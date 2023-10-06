Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) sheds 11% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) shareholders have seen the share price descend 19% over the month. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. To be precise, the stock price is 435% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Quanta Services managed to grow its earnings per share at 15% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 40% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Quanta Services, it has a TSR of 444% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Quanta Services has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 27% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 40% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Quanta Services is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

