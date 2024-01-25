QuantaSing Group's (NASDAQ:QSG) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for QuantaSing Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = CN¥24m ÷ (CN¥1.2b - CN¥924m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, QuantaSing Group has an ROCE of 7.6%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 7.6%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for QuantaSing Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for QuantaSing Group.

So How Is QuantaSing Group's ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for QuantaSing Group's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past . It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if QuantaSing Group doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that QuantaSing Group has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 74%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On QuantaSing Group's ROCE

In summary, QuantaSing Group isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors may be expecting the fundamentals to get a lot worse because the stock has crashed 79% over the last year. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing QuantaSing Group that you might find interesting.

