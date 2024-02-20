Quanterix Insider Ups Holding During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Quanterix Corporation's (NASDAQ:QTRX ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Quanterix Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director William P. Donnelly bought US$502k worth of shares at a price of US$24.85 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$26.20 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Quanterix insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was William P. Donnelly.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Quanterix

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Quanterix insiders own about US$87m worth of shares. That equates to 8.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Quanterix Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Quanterix shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Quanterix and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Quanterix and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

