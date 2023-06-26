Qualtrics International (XM) Stock Rose on Acquisition Premium

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, small-cap stocks performed well with varying results from the indexes. The Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 6.07% while the Russell 2000 Value Index was 0.67% down in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Provo, Utah, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) provides an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences. On June 23, 2023, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) stock closed at $18.05 per share. One-month return of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) was -0.06%, and its shares gained 31.66% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) has a market capitalization of $10.945 billion.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) provides experience management software that enables its customers to use consumer and employee feedback to drive customer satisfaction, higher revenues, and improve user companies’ products and reputations. The company agreed to be acquired by a private equity firm for a significant premium, sending the stock higher."

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 36 hedge fund portfolios held Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 30 in the previous quarter.

