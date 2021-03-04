Quanex Building Products Announces First Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Solid Growth and Significant Margin Expansion Realized Across All Operating Segments
Balance Sheet Remains Strong
Positive Outlook Intact
HOUSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended January 31, 2021.
The Company reported the following selected financial results:
Three Months Ended January 31,
2021
2020
Net Sales
$230.1
$196.6
Gross Margin
$53.8
$39.2
Gross Margin %
23.4%
19.9%
Net Income
$7.9
$0.0
Diluted EPS
$0.24
$0.00
Adjusted Net Income
$9.0
$1.2
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$0.27
$0.04
Adjusted EBITDA
$24.3
$15.7
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
10.6%
8.0%
Cash Used for Operating Activities
($3.4)
($3.7)
Free Cash Flow
($8.6)
($13.0)
See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information
George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We posted another very strong quarter as demand for our products remained high throughout the first quarter of 2021. In fact, we realized solid growth and significant margin expansion in each of our operating segments. On a consolidated basis, net sales increased by 17.1% and Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by approximately 260 basis points year-over-year as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Once again, volumes during the quarter were especially strong in Europe, and we remain optimistic on the global economic outlook despite the ongoing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our balance sheet is strong, and we were able to repay $5.0 million in bank debt while repurchasing approximately $1.9 million of our common stock during the quarter. We are especially proud of this accomplishment since we are typically a net borrower during the first quarter of each year. We will remain focused on managing working capital and generating cash as the year progresses. Overall, we are delighted with the way our business is performing and we continue to be well positioned to benefit from tailwinds in the residential housing industry.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)
First Quarter 2021 Results Summary
The increase in net sales during the three months ended January 31, 2021 was primarily the result of increased demand for the Company’s products across all product lines and operating segments. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)
The increase in earnings for the first quarter of 2021 was largely due to higher volumes and improved operating leverage. The increase in earnings was somewhat offset by an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, which was mostly attributable to elevated medical costs coupled with an increase in stock-based compensation expense that resulted from the shareholder value created by the appreciation of Quanex’s stock price during the period.
Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update
As of January 31, 2021, the Company had total debt of $113.6 million and its leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA remained unchanged at 0.6x. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)
Quanex’s liquidity was $265.9 million as of January 31, 2021, consisting of $43.4 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, less letters of credit outstanding.
Share Repurchases
The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a $60 million share repurchase program in September of 2018. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The program does not have an expiration date or a limit on the number of shares that may be repurchased. Quanex repurchased 76,495 shares of common stock for approximately $1.9 million at an average price of $25.20 per share during the three months ended January 31, 2021. As of January 31, 2021, approximately $9.3 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.
Outlook
George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our outlook remains positive, and we continue to be optimistic about the economic recovery. It appears that the typical seasonality in our business may not be as pronounced this year, but we do expect inflationary pressures to be a factor as the year unfolds. Based on our strong first quarter results and ongoing conversations with our customers, we are raising our expectations for the year and now expect approximately 12% sales growth in our North American Fenestration segment, approximately 5% sales growth in our North American Cabinet Components segment, and approximately 22% sales growth in our European Fenestration segment. Overall, on a consolidated basis and assuming there is no adverse impact from the ongoing pandemic, we now believe this will equate to net sales of approximately $945 million to $965 million, which we expect will generate between $112 million and $122 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2021.”
*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.
Recent Events
The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable March 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2021.
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
Three Months Ended January 31,
2021
2020
Net sales
$
230,147
$
196,597
Cost of sales
176,397
157,427
Selling, general and administrative
30,861
24,132
Restructuring charges
39
153
Depreciation and amortization
11,015
12,905
Operating income
11,835
1,980
Interest expense
(751
)
(1,582
)
Other, net
192
36
Income before income taxes
11,276
434
Income tax expense
(3,424
)
(424
)
Net income
$
7,852
$
10
Earnings per common share, basic
$
0.24
$
0.00
Earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.24
$
0.00
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
32,872
32,861
Diluted
33,212
33,078
Cash dividends per share
$
0.08
$
0.08
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
January 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
43,426
$
51,621
Accounts receivable, net
82,538
88,287
Inventories, net
76,076
61,181
Prepaid and other current assets
7,213
6,217
Total current assets
209,253
207,306
Property, plant and equipment, net
182,371
184,104
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
53,252
51,824
Goodwill
149,941
146,154
Intangible assets, net
91,806
93,068
Other assets
7,648
9,129
Total assets
$
694,271
$
691,585
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
62,553
$
77,335
Accrued liabilities
37,450
38,289
Income taxes payable
3,768
6,465
Current maturities of long-term debt
704
692
Current Operating Lease Liabilities
7,738
7,459
Total current liabilities
112,213
130,240
Long-term debt
112,090
116,728
Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities
46,086
44,873
Deferred pension and postretirement benefits
10,871
10,923
Deferred income taxes
21,580
19,116
Other liabilities
13,723
13,946
Total liabilities
316,563
335,826
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
373
373
Additional paid-in-capital
252,277
253,458
Retained earnings
218,732
213,517
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(24,424
)
(33,024
)
Treasury stock at cost
(69,250
)
(78,565
)
Total stockholders’ equity
377,708
355,759
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
694,271
$
691,585
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
Three Months Ended January 31,
2021
2020
Operating activities:
Net income
$
7,852
$
10
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used for operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
11,015
12,905
Stock-based compensation
523
(239
)
Deferred income tax
1,925
(413
)
Other, net
3,189
1,096
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Decrease in accounts receivable
7,103
18,641
Increase in inventory
(14,061
)
(10,657
)
(Increase) decrease in other current assets
(873
)
1,200
Decrease in accounts payable
(14,577
)
(12,063
)
Decrease in accrued liabilities
(2,692
)
(12,519
)
Decrease in income taxes payable
(2,790
)
(936
)
(Decrease) increase in deferred pension and postretirement benefits
(52
)
448
Decrease in other long-term liabilities
(399
)
(405
)
Other, net
442
(725
)
Cash used for operating activities
(3,395
)
(3,657
)
Investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(5,246
)
(9,312
)
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets
64
-
Cash used for investing activities
(5,182
)
(9,312
)
Financing activities:
Borrowings under credit facilities
-
34,500
Repayments of credit facility borrowings
(5,000
)
(24,500
)
Repayments of other long-term debt
(541
)
(285
)
Common stock dividends paid
(2,637
)
(2,659
)
Issuance of common stock
10,030
3,075
Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock
(492
)
(454
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(1,927
)
(4,639
)
Cash (used for) provided by financing activities
(567
)
5,038
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
949
177
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(8,195
)
(7,754
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
51,621
30,868
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
43,426
$
23,114
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
Three Months Ended January 31,
2021
2020
Cash used for operating activities
$
(3,395
)
$
(3,657
)
Capital expenditures
(5,246
)
(9,312
)
Free Cash Flow
$
(8,641
)
$
(12,969
)
The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.
As of January 31,
2021
2020
Revolving Credit Facility
$
98,000
$
152,500
Finance Lease Obligations
15,619
16,047
Total Debt (1)
113,619
168,547
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
43,426
23,114
Net Debt
$
70,193
$
145,433
(1) Excludes outstanding letters of credit and deferred financing fees.
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
January 31, 2021
January 31, 2020
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
Net income as reported
$
7,852
$
0.24
$
10
$
0.00
Reconciling items from below
1,157
0.03
1,216
0.04
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS
$
9,009
$
0.27
$
1,226
$
0.04
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
Net income as reported
$
7,852
$
10
Income tax expense
3,424
424
Other, net
(192
)
(36
)
Interest expense
751
1,582
Depreciation and amortization
11,015
12,905
EBITDA
22,850
14,885
Reconciling items from below
1,478
771
Adjusted EBITDA
$
24,328
$
15,656
Reconciling Items
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Income
Reconciling
Income
Reconciling
Net sales
$
230,147
$
-
$
196,597
$
-
Cost of sales
176,397
-
157,427
-
Selling, general and administrative
30,861
(1,439
)
(1
)
24,132
(618
)
(1
)
Restructuring charges
39
(39
)
(2
)
153
(153
)
(2
)
EBITDA
22,850
1,478
14,885
771
Depreciation and amortization
11,015
-
12,905
(731
)
(3
)
Operating income
11,835
1,478
1,980
1,502
Interest expense
(751
)
-
(1,582
)
-
Other, net
192
78
(4
)
36
60
(4
)
Income before income taxes
11,276
1,556
434
1,562
Income tax expense
(3,424
)
(399
)
(5
)
(424
)
(346
)
(5
)
Net income
$
7,852
$
1,157
$
10
$
1,216
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.24
$
0.00
(1) Transaction and advisory fees, $1.4 million related to the loss on a sale of a plant in 2021, and $0.6 million related to executive severance charges in 2020.
(2) Restructuring charges related to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities.
(3) Accelerated depreciation and amortization for equipment replacement in the North American Fenestration segment in 2020.
(4) Foreign currency transaction losses.
(5) Impact on a with and without basis.
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Total
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
Net income as reported
$
7,852
$
22,152
$
10,833
$
5,501
$
46,338
Income tax expense
3,424
4,906
4,345
2,129
14,804
Other, net
(192
)
(164
)
220
(300
)
(436
)
Interest expense
751
935
1,165
1,563
4,414
Depreciation and amortization
11,015
11,378
11,060
11,886
45,339
EBITDA
22,850
39,207
27,623
20,779
110,459
Selling, general and administrative (1)
1,439
-
-
780
2,219
Restructuring charges (2)
39
145
73
251
508
Adjusted EBITDA
$
24,328
$
39,352
$
27,696
$
21,810
$
113,186
(1) Transaction and advisory fees, loss on the sale of a plant, and executive severance charges.
(2) Restructuring charges relate to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities.
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
NA Fenestration
EU Fenestration
NA Cabinet
Unallocated
Total
Three months ended January 31, 2021
Net sales
$
128,116
$
49,091
$
53,994
$
(1,054
)
$
230,147
Cost of sales
99,393
31,791
45,874
(661
)
176,397
Gross Margin
28,723
17,300
8,120
(393
)
53,750
Gross Margin %
22.4
%
35.2
%
15.0
%
23.4
%
Selling, general and administrative
12,370
6,595
4,863
7,033
30,861
Restructuring charges
39
-
-
-
39
Depreciation and amortization
5,111
2,518
3,270
116
11,015
Operating income (loss)
11,203
8,187
(13
)
(7,542
)
11,835
Depreciation and amortization
5,111
2,518
3,270
116
11,015
EBITDA
16,314
10,705
3,257
(7,426
)
22,850
Loss on sale of plant
-
-
-
1,439
1,439
Restructuring charges
39
-
-
-
39
Adjusted EBITDA
$
16,353
$
10,705
$
3,257
$
(5,987
)
$
24,328
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
12.8
%
21.8
%
6.0
%
10.6
%
Three months ended January 31, 2020
Net sales
$
110,452
$
36,766
$
50,044
$
(665
)
$
196,597
Cost of sales
88,696
25,244
43,842
(355
)
157,427
Gross Margin
21,756
11,522
6,202
(310
)
39,170
Gross Margin %
19.7
%
31.3
%
12.4
%
19.9
%
Selling, general and administrative
13,055
5,950
4,853
274
24,132
Restructuring charges
91
-
62
-
153
Depreciation and amortization
6,979
2,408
3,402
116
12,905
Operating income (loss)
1,631
3,164
(2,115
)
(700
)
1,980
Depreciation and amortization
6,979
2,408
3,402
116
12,905
EBITDA
8,610
5,572
1,287
(584
)
14,885
Transaction and advisory fees
-
-
-
55
55
Severance related to reorganization
-
-
-
563
563
Restructuring charges
91
-
62
-
153
Adjusted EBITDA
$
8,701
$
5,572
$
1,349
$
34
$
15,656
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
7.9
%
15.2
%
2.7
%
8.0
%
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
January 31, 2021
January 31, 2020
NA Fenestration:
United States - fenestration
$
112,300
$
96,847
International - fenestration
7,778
6,434
United States - non-fenestration
5,398
4,563
International - non-fenestration
2,640
2,608
$
128,116
$
110,452
EU Fenestration (1):
International - fenestration
$
41,354
$
30,964
International - non-fenestration
7,737
5,802
$
49,091
$
36,766
NA Cabinet Components:
United States - fenestration
$
2,974
$
3,147
United States - non-fenestration
50,502
46,450
International - non-fenestration
518
447
$
53,994
$
50,044
Unallocated Corporate & Other:
Eliminations
$
(1,054
)
$
(665
)
$
(1,054
)
$
(665
)
Net Sales
$
230,147
$
196,597
(1) Reflects increase of $1.7 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three months ended January 31, 2021.