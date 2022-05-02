U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

QUALITRU SAMPLING SYSTEMS™ RECEIVES CERTIFICATION TO ISO 9001:2015 STANDARDS

·3 min read

Performance Review Institute (PRI) recognizes QualiTru Sampling Systems for having met the stringent requirements of this international standard, its ongoing commitment to satisfying stakeholders, and its dedication to continual improvement of its management system.

OAKDALE, Minn., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QualiTru Sampling Systems™ (formerly known as QMI), leaders in the science of aseptic and representative sampling, today announced that the company has received certification to ISO 9001:2015 standards related to aseptic sampling products, systems and services for the liquid food industry.

QualiTru Sampling Systems (formerly QMI) – Leaders in the science of aseptic and representative sampling. QualiTru is proudly committed to providing easy-to-use, versatile, and cost-effective equipment, expertise, and soluitions for aseptic and representative sampling that helps the dairy and liquid food industry produce safe and quality products. (PRNewsfoto/QualiTru Sampling System)

QualiTru Sampling Systems received ISO 9001 certification for aseptic sampling for dairy, liquid food industries.

"QualiTru Sampling Systems is honored to receive our ISO 9001 certification, which demonstrates our tireless commitment to providing the highest levels of product quality for aseptic and truly representative sampling that helps the dairy and liquid food industries achieve their safety, public health, and business goals," said Ian Davis, CEO.

"QualiTru has demonstrated its commitment to world class quality by implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. They have joined an elite number of organizations worldwide that have achieved certification to this globally recognized standard," said Randy Daugharthy, Director of the Registrar Program at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. "PRI Registrar is proud to partner with QualiTru in this accomplishment and looks forward to continued support of their objective of quality excellence."

QualiTru Continues Legacy of Industry-Setting Standards
According to Davis, the ISO 9001:2015 certification is just the latest accomplishment by QualiTru, which also has earned 3-A Sanitary Standards certification for its entire line of TruStream Stainless Steel Ports and TruStream Septa for fulfilling Standard 63-04 (Sanitary Fittings), considered the highest industry standard levels for integrity and hygiene in processing equipment and systems.

QualiTru's technologies are also directly cited in Section 6 of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s Grade "A" Pasteurized Milk Ordinance (PMO) as the only inline aseptic sampling system that is approved for the required collection of representative samples directly from farm bulk milk tanks or silos prior to the milk being transported for processing.

"For nearly four decades, QualiTru has been the pioneering leader in the science of aseptic liquid sampling. Our innovative, easy-to-use, versatile and cost-effective sampling systems are used worldwide to perform inline aseptic sample testing, quality checks in bulk tanks and silos, and microbiological testing to verify dairy and liquid food product quality across the supply chain," Davis said.

About PRI Registrar
Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, a management systems registrar, has helped a multitude of organizations achieve and realize their true potential through the development of management systems and quality systems certification. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to raise the bar in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at priregistrar@p-r-i.org today.

About QualiTru Sampling Systems
Since 1983, QualiTru (formerly known as QMI) has been the pioneering leader in the science of aseptic and representative sampling. Known for its expertise and commitment to building awareness of aseptic sampling as a critical means of ensuring consumer health and food safety, QualiTru's innovative sampling technologies are used to help the dairy and liquid food industries produce safe, high-quality products in over 30 countries worldwide.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualitru-sampling-systems-receives-certification-to-iso-90012015-standards-301536893.html

SOURCE QualiTru Sampling System

