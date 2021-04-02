U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    -0.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3818
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6880
    +0.1050 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,676.70
    +352.70 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.97
    +27.81 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     

Quality Appliance Repair Calgary Ranks Best with Highest Google Reviews and Over 600 Reviews on GMB

Quality Appliance Repair
·3 min read

Top-Notch Appliance Repair in Calgary for all Makes and Models

Calgary, Canada , April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quality Appliance Repairs is pleased to share that they have ranked the best appliance repair in the city second year in a row for offering top-notch home appliance repairs. They have also garnered the highest Google Reviews in this category with over 600 reviews on their GMB. Dishwasher repair, washer and dryer repair, stove or oven repair, and fridge repair in Calgary, the expert technicians here can get your appliance back up and running; thereby saving thousands of dollars on new ones. The company is known for its high-quality appliance repair services in Calgary and surrounding areas including Langdon, Chestermere, and Strathmore.

Home appliances have become very important in every household. Apart from making lives easier and better, these appliances have proved to be time savers. There comes a day when these appliances stop working or are prone to some kind of malfunction which is beyond a DIY repair, and these repairs need the hand of an expert technician. Quality Appliance Repair is one such place where people can rely on for any and all kinds of problems. Many people try to repair appliances on their own. The experts here suggest that people should avoid this especially if the warranty period is still valid. In case the appliance doesn’t work, the warranty will automatically become null and void.

Quality Appliance Repair Calgary
Quality Appliance Repair Calgary


Quality Appliance Repair Calgary

One can always call the respected company for a warranty and request assistance with the repairs. The other best option is to call the professional appliance repair experts in Calgary. There are four ways to understand whether the appliance needs to be handled by an expert. Firstly, if the appliance is not operating correctly. Secondly, if there are increased energy bills. Thirdly, if the appliance is making odd sounds. Last but not the least, if there are any power fluctuations while the appliance is plugged in. Any or all of these situations qualify for a professional inspection.

Quality Appliance Repair uses a flat rate system when they diagnose the problem. They waive the call out for the total quoted repair so that the clients know how much the repair will cost and there are no hidden charges. “I called several companies who all wanted $100 to drive to my home. None of this went towards the final bill. Trent kept in touch as to when he was arriving, fixed my machine and the travel time went against my bell. The most reasonable repair I have ever had! Need appliance repair in Calgary? Call them”, says one happy and satisfied customer. The company operates on an automated system and service window so as to adhere to the time schedules as agreed with the customers and they will be alerted before the technician arrives at the door. The technicians have built their livelihoods and customer reputation by fixing all major household appliances.

To learn more visit https://www.calgaryappliance.com/

About Quality Appliance Repair

Calgary, Quality Appliance Repair is a professional company that offers appliance repair services for fridges, dryers, washers, dishwashers, ovens, cooktops, etc. The expert technicians can handle all types of minor and major appliance repairs including out-of-warranty appliances.

###

Contact

Quality Appliance Repair Calgary

Address: Alberta, Canada

Phone: +1.4033055161

Email: Trent@calgaryappliance.com

Website: https://www.calgaryappliance.com/

Quality Appliance Repair Calgary
Quality Appliance Repair Calgary

Publicist: news.38digitalmarket.com


Recommended Stories

  • In Huawei extradition case, arguments wrap up about alleged U.S. international law violation

    A branch of arguments in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s bid to stop her extradition to the United States from Canada ended on Thursday with a prosecutor saying her lawyers had an "impoverished" view of the facts over their assertion U.S. authorities violated international law. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant for bank fraud.

  • Global Markets: Dollar, U.S. Treasuries edge higher on strong U.S. labour report

    The dollar and the yield on the benchmark Treasury note edged higher in light trading on Friday after data showing a surge in the hiring of Americans in March pointed to a U.S. economic recovery that is poised to be the strongest in decades. Equity markets were closed in observance of Good Friday in the Americas, Europe and elsewhere but it is not a U.S. government holiday and the Labor Department released the closely watch non-farm payrolls report. The U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs in March, more than economists' forecast of 647,000, and the unemployment rate fell to 6.0% from the previous month's 6.2%.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Bitcoin Decoupled From Stocks in Q1 as Institutional Demand Strengthened: CoinDesk Research

    Bitcoin decouples from stocks and gold but remains inversely correlated to the U.S. dollar.

  • Credit Suisse shares rally while Archegos ripples spread

    TOKYO/ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse shares rose on Thursday, ending a losing streak in which they shed close to a fifth of their value, though the lender is yet disclose how much it lost in trades for stricken U.S. fund Archegos. Defaults on margin calls by Archegos Capital, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, caused a clutch of banks to rapidly unwind billions of dollars of his leveraged trades. Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura have borne the brunt of those losses, with the Swiss lender warning it could have a "material impact" on its profits, but details of who else was exposed to Hwang are still emerging.

  • OPEC+ Shows Confidence in Economic Recovery With Oil-Supply Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ expressed growing confidence in the global economic recovery by agreeing to increase oil production gradually in the coming months.Before Thursday’s meeting, the cartel had been widely expected to maintain its cautious stance by rolling over the current supply cuts, just as it did last month. Yet Saudi Arabia and its allies showed they are more convinced now that fuel demand is on a firmer footing after a yearlong beating from the coronavirus.As countries like the U.S. rapidly expand their vaccination programs, there are growing signals that the oil market is healing. Last week, American refiners processed the most crude since the pandemic started as they prepared for a surge in driving and flying.Although European oil consumption is weak as France, Germany and Italy extend or impose new lockdowns, demand indicators from China remain strong. The global seven-day average of commercial flights taking off each day hit on a post-pandemic high of 77,708 on Wednesday, according to data from Flightradar24.“Even in those sectors that were badly hit such as airline travel, there are signs of meaningful improvement,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the opening session of the OPEC+ videoconference.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will add more than 2 million barrels a day to world oil supplies from May to July. That will restore about a quarter of the crude they are still withholding after making deep cuts a year ago in response to the pandemic.With oil prices firmly above $60 a barrel, the group has been under pressure to open the taps. Other commodity costs have also been soaring, leaving central banks from the U.S. to China grappling with the risk of higher inflation just as their governments are pouring trillions of dollars into fiscal stimulus.Major consumers including America and India have been calling on OPEC+ to keep prices under control. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm phoned her Saudi counterpart on the eve of the cartel’s meeting to highlight the importance of affordable energy. Prince Abdulaziz told reporters that they didn’t discuss the oil market.The 23-nation coalition will boost output by 350,000 barrels a day in May, add the same volume again in June and increase by 450,000 barrels a day in July, Prince Abdulaziz told reporters after the meeting. On top of that, Saudi Arabia will roll back its voluntary extra 1 million barrel-a day cut, adding 250,000 barrels a day in May, 350,000 in June and 400,000 in July, he said.“OPEC+ agreed today to cautiously increase production quotas,” Ann-Louise Hittle, Wood Mackenzie Ltd.’s vice president of macro oils, said in a note. “The agreement is supportive of oil prices, yet should also help avoid a sharp spike upward as oil demand picks up.”Brent crude rose after the decision, climbing 3.2% to $64.75 a barrel in London.Testing TimesThe Saudi minister said OPEC+ was now “testing” the market, and has the opportunity to reverse course if necessary at its next meeting on April 28.As the world’s largest crude exporter, the kingdom has an unrivaled overview of the health of the global economy. Its state-owned company, Aramco, has visibility of oil demand two months in advance -- the time period in which it informally receives orders from global refiners. So the decision to increase production indicates that Riyadh is seeing sufficient demand for the supplies it will restore in May and June.“We need to keep our finger on the market pulse and not allow an overheating or a significant deficit,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the opening session.For the last two months, Russia and Kazakhstan have been boosting their output while everyone else in the group kept theirs unchanged or cut even deeper. Thursday’s agreement was also an effort to diminish the internal strains this policy was causing.Abu Dhabi was becoming increasingly unhappy at the preferential treatment received by one of the group’s most powerful members, a delegate said. Now, all members get to share the benefits of the demand recovery.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Facing Wall of Resistance from $1746.90 to $1788.50

    The direction of the June Comex gold futures contract is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the long-term Fibonacci level at $1711.90.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures hold gains as March payrolls blow away estimates

    Stock futures rose Friday morning after a record-setting day on Wall Street, adding to gains after a monster jobs report.

  • EU Recovery Fund Outlook Faces Shadow of Doubt From S&P, Pictet

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s landmark recovery fund has yet to commence, but some analysts are already voicing concern over the risk of a delay and its severe ramifications for the region’s economy.S&P Global Ratings said it sees a delay in bond issuance to fund the 750-billion-euro ($880 billion) program to the fourth quarter, compared with current expectations for around mid-year. Meanwhile, Pictet Wealth Management said its “baseline scenario” is for the disbursement of funds to take place in the third quarter, warning that any later would pose risks to its forecast for German yields to rise to 0% by year-end.While concerns over a delay currently appear to be a minority view, they emerged after an emergency request in Germany last week to block the legislation required for the fund. The country’s top court is expected to reach a decision on whether to issue a preliminary order to stop the law soon. Hanging in the balance is the EU’s primary economic response to the pandemic-induced recession, which has been aggravated by a botched vaccine rollout and extended lockdowns in France and Italy.“The delay would be very negative news, especially if it’s an indefinite delay,” Frank Gill, head of EMEA sovereigns at S&P, said in an interview.S&P’s view is predicated partly on the risk that Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court could transfer the opinion to the European Court of Justice, according to Gill. The European Commission declined to comment.Germany’s constitutional court has sought guidance from the EU’s top court in the past. It was most recently involved in a challenge by critics of the ECB’s quantitative-easing program, asking judges whether the ECB had overstepped its powers. The EU court last year faced a stinging attack from the German judges over its 2018 decision to back the ECB, arguing the Luxembourg-based tribunal had overstepped its powers.Quick ResolutionEuropean Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has called for the legal attack to be “dealt with in short order” in order to free up the funds, which particularly assist the bloc’s most debt-laden nations.Bundesbank President and ECB Governing Council Member Jens Weidmann said he doesn’t expect the court to block Germany’s participation and appealed to the judges to resolve the issue swiftly. A decision is expected within days.Read More: U.S.-Style Fiscal Boost Isn’t Answer for Europe, Weidmann SaysOptimism and RisksThe recovery fund, which will see the EU borrow money on financial markets to finance economic support measures for member states, is seen as a key pillar in the region’s battle against the fallout from coronavirus. It’s also expected to inject more optimism into European assets.Read More: Euro Zone’s Crunch Quarter for Crisis Recovery Is Starting BNP Paribas SA expects European bond yields to catch up with their global peers in the second half of the year, citing a “glass half full” view on fiscal policy, among other measures. BofA Global Research sees the fund benefiting banks, capital goods, utilities and renewables.Pictet is also a believer in Europe’s recovery, raising its year-end forecast for German 10-year bond yields to 0% from minus 0.2% previously. Yet that hasn’t stopped the wealth manager from war-gaming risks in the event of a delay to the fund.It “could put our forecast of the 10-year Bund yield moving to 0% later this year at risk,” wrote analysts led by Thomas Costerg in a note to clients.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Scotland Could Sell Debt for the First Time Ahead of Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- The Scottish government is exploring raising funds on capital markets for the first time, ahead of elections that could trigger a renewed standoff with the U.K. over independence.The devolved administration in Edinburgh has had the ability to issue debt -- to be nicknamed “kilts” as a play on the U.K.’s “gilts” -- since 2015 under British rules to spread power. So far it’s refrained from doing so, with internal documents seen by Bloomberg showing officials concluded selling bonds didn’t make sense from a financial perspective.Yet the idea is now being taken more seriously by the ruling Scottish National Party, as it eyes the potential for another referendum on leaving the U.K. if it can gain a pro-independence majority in May’s parliamentary elections. The nation will work closely with investors on a range of options including government-backed bonds to finance its net-zero emissions targets, according to a spokesperson.“As this would be issued by a government with the stated goal of secession, the overall fiscal stance of a theoretical independent Scotland will be crucial in pricing this,” said Ross Hutchison, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Edinburgh. “The green element is an interesting twist, and may of course attract a lot of investor interest.”The push for Scotland to go green with its first bond may grow ahead of the next major United Nations climate change summit in November, which the country is hosting in Glasgow. That gathering has sped up plans for the U.K.’s first green gilt, with Britain already lagging peers such as Germany and France in joining a boom in sustainable finance.While sub-national debt in Europe is less developed than the U.S. municipal market, others with nationalist movements such as the Basque and Catalan regions in Spain plus various German states have been among the sellers. They’re popular with investors given they typically offer a yield pick-up versus national debt for similar creditworthiness, based on the assumption the central state will not allow part of its country to go bust.In the U.K.’s case, devolving fiscal authority away from Westminster has been slow. There’s a growing sense the political status quo isn’t working for those outside the capital -- a key factor behind the Brexit vote -- and that is kick-starting a nascent sub-national debt market.The UK Municipal Bonds Agency, set up to help local councils access bond investors, made its debut last year. A new fiscal settlement to be negotiated between Edinburgh and London this year could grant Scotland more flexibility and change the administration’s view on debt raising, according to freedom of information documents seen by Bloomberg.For now, discussions on debt issuance are at an early stage and probably won’t progress substantially until after the election on May 6. Opinion polls suggest First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP “has a 50-50 chance” of securing only its second-ever majority in May’s elections, according to John Curtice, the U.K.’s most prominent psephologist.Scotland’s previous independence referendum, in 2014, was only agreed to by then Prime Minister David Cameron after the SNP won a majority at Holyrood in 2011. Voters rejected leaving the U.K. by 55% to 45% after promises of more autonomy, including finance and borrowing power.One debt-raising option now on the table is to involve the government-backed Scottish National Investment Bank, created late last year. Scotland has an advantage in having greater tax and revenue powers than local councils, plus a developed asset management industry in Edinburgh, with firms such as Standard Life Aberdeen Plc and Baillie Gifford & Co.Still, Scottish debt would be a thorny proposition for politicians and financiers alike. Opponents of independence could use any spike in borrowing costs as the market warning against the economic case for secession. Investors, meanwhile, will be conscious of what would happen to the debt if Scotland were to break away from the 300-year-old union, and might demand a premium for the risk.“I think they would only issue them if they can do so at a very small spread over gilts,” said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at London-based BlueBay Asset Management. “The issue is that if Scotland left the U.K. then you would assume that this debt would re-denominate into the country’s new payment currency.”Short KiltsSturgeon’s government in Edinburgh has yet to confirm which currency an independent Scotland would use, particularly given its stated ambition of rejoining the European Union following secession. At the 2014 referendum, arguments about whether Scotland would be able to continue using the pound helped to undermine the nationalist cause.A renewed push for independence in Catalonia didn’t stop BlueBay’s Dowding hanging onto its debt, believing increased autonomy rather than secession from Spain was the likely end game. He’s less sure of Scotland’s constitutional future and so would consider shorting any new bonds on this uncertainty, looking for them to trade with a hefty 100-basis-point spread over gilts.“Mind you, ‘short kilts’ doesn’t conjure a mental image I would want to stare at for too long.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India's October-March sugar output up 19%, exports gain momentum

    Indian sugar mills' output rose by nearly a fifth year on year to 27.76 million tonnes in the first six months of the 2020/21 marketing year as production jumped in Maharashtra, a trade body said on Thursday. The country is the world's second-biggest sugar producer and the higher output could weigh on global prices,. More than half of the sugar mills closed operations by the end of March, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

  • Pioneer to Buy DoublePoint in $6.4 Billion Permian Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is buying DoublePoint Energy LLC in a deal valued at $6.4 billion, less than three months after completing its purchase of fellow shale driller Parsley Energy Inc. as it expands in the U.S. Permian Basin.The deal is comprised of approximately 27.2 million shares of Pioneer common stock, $1 billion of cash and assumption of approximately $900 million of debt and liabilities, according to a statement from Pioneer. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter. Bloomberg News reported earlier that the companies were close to an agreement.Pioneer will increase its position to more than 1 million net acres through the deal, acquiring “primarily undrilled” new land.“DoublePoint has amassed an impressive, high quality footprint in the Midland Basin,” Pioneer Chief Executive Officer Scott D. Sheffield said in the statement, referring to land within the larger Permian shale play. The deal will generate “significant value for our shareholders.”The acquisition will be one of the largest in North America’s oil industry this year, and the first big transaction since the rapid run-up in oil prices to more than $60 a barrel over the past five months. DoublePoint’s investors include Apollo Global Management Inc., Quantum Energy Partners, Magnetar Capital and Blackstone Group Inc.’s GSO Capital Partners.Sheffield is expanding in the Permian Basin in the aftermath of the worst oil-industry collapse in history. Crude prices have advanced 27% this year, more than erasing 2020’s slump, amid increasing optimism that economies will continue to reopen, sparking demand for gasoline, diesel and other fuels.The deal is the latest in a series of transactions as U.S. drillers consolidate in an effort to survive the upheavals caused by the pandemic. Pioneer in October agreed to buy Parsley Energy for $4.5 billion in stock, which followed a $9.7 takeover by ConocoPhillips of Concho Resources Inc.“Pioneer is favorably positioned to emerge as one of the large, independent survivors of Permian consolidation,” Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Industry Analyst Vincent G. Piazza said in a note. The company’s recent deals have created “a formidable rival in the basin, with enviable scale and asset concentration.”DoublePoint was founded by co-CEOs Cody Campbell and John Sellers, who made their names flipping drilling leases in the Eagle Ford region of South Texas in the early days of the U.S. shale boom before moving on to the more lucrative Permian Basin. There they assembled large holdings with backing from private equity firms including Apollo. In 2017, the pair sold rights to about 70,000 acres to Parsley for $2.8 billion.Shortly thereafter, they raised more money, formed DoublePoint and set to work snapping up drilling rights in the Permian’s Midland sub-region. DoublePoint was running seven drilling rigs and was on course to produce 80,000 barrels of oil a day as of the first quarter this year.(Updates with analyst comment in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Bull Market Roulette Wheel Just Keeps Landing on Winners

    (Bloomberg) -- No matter how dim a view is taken on valuations, or the untethered exuberance of its retail devotees, or even its actual age, the bull market in stocks keeps managing to deliver goods to its faithful.Big tech falling? Energy and bank shares pick up the pace. Meme stocks out of vogue? Try software makers that have yet to turn any profits. Discovery Inc. ‘A’ shares got you down? That’s OK. Its ‘B’ class just inexplicably rallied the most in 16 years.For every retrograde price action in 2021 there always seems to be an equal and opposite reaction, keeping the market aloft. This week it was chip stocks such as Applied Materials Inc. and electric-vehicle makers like Tesla Inc., jumping as an overextended reflation trade took a pause. Up a fourth week in five, the S&P 500 Index hit the 4,000 milestone for the first time.Not that the single-stock blowups have been easy to digest -- look at ViacomCBS Inc. losing half its value a week ago in the Archegos Capital debacle. And trying to time peaks remains brutal. Nevertheless, investors are unbowed. They poured $86 billion of fresh money into equity exchange-traded funds in March, smashing records for a second straight month, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.“There is a fear of missing out to a certain extent,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at Vantagepoint Investment Advisers. “Having that back-and-forth between growth and value is actually a positive where it provides broader opportunities for investors. It keeps people more attracted to focusing on equity markets.”Read more: Market Timers in S&P 500 Pay a High Price for Perfect PrescienceTechnology stocks, laggards in 2021 amid hopes over a return to economic normalcy, sprung up the leaderboard during the holiday-shortened week as France’s renewed pandemic lockdown helped revive the stay-at-home trade. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed almost 3% for the best gain in two months, beating the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000, which added 0.2% and 1.5%, respectively, over the span.Also contributing to Nasdaq’s resilience was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. joining Intel Corp. in announcing robust spending plans and President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal, unveiled Wednesday, which included a major push to accelerate the adoption of battery-powered cars.You can credit massive monetary and fiscal support for the equity buoyancy, though a nagging feeling among doubters is that all the stimulus could lead to a painful retracing.Read more: Block Trade Mess Revives Fierce Debate on ‘Leverage Gone Wrong’Just as violently as they fell during the pandemic crash, stocks have rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 80% since bottoming a year ago. That return already surpasses the total gain achieved in three of the 13 previous full bull runs. In some circles, the speed of the recovery is a sign that the 12-month advance is merely an extension of the bull market that started in 2009.Others view the pandemic recession as the start of a new cycle. In their thinking, despite sky-high valuations, yields perking up, and day traders heading outdoors, a reasonable rebuttal is that bull markets basically never die this soon.In 13 previous bull cycles in the past century or so, none ended at this point of the cycle -- if you consider March 2020 as the cycle’s start. Even the shortest one made it to two years. The average bull market lasted half a decade, with the S&P 500 climbing 10% in the second year.It’s psychology. Confidence builds over months and years. The emotional journey from denial to acceptance to euphoria is long. Momentum builds slowly in the economy, too.“Ultimately the market follows the economy, and the real economy is like an ocean-going vessel,” said Rich Weiss, chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies at American Century Investments. “It takes miles for an ocean-going vessel to actually turn around, and the same is true for the economy.”Granted, with the Covid-19 pandemic driving monetary policy and the economy into uncharted territory, nothing in the past may be a precedent for now. Still, regardless of the length of a cycle, investors would be better off holding onto stocks, a Bank of America study led by strategists under Savita Subramanian suggested. Her team compared the S&P 500’s performance in the 12 months before and after a market peak, and found that more than two-thirds of the time, the gains leading up to the terminal high were enough to offset subsequent losses.“Just because we’ve never had a one-year-long bull market doesn’t mean we can’t have one,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “But I put more faith in the fundamentals, and right now the fundamentals show that equities are going to continue to go higher.”Analysts are ratcheting up their first-quarter earnings estimates at the fastest rate since at least 2004. For the full year, S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase 25% to a record $172.90 a share this year, and rise at a double-digit percentage through at least 2023, analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.Those estimates may prove conservative, according to Jonathan Golub, a strategist at Credit Suisse. During the previous two cycles, analysts who had underestimated corporate America’s earnings power at the initial stage of a recovery had to spend the first few years upgrading their estimates, according to the firm’s data.“Now we have Biden rolling out the infrastructure plan so there’s a tremendous amount of policy stimulus there and in the pipeline,” said Ed Campbell, portfolio manager and managing director at QMA. “We’re going to see booming growth this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ether Price Jumps to All-Time High of $2,074

    Ether is rallying in the wake of Visa's decision to facilitate crypto-based settlements via the Ethereum blockchain.

  • Fed officials on the fence about adopting digital US dollar

    The Federal Reserve is continuing its research on the use of a central bank-issued digital currency (CBDC), but key officials are saying not to expect any Fed-issued digital dollars any time soon.

  • Wall Street’s $100 Billion SPAC Boom Upends the League Tables

    (Bloomberg) -- The blank-check listings craze is shifting fortunes on Wall Street, knocking some of the world’s biggest banks off their perches and bringing unexpected bragging rights for others unaccustomed to competing for league table glory.Cantor Fitzgerald LP, long one of the top SPAC underwriters, has been the biggest beneficiary of the boom and ended the first quarter as the No. 10 adviser on initial public offerings globally. The boutique, which hasn’t ranked that high for any full year in the past decade, got 99% of this year’s deal credit from blank-check work, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Without those deals, it would be 155 places lower.Special purpose acquisition companies raised $100 billion in the opening three months, equivalent to more than two-thirds of the haul from all U.S. listings. That meant league table spots were heavily affected by a bank’s expertise in a once-niche part of the market that’s suddenly ballooned in popularity.Citigroup Inc. jumped six spots in the rankings to become the busiest IPO arranger globally in the first quarter, thanks in part to its status as the No. 1 SPAC underwriter. Rival Bank of America Corp. rose nine places from this time last year to No. 6.On the flip side, Switzerland’s UBS Group AG and four Asian investment banks -- China International Capital Corp., Citic Securities Co., China Securities Co. and Sinolink Securities Co. -- all dropped out of the top 10.There was a chance to boast for firms further down the tables too. Though they still ended a way off the top, both Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. and BTIG LLC -- niche players in the world of equity capital markets -- saw their IPO rankings boosted by more than 100 spots thanks to roles on SPAC listings this year, the Bloomberg data show.To be sure, investment banks that are too dependent on SPAC listings could be caught flat-footed when volumes dry up, and signs are already emerging that these deals won’t maintain their breakneck pace.Last week, blank-check companies filed plans to raise a combined $8.4 billion through U.S. IPOs, down 36% from the previous week. Their combined fundraising target, as well as the number of deals, both represented the lowest weekly tally since the end of January.On Wednesday, for the first time in a long while, there weren’t any new SPACs that lodged registration documents. The brief drought marked a big change from recent months, when particularly prolific dealmakers were filing for three IPOs in a single day.For now at least, some banks have something new to shout about with rivals and clients.(Adds details on Cantor’s historical ranking in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s Drop in Volatility May Boost Appeal, Make $130K Possible, JPMorgan Says: Report

    The U.S. banking giant said the declining volatility of the cryptocurrency could boost its appeal to institutional investors.

  • Goldman Close to Offering Bitcoin to Wealth Management Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to clients of its private wealth management unit.″We are working closely with teams across the firm to explore ways to offer thoughtful and appropriate access to the ecosystem for private wealth clients, and that is something we expect to offer in the near-term,” Mary Rich, who was recently named global head of digital assets for the unit, said in an interview with CNBC.Wall Street banks have largely shied away from cryptocurrencies. While Bitcoin is now more than 11 years old, there are very few things it can actually buy, and volatility is a major risk. Three years ago, Goldman hired a crypto trader to help lead digital-asset markets, with a goal of familiarizing people in the company as well as clients with cryptocurrencies, but the firm has more recently played down the idea of Bitcoin as an asset class.Bitcoin’s rally over the past few months has intrigued wealthy investors in a new way. During the cryptocurrency’s 2017 surge, they largely remained on the sidelines. Many compared the cryptocurrency to tulip mania. Warren Buffett called Bitcoin a “mirage” and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said it was a “fraud” (although he later expressed regret for that remark).This time, they are coming on board, along with a broad swath of retail investors. Data compiled by JPMorgan showed that retail investors have purchased over 187,000 Bitcoins this quarter as of mid-March, compared with roughly 205,000 last quarter. Institutions have bought about 173,000 of the world’s largest cryptocurrency over that period, down from nearly 307,000 in the final three months of 2020.And big banks are floating the idea that clients could use Bitcoin to diversify their portfolios. JPMorgan strategists have recently touted cryptocurrency as a way to hedge against significant fluctuations in traditional asset classes. And Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BNY Mellon has announced plans to hold, transfer and issue the digital currency for its clients.In a memo to staff on Wednesday announcing Rich’s appointment, Goldman said that Rich “will leverage the firm’s capabilities to ensure we can best meet client interest across digital asset classes and technologies,” it said. “As a firm, we believe in the possibility of blockchain technologies, and it is imperative that we continue.”Goldman plans to begin offering investments in digital assets in the second quarter, and is looking at eventually offering a “full spectrum” of such investments “whether that’s through the physical Bitcoin, derivatives or traditional investment vehicles,” Rich told CNBC.(Adds details about Bitcoin’s mainstream acceptance starting in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 reaches record high, traders eye Biden's infrastructure proposal

    Stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday as technology stocks recovered losses from Tuesday's session. Traders digested the contours of President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal, which would include trillions of dollars in government spending as well as new changes to tax policy.

  • Timeline - Diary of a meltdown: how the Archegos Capital fire sale went down

    The meltdown of Archegos Capital Management LP, a New York investment fund run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, has sent shock waves across Wall Street and drawn regulatory scrutiny in three continents. After paying $44 million to settle U.S. insider trading allegations, Hwang in 2013 reinvented Tiger Asia as Archegos Capital, a single-family office through which he could invest his fortune with scant regulatory oversight. Archegos was little known until last week, when a slump in the value of its leveraged equity bets sparked a liquidity crisis at the fund which in turn set off a scramble among Wall Street banks that had financed the trades to start unwinding them.