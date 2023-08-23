Qualitas (ASX:QAL) shareholders have earned a 15% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) share price is 14% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 1.3% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! We'll need to follow Qualitas for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Qualitas grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 0.07%. The share price gain of 14% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Qualitas boasts a total shareholder return of 15% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . We regret to report that the share price is down 8.5% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Qualitas better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Qualitas , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

