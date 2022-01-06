U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

Quanergy and iCent to Showcase Advanced Electric Vehicle Charger Robot at CES 2022

·4 min read

  • Quanergy 3D LiDAR sensors and perception software provide advanced navigation capabilities for EV charging robots.

  • The smart city project will drive increased adoption of eco-friendly vehicles and reduce emissions.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and smart perception solutions, in partnership with iCent, Quanergy's system integrator in Korea, is showcasing at CES 2022 a next generation autonomous electric vehicle (EV) charging robot for smart city planning. Quanergy's M-series 3D LiDAR sensors and advanced 3D perception software Qortex™ will be installed on the EV charger robots to provide them with advanced navigational capabilities.

(PRNewsfoto/Quanergy)
(PRNewsfoto/Quanergy)

The EV Charger robot is part of a smart city project to increase the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles and reduce emissions in South Korea. The solution addresses a key hurdle to widespread electronic vehicle (EV) adoption: lack of sufficient charging stations to support the growth of the EV market. Quanergy's LiDAR sensors and QORTEX DTC™ software will provide advanced 3D perception to enable safe, efficient navigation of EV charging robots that will soon be deployed by local Korean governments throughout the country starting at the end of 2022.

"EV charging robots will rapidly expand the infrastructure needed to accelerate the growth of the EV market and make eco-friendly cars more practical for the public," said Won Sang Moon, CEO at iCent. "Quanergy's strong position within the smart city industry and their advanced 3D LiDAR solutions provide the reliability and accuracy required to support this application. In addition, Quanergy's M-Series LiDAR sensor has been well-received as a trusted solution with great performance that's also extremely easy to use."

Each robot is equipped with three LiDAR sensors: one M8 sensor to detect and classify objects in "stop" mode, and two M1 Edge sensors with integrated QORTEX Aware software for smart navigation and collision avoidance. The sensor will flag potential dangers or obstacles in the robot's path, preventing accidents. The sensor detection zones are monitored dynamically based on the robot's movement, ensuring safe navigation to and from the charging location.

The combined hardware and software solution allows each EV charging robot to move around autonomously while intelligently avoiding objects in its path. The same technology is also being applied in industrial facilities to enable safe, efficient robot navigation.

In addition to leveraging Quanergy's 3D LiDAR sensors, the project brings together the technology and expertise of key industry players, including robot driving and control software from KETI, robot design and manufacturing by EKOS ENC, and LiDAR and vision-based AI software from iCent.

Featuring a 360-degree field of view, Quanergy's M-Series LiDAR sensors provide comprehensive 3D perception with greater than 95% accuracy in all ambient conditions, day or night. The robust sensors are environmentally protected up to IP69K and deliver over 60,000 hours mean time between failure (MTBF) for reliable operation in outdoor applications.

"LiDAR is quickly becoming a go-to solution for IoT projects," said Enzo Signore, CMO of Quanergy, "As the eyes of autonomous robots, LiDAR plays a critical role in building the future—from smart city infrastructure to industrial automation and beyond."

For more information, visit www.quanergy.com

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy's mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people's experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid-state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy's smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by over 350 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com .

About iCent

Founded in February 2000, iCent Co., Ltd. provides technology information and communication solutions, mostly for Total Network, Security and Safety Platform Solutions (iSaver). iCent is a one-stop service company that has developed network analysis and management products and now provides network consulting, design, construction and operation support. Through specialized solutions for mobile and video, the company provides professional technology centering on leading service providers and SO / MSOs in Korea. iCent has also diversified its business portfolio through various new businesses related to network and computing and has expanded its business opportunities with network-based system integration to increase customer value. For more information, visit www.icent.co.kr

SOURCE Quanergy

