Qualys (QLYS) Rose After Dovish Comments from Fed

The London Company, an investment management company, released “The London Company Small Cap Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, US stocks experienced a significant surge, causing major indices to record double-digit gains. In the quarter, the fund returned 11.9% (11.7% net) compared to a 14% increase in the Russell 2000 Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy featured stocks such as Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Foster City, California, Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is a cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions provider. On February 7, 2024, Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) stock closed at $177.17 per share. One-month return of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was -7.72%, and its shares gained 44.96% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has a market capitalization of $6.517 billion.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy stated the following regarding Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) - QLYS reported excellent 3Q23 earnings, showing another acceleration in bookings as well as solid margins. Additionally, the stock benefited from the rotation into growth in December, after dovish comments from the Fed. We have conviction the company should be able to return to its prior organic growth rates over time and still maintain their industry-leading profitability."

A close up of a hand typing in commands into a keyboard connected to a large data center.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 25 hedge fund portfolios held Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) at the end of third quarter which was 26 in the previous quarter.

Story continues

We discussed Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in another article and shared Headwaters Capital Management’s views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.