Qualtrics Announces Completion Of Exchange Offer

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, today announced the successful completion of an exchange offer by Qualtrics to certain eligible employees of QAL Technologies Pty Ltd, a proprietary limited company organized in Australia and a subsidiary of Qualtrics, to exchange all of their outstanding cash-settled fixed value rights and all of their outstanding cash-settled rights that are linked to the value of SAP Ordinary Shares for unvested rights ("Qualtrics RSUs") to receive shares of Qualtrics Class A common stock. The exchange offer expired, as scheduled, at 11:59 p.m., Mountain Time, on September 10, 2021 (or 3:59 p.m., Australian Eastern Time, on September 11, 2021).

Pursuant to the exchange offer, a total of 60 eligible employees elected to tender and did not withdraw their outstanding awards in the exchange offer, and Qualtrics accepted for exchange awards representing approximately 78.30% of the value of all outstanding awards eligible to be tendered. Promptly following the expiration of the exchange offer, all properly tendered awards were cancelled and, pursuant to the terms of the exchange offer and the 2021 Qualtrics International Inc. Employee Omnibus Equity Plan, Qualtrics granted 30,539 Qualtrics RSUs in exchange for the tendered awards.

