Is Qualys (QLYS) a Uniquely Positioned Company?

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered 10.46% gross and 10.22% net of fees compared to a 12.75% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The firm views the performance in many respects as evidence of the stability of its investment approach in the face of frequent and significant market swings. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy featured stocks such as Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Foster City, California, Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is a cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions provider. On February 21, 2024, Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) stock closed at $159.47 per share. One-month return of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was -18.77%, and its shares gained 33.57% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has a market capitalization of $5.866 billion.

Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS), a cloud-based IT security solutions company focused on vulnerability management software, delivered better-than-expected top and bottom-line growth and raised full-year guidance for 2023—particularly encouraging given the challenging macro environment. We continue to believe Qualys is very well positioned to benefit from the secular trend of growing cybersecurity demand, and that the company is uniquely positioned thanks to its platform approach and disciplined balance of profitability and growth."

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was held by 31 hedge fund portfolios, up from 25 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

