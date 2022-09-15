U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

Qualigence International Appoints Kim Warnica as New Chief Revenue Officer

Qualigence International
·2 min read
Image
Image

Featured Image for Qualigence International

Featured Image for Qualigence International
Featured Image for Qualigence International

LIVONIA, Mich., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigence International is proud to announce Kim Warnica as its next Chief Revenue Officer. As an experienced executive in marketing and business development, she has armed sales teams with the power to increase conversion and revenue.

Warnica boasts extensive experience in marketing, leadership and business operations across multiple industries, and most recently served as Managing Director of Marketing and Experience at Homepoint. Warnica also previously served at Qualigence as Vice President of Marketing from 2004 to 2010. Over her career, Warnica has focused on consumer and business-to-business strategies as well as delivering measurable ROI in all aspects of marketing and communications.

"I am honored and excited to be rejoining the Qualigence team at a time when Qualigence is innovating how companies build and lead teams," said Warnica.

"Kim will be an invaluable member of the Qualigence executive team," said Steve Lowisz, CEO & founder of Qualigence International. "In her previous tenure at the company, she led a highly successful rebrand for Qualigence that drove significant growth for the organization. She is an exceptional marketer and leader, and her proven ability to drive results time and again will be instrumental in forwarding our mission."

Qualigence International is on a mission to transform the talent optimization industry by putting people at the center of every organization and unlocking their best performance. Founded in 1999, Qualigence now offers comprehensive performance solutions for engaging and retaining teams in addition to recruitment research, talent sourcing and full-cycle recruiting services.

To learn more about Qualigence's talent acquisition and optimization solutions, call (877) 817-6861 today.

For additional information, contact Leah Nauseda, PR & Community Manager, Qualigence International at lnauseda@qualigence.com or 734-432-6300.

