy audit performed by a certified specialist. This incentive is worth up to $150 (or 30% of expenses up to $500) and is included within the $1,200 annual limit described above.

With all of this taken together, the credit is worth up to $3,200 annually, the IRS said. That includes the $1,200 cited above plus the $2,000.

"You can do some things this year and some next year," said Hilton. "You can spread out the improvements over multiple years."

The credit enhances a prior tax break covering 30% of expenses incurred during the year of installation, up to a $500 yearly maximum. That still can be taken for 2022, according to the IRS website.

You can claim this credit every year that you make eligible improvements before 2033. But unlike the Residential credit, unused amounts for the Energy Efficient version can't be carried forward.

Also, this one is designed for use on primary residences, not second homes, and it's restricted to used homes, not new construction. Nor can landlords use it or others who don't live at their properties.

However, if you use a main residence partly for business purposes, you can claim at least part of the credit.

