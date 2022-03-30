U.S. markets closed

QualTek Services Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 31, 2022

·3 min read

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QualTek Services Inc. ("QualTek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QTEK), a leading turnkey provider of infrastructure services to the North American 5G wireless, telecom, power grid modernization, and renewable energy sectors, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 31, 2022, after the financial markets close.

(PRNewsfoto/QualTek USA, LLC)

The Company will host a conference call the next day, April 1, 2022, to discuss its results and business outlook at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 1 (888) 330 – 2454 or 1 (240) 789 - 2714 using passcode 2965812, and the webcast can be accessed here. Additionally, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed and replayed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at qualtekservices.com.

About QualTek
Founded in 2012, QualTek is a leading technology-driven provider of infrastructure services to the 5G wireless, telecom, power grid modernization, and renewable energy sectors across North America. QualTek has a national footprint with more than 80 operation centers across the U.S. and a workforce of over 5,000 people. QualTek has established a nationwide operating network to enable quick responses to customer demands as well as proprietary technology infrastructure for advanced reporting and invoicing. The Company will report within two operating segments: Telecommunications and Renewables and Recovery. For more information, please visit qualtekservices.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the financial condition, results of operations, earnings outlook and prospects of QualTek. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of QualTek and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by QualTek.

Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of QualTek prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the matters addressed in this communication and attributable to QualTek or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this communication. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, QualTek undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:
QualTek IR/Communications
Gianna Lucchesi
PR@qualtekservices.com
(484) 804 - 4585

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualtek-services-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-march-31-2022-301514276.html

SOURCE QualTek Services Inc.

