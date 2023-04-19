Quality Industrial Corp. Engages Exchange Listing LLC as Capital Market Advisor for NYSE American Listing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Quality Industrial Corp. (OTC:QIND), is a mergers and acquisitions company focused primarily on the Industrial and Oil and Gas sectors. The Company has recently signed an advisory agreement with Exchange Listing, LLC to assist with its listing on the New York Stock Exchange American (NYSE).

Exchange Listing, LLC (Exchange Listing) is led by their Founder and CEO, Peter Goldstein, who has successfully steered and completed numerous initial public offerings (IPO) and uplistings. With over 30 years of diverse capital market and client advisory experience and an esteemed Wall Street reputation, Mr. Goldstein has advised an extensive list of companies through listing on senior global stock exchanges. Mr. Goldstein is supported by Exchange Listing's team of seasoned executives. Exchange Listing has a track record that speaks for itself in the planning and implementation of listing on senior stock exchanges.

"We are excited to have appointed the experienced and proactive Exchange Listing team to assist with our NYSE preparation and application. We have already been working closely with their project management, execution, and advisory team members, and I am pleased to say that our progress has rapidly accelerated with their involvement. We aim to submit our application in the soonest possible timeframe and plan to complete our NYSE American listing during the summer of 2023, given that extensive progress towards the listing has already been made over the last few months." Said QIND's CEO, John-Paul Backwell.

Exchange Listing will provide an array of capital markets services to QIND leading up to, during and after its listing. The scope of services includes, but is not limited to, managing the NYSE application process, assisting the company with its SEC filings for the NYSE listing, introducing QIND to the best in class and well-matched service providers, Investment Banks within the Capital Market Ecosystem. Exchange Listing will also assist the Company with all aspects of the strategy, development, and execution of its capital market roadmap.

Peter Goldstein, CEO of Exchange Listing, added: "Exchange Listing is truly excited to be partnering with QIND to fast track its growth through one of the world's premier stock exchanges for enhanced capital access, institutionalized governance, enhanced liquidity, and increased shareholder value. QIND has an outstanding management team and is well positioned to capitalize on market expansion in the Industrial, Oil & Gas and Utility Sectors to support the world's growing need for high-quality, sustainable energy solutions.".

"There are many promising developments taking place in all of the ILUS subsidiaries and we are excited that QIND is accelerating its progress towards it's NYSE American. The combination of filing strong 2022 annual results and the involvement of Exchange Listing in QIND's senior exchange listing preparation and application is already proving extremely impactful on our progress as a group. We remain hard at work behind the scenes and look forward to delivering our first subsidiary Senior Exchange listing as well as increased value for QIND and ILUS Shareholders." Said QIND's Chairman, Nicolas Link.

