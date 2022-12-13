U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,115.50
    +123.75 (+3.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,834.00
    +817.00 (+2.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,190.00
    +478.25 (+4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.70
    +65.40 (+3.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.91
    +1.74 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.30
    +37.00 (+2.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.96 (+4.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0668
    +0.0128 (+1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4680
    -0.1430 (-3.96%)
     

  • Vix

    21.77
    -1.06 (-4.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2439
    +0.0174 (+1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7600
    -2.8550 (-2.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,914.93
    +904.51 (+5.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.47
    +24.81 (+6.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.60
    +70.63 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Quanta Therapeutics Appoints Leonardo Faoro, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

Quanta Therapeutics, Inc.
·4 min read
Quanta Therapeutics, Inc.
Quanta Therapeutics, Inc.

– US board-certified medical oncologist with extensive global clinical and regulatory experience advancing oncology medicines from early development stages through to approval –

– Quanta is developing next-generation small-molecule cancer medicines by selectively targeting protein interactions that are key to oncogenic RAS activity –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Therapeutics, a privately-held biopharmaceutical company pioneering complex-directed therapies to treat RAS-driven cancer types, today announced the appointment of Dr. Leonardo Faoro as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Faoro brings more than 13 years of global clinical and regulatory experience advancing oncology medicines from early development stages through to approval, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Early Clinical Development Lead at Exelixis, where he provided strategic leadership to expand the company's early clinical oncology pipeline and advance development candidates into the clinic.

First-generation KRAS inhibitors have provided clinical benefit in certain tumor types, yet this effect is limited to a small subset of cancer patients, and resistance mechanisms can occur rapidly. Leveraging a differentiated mechanism of action that targets multiple conformations of RAS, Quanta Therapeutics' unique approach has the potential to target the majority of KRAS mutations while evading known mechanisms of resistance.

“We have made tremendous progress in advancing our novel RAS-targeted discovery programs with a unique focus on disrupting the active RAS signaling complex,” said Perry Nisen, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta Therapeutics. “As we enter the next stage of growth for Quanta and advance our programs toward the clinic, Dr. Faoro’s extensive experience in leading novel oncology development programs through all stages of development and across treatment modalities will be invaluable to maximize the potential of our proprietary platform.”

“The team at Quanta, including its founders and advisors, has significant expertise in oncology drug discovery and development, particularly in RAS-driven drug discovery,” said Dr. Faoro. “I look forward to working with the team to translate Quanta’s differentiated platform into cancer treatments that can potentially solve the limitations of first-generation KRAS inhibitors and deliver better treatment options to patients suffering from cancer.”

Prior to joining Quanta, Dr. Faoro served as Senior Vice President and early clinical development lead at Exelixis, a commercial oncology-focused biotechnology company, where he was responsible for providing strategic leadership to expand the company’s early clinical pipeline and advancing its development candidates into the clinic. In his prior role as vice president of clinical development (late-stage) at Exelixis, Dr. Faoro led the development of the company’s GI/Thyroid franchise for Cabometyx (cabozantinib), including pivotal and post-marketing studies across oncology indications and regulatory approval filings, and achieving FDA approval of cabozantinib (CABOMETYX ®) in metastatic differentiated thyroid cancer under Breakthrough Designation. Prior to Exelixis, Dr. Faoro served as Vice President of clinical development at OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, where he led the early clinical development of the company’s pipeline, including two first-in-human studies, through to its reverse merger with Mereo BioPharma. Dr. Faoro began his clinical development career in positions of increasing responsibility at Genentech where he had global clinical development responsibility for Avastin, including in lung, prostate, breast and renal cell cancers. Dr. Faoro earned a medical doctorate from the Universidade Federal do Parana in Brazil. He trained in internal medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and completed a medical oncology fellowship at the University of Chicago. Additionally, Dr. Faoro holds a Master's in Business Administration from Columbia University and the University of California Berkeley.

RAS is a family of proteins involved in cell signaling and regulation that, when mutated, drive tumor growth. RAS is the most frequently mutated oncogene in cancer, with KRAS mutations occurring in approximately one-quarter of all human cancers. KRAS mutations, especially G12D, G12V and G12C, are highly prevalent in pancreatic, lung and colorectal cancers. First-generation KRAS inhibitors have demonstrated clinical benefit, but their impact is limited to a subset of patients who have a single type of KRAS mutation (G12C), and these tumors can develop resistance to treatment. Quanta Therapeutics aims to advance two differentiated, next-generation RAS programs that address the resistance paradigms of targeted therapy in oncology.

About Quanta
Quanta Therapeutics is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the most prevalent and elusive target in oncology—RAS. Our vision is to develop first-in-class small-molecule cancer medicines by selectively targeting protein-protein interactions that are key to oncogenic RAS activity. Driving Quanta's success is our unique high-throughput platform that applies Second Harmonic Generation (SHG) optical technology to identify novel allosteric modulators of membrane-bound protein complexes. The Quanta team has extensive drug development expertise and substantial research experience in the RAS space. By applying innovative medicinal chemistry and its unique protein conformation detection technology, Quanta aims to advance two differentiated, next-generation RAS programs that address the resistance paradigms of targeted therapy in oncology.

Find more information at https://www.quantatx.com/
Follow us on Linkedin: Quanta Therapeutics

CONTACT: Quanta Therapeutics Heather Meeks 661.992.6907 heather.meeks@quantatx.com Media Contact Kelli Perkins kelli@redhousecomms.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Merck's $250 Million Investment In Moderna May Have Just Paid Off

    Moderna unveiled promising results for its personalized cancer vaccine on Tuesday. The results sent Moderna shares soaring.

  • Moderna’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise in Preliminary Study

    The shot combined with a Merck immunotherapy reduced the risk of relapse in people with skin cancer in a study, Moderna said.

  • Moderna’s Cancer Vaccine Reduces Deaths in Melanoma Patients. The Stock Is Gaining.

    Adding Moderna's experimental messenger RNA-based cancer vaccine to Merck's Keytruda in high-risk melanoma patients reduced the risk of death or recurrence of cancer in a trial.

  • Magenta Therapeutics Shares Surge After Encouraging Data From Blood Cancer Candidate At ASH Meeting

    Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGTA) highlighted updated data from the ongoing MGTA-117 Phase 1/2 dose-escalation trial at the American Society of Hematology 2022 Annual (ASH) Meeting. MGTA-117 bound to CD117-expressing target cells within 15 minutes after dosing in all participants as measured by a receptor occupancy (RO) assay. RO increased with higher dose levels of MGTA-117. MGTA-117 showed greater depletion of target cancer blast cells in the blood of participants in Cohorts 2 and 3 comp

  • Analyst Says Affimed's 'Innate Cell Engagers Like No Others,' Sees Mammoth Upside

    H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innate cell engagers (ICEs) for cancer treatment. The analyst has a Buy rating with a price target of $6 and says that ICEs have promising potential in cancer treatment, given their superior CD16A binding profile and unique mechanisms of action. Affimed's lead clinical candidate, AFM13, an anti-CD30 ICE, has demonstrated a manageable tolerability profile and promising cli

  • Why Bluebird Bio Stock Crushed the Market Today

    Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock got off to a roaring start on Monday, trouncing the S&P 500 index with a nearly 8% gain. The market was cheered by a clinical update and the potential for a new regulatory application in the near future. On Saturday at a healthcare conference, Bluebird presented recent data on its gene therapies for beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD).

  • Harpoon Therapeutics Shares Gain On Updated Data From Investigational Myeloma Drug

    Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) presented updated interim data from its Phase 1 trial evaluating single-agent HPN217 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. As of the data cut-off date of October 17, the interim results showed that HPN217 demonstrated clinical activity and a tolerable safety profile in heavily pre-treated patients with RRMM (62 patients treated across fixed dose and step dose regimens). HPN

  • Mirati (MRTX) Up on FDA Nod to Adagrasib for KRAS Mutated NSCLC

    The accelerated approval of Mirati Therapeutics' (MRTX) Krazati is based on ORR and DOR data from the phase II registration-enabling cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study.

  • Pfizer (PFE), BNTX's COVID-Flu Combo Jab Gets FDA Fast Track Tag

    The FDA grants fast-track designation to Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech's (BNTX) early-stage combination vaccine candidate, which targets two respiratory diseases - influenza and COVID-19.

  • Eli Lilly 2023 profit view disappoints on higher costs, strong dollar

    Analysts have said that the drugmaker is spending heavily on research and development ahead of presenting data for its keenly watched donanemab drug for Alzheimer's disease as well as its regulatory submission for tirzepatide in obesity. It is now eyeing four approvals next year, including for donanemab and for the additional use of tirzepatide in obesity, both of which could tap into potential multi-billion-dollar markets. Lilly projected revenue between $30.3 billion and $30.8 billion for 2023, higher than market estimates of $30.12 billion, with the company anticipating an increase in sales of its key drugs.

  • Meet the Biotech Stock That Jumped Over 1000% in One Day

    Investors looking for some unseemly gains will often pivot to the biotech space, a segment for which the term high-risk/high-reward might possibly have been coined. Bear or bull, it can make no difference to these names, which can soar or crash, depending on specific events such as regulatory approval/rejection or strong/disappointing results from a clinical trial. Even so, the gains posted by Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) in Friday’s session are unusual and particularly eye-catching. The stock soared

  • Aptevo Stock Jumps As Acute Myeloid Leukemia Combo Therapy Achieves 100% Clinical Benefit Rate

    Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) announced that APVO436, in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine, achieved a 100% clinical benefit rate in venetoclax treatment naïve Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) patients. The data also showed that APVO436, when given in combination with this standard-of-care regimen, was observed to be generally safe and well tolerated. Clinical activity was observed in both monotherapy and combination cohorts. CRS was observed in fewer than one-quarter of patients

  • Pfizer Stock Is On A Two-Month Tear — Is It A Buy As The FDA Mulls Its RSV Shot?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA gives it a speedy review for an older adult RSV vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks to Buy and Hold If a Recession Is on the Way

    Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser expects a recession in 2023. Here are three high-flying stocks to buy and hold if a recession is on the way. Biotech stocks often soar, regardless of what's going on with the economy.

  • Another Competitor For Amgen As FDA Approves Mirati Therapeutics' KRAS Inhibitor For Lung Cancer Setting

    The FDA granted accelerated approval to Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) Krazati (adagrasib), a targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The approval covers patients who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. Related: Mirati Experimental Lung Cancer Drug Shows Favorable Tolerability, Promising Efficacy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response r

  • Amgen Hunts for New Revenue in $28 Billion Deal

    The purchase of Horizon Therapeutics is the biggest this year by a major drugmaker seeking new sources of revenue to offset impending patent expiries.

  • Gilead (GILD) Partners With Arcellx, ImmunoGen in Oncology

    Gilead (GILD) announces deals with Arcellx, Inc. and ImmunoGen to strengthen its oncology pipeline.

  • Malvern-based Galera shares rise on FDA filing for lead cancer therapy drug

    Shares of Chester County biopharmaceutical company developing new cancer therapies opened up 9% Monday after filing its first new drug application with the Food and Drug Administration. Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) of Malvern is seeking approval for avasopasem as a treatment for radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer. There are no FDA-approved treatment for severe oral mucositis.

  • China finally approves an mRNA COVID vaccine—but only for some foreigners

    Beijing’s uneasy relationship with mRNA vaccines is all the more relevant as it begins to relax COVID restrictions.

  • Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan (OTIP) partners with ALAViDA, a LifeSpeak Company, to improve access to substance-use support for educational professionals

    ALAViDA Health Ltd. (Alavida), a LifeSpeak Inc. company (TSX: LSPK) and a leading virtual provider of evidence-based substance-use management, announced today that its TRAiL service will be available to the Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan (OTIP). The addition will allow OTIP's 280,000 members, staff, retired teachers, and affiliates to easily and confidentially track their substance-use journey with self-guided resources and 24/7 support.