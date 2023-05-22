Quanta Computer to invest $1 billion in northern Mexico, says governor

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Quanta Computer will invest $1 billion and create 2,500 jobs in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, Governor Samuel Garcia wrote in a Monday post on Twitter.

Speaking from Quanta Computer's Mexican headquarters in the state capital of Monterrey, Garcia said the investment reflected the potential of nearshoring and was a sign of an "economic boom" in the state.

The investment is part of an expansion of Quanta's operations in the state, a Nuevo Leon spokesperson said.

Quanta Computer is a supplier for Tesla, which earlier this year announced a new Tesla factory worth $5 billion in Monterrey.

