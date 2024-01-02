Is Quanex Building Products Corporation's (NYSE:NX) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that Quanex Building Products' (NYSE:NX) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Quanex Building Products' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Quanex Building Products is:

15% = US$83m ÷ US$546m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Quanex Building Products' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Quanex Building Products seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 18%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 46% seen over the past five years by Quanex Building Products. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Quanex Building Products' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 13% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is NX worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NX is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Quanex Building Products Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Quanex Building Products has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 15%, meaning that it has the remaining 85% left over to reinvest into its business. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Additionally, Quanex Building Products has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 12%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Quanex Building Products' future ROE will be 14% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Quanex Building Products' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

