Qualigen Therapeutics Presents Data on QN-302 at AACR’s Pancreatic Cancer Meeting

Receptors for cardiac and neurological function

Vehicle BIW QN-302

Normalised heart rate

Posters include data regarding 1) mode of action, and

2) preclinical toxicology

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN), a diversified life sciences company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation, while also commercializing diagnostics, today announces the presentation of two posters on the Company’s lead compound, QN-302, at the American Academy of Cancer Research’s (AACR) 8th Special Conference on Pancreatic Cancer being held on September 13-16, 2022 in Boston.

“The data from these two posters demonstrate information that is instrumental in understanding the composition of QN-302 and its potential safety, tolerability and efficacy in pancreatic cancer,” commented Tariq Arshad, M.D., M.B.A., Qualigen’s Chief Medical Officer. “We believe that the inclusion of these data into the AACR pancreatic cancer research meeting provides further validation of our therapeutic approach in treating this devastating disease. We continue to be on track for submitting our Investigational New Drug application during the first half of 2023.”

Highlights of the posters include:

Poster A079, “The quadruplex-binding compound QN-302 in the MIA-PaCa2 pancreatic adenocarcinoma model shows no cardiac or neurological liabilities at therapeutic doses” (Ahmed Ahmed, Tariq Arshad, and Stephen Neidle) - The compound did not appear to have any cardio or neurovascular effects in mouse models.

In a standard industry receptor panel, QN-302 was shown to have no effect on key receptors for cardiac and neurological function.





QN-302 also showed no effect on heart or kidney tissue compared to a placebo vehicle, nor did it have a significant effect on heart rate.









Poster B030, The quadruplex-binding compound QN-302 targets the S100P gene in PDAC (Ahmed Ahmed, Tariq Arshad, and Stephen Neidle) - Evidence from MIA-PACA2 in an in vivo xenograft model supports QN-302 as targeting S100P gene and downregulating expression against pancreatic cancer. These early mouse data continue to expand the Company’s understanding of the mode of action of this compound.

The 8th AACR Special Conference on Pancreatic Cancer is one of the most significant organ site programs, attracting 400-500 attendees each meeting. Spanning basic, translational, and clinical research, this conference addresses the latest developments in all areas of pancreatic cancer research. This year’s program focused on incorporating numerous talks from submitted abstracts to highlight the advancements and diversity of the pancreatic cancer research field. Special sessions presented cutting-edge research, career development opportunities, and discuss key areas of research in the field.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a diversified life sciences company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancer, as well as maintaining and expanding its core FDA-cleared FastPack® System, which has been used successfully in diagnostics for over 20 years. Our investigational QN-302 compound is a small molecule selective transcription inhibitor with strong binding affinity to G4s prevalent in cancer cells; such binding could, by stabilizing the G4s against “unwinding,” help inhibit cancer cell proliferation. Our investigational QN-247 compound inhibits nucleolin, a key multi-functional regulatory protein that is overexpressed in cancer cells; QN-247 may thereby be able to inhibit the cells’ proliferation. QN-247 has shown promise in preclinical studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The investigational compounds within Qualigen’s RAS-F family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules are believed to inhibit or block the binding of mutated RAS genes’ proteins to their effector proteins, thereby leaving the proteins from the mutated RAS unable to cause further harm. In theory, such mechanism of action may be effective in the treatment of about one quarter of all cancers, including certain forms of pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers. In addition to its oncology drug pipeline, Qualigen has an established diagnostics business which manufactures and distributes proprietary and highly accurate rapid blood testing systems to physician offices and small hospitals for the management of prostate cancer and other diseases and health conditions.

For more information about Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., please visit www.qualigeninc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements by Qualigen that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. These statements include those related to the Company's prospects and strategy, including statements related to the development of QN-302, including the anticipated timing for submitting an Investigational New Drug application, and the Company’s other therapeutic drug candidates. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations. For example, here can be no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully develop any drugs (including QN-302, QN-247 and RAS-F); that preclinical development of the Company's drugs (including QN-302, QN-247 and RAS-F, and the deprioritized infectious-disease drug candidate QN-165) will be completed on any projected timeline or will be successful; that any clinical trials will be approved to begin by or will proceed as contemplated by any projected timeline, or at all; that any future clinical trial data will be favorable or that such trials will confirm any improvements over other products or lack negative impacts; that any drugs will receive required regulatory approvals (or Fast Track designation or Orphan Drug status) or that they will be commercially successful; that patents will issue on the Company's owned and in-licensed patent applications; that such patents, if any, and the Company's currently owned and in-licensed patents would prevent competition; or that the Company will be able to procure or earn sufficient working capital to complete the development, testing and launch of the Company's prospective therapeutic products (including QN-302, QN-247 and RAS-F). The Company's stock price could be harmed if any of the events or trends contemplated by the forward-looking statements fails to occur or is delayed or if any actual future event otherwise differs from expectations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting the Company's business can be found in the Company's prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K, all of which are available at www.sec.gov.

The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Jules Abraham

JQA Partners, Inc.

917-885-7378

jabraham@jqapartners.com

Source: Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

