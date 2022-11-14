U.S. markets open in 2 hours 38 minutes

Quantgene Launches Serenity Complete, the Next Generation Executive Physical

·5 min read

  • Serenity Complete introduces next-level genomics for cancer, diabetes, stroke, heart attack and more; the most comprehensive risk profiling, paired with AI-powered medical intelligence and physician guidance

  • A combination of deep genomics and cloud technology can detect diseases early and saves lives, while reducing health risks and managerial disruption, increasing leadership wellbeing and productivity

  • Twice the protection when compared with traditional executive health programs, through a seamless concierge and telehealth experience

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantgene, a Santa Monica, CA-based biotechnology, cloud and AI company, that focuses on precision medicine, today introduced Serenity Complete, a new preventive health tool developed to help attract and retain top-tier talent. Serenity Complete uses deep genomics, blood panels and other indicators for the early detection of chronic illnesses. Serenity Complete is available to corporations as a wellness program to protect the health of its greatest assets and prevent operational disruptions due to illness.

Quantgene's genomic medical technology combines diagnostic data with artificial intelligence to detect medical risks before they become health threats. Employees with Serenity Complete receive regular genetic testing and continuous monitoring to reveal risk factors for cancer, diabetes, stroke, heart attack, genetic diseases, and much more. Adherence to the Serenity program is expected to increase the healthy lifespan of members significantly.

CEO departures were up 29% in Q1 of 2022 compared to Q1 of 2021, and a Deloitte survey indicates that nearly 70% of executives are considering leaving their jobs for their own wellbeing. "Executive health is a concern for corporate boards and stockholders, which is why more companies are adopting preventive healthcare programs like Serenity Complete," said Jo Bhakdi, founder and CEO of Quantgene. "Major corporations such as McDonald's, Clorox, Sara Lee and Apple have had to cope with the unexpected illness or death of a chief executive, disrupting business and affecting investor confidence and stock price. With Quantgene's innovative disease detection technology, Serenity Complete provides early detection of chronic diseases and AI-powered preventive guidance to give peace of mind to executives, key talent and corporate stakeholders. Our core mission is to use advanced genomic diagnostics, cloud and AI technologies, to extend the healthy human lifespan by ten years within a decade."

Serenity Complete utilizes a liquid biopsy to detect signals of common cancers early, as well as multi-dimensional molecular testing for other life-threatening illnesses. Serenity Complete uses Quantgene's integrated technology stack to turn genomic data into actionable insights. Members start by consulting with the Serenity Medical Intelligence Team, before samples are collected by a concierge nurse from the comfort of home. Member data is then generated across genetic sequencing, personal and family medical history and blood panels, which are combined with medical intelligence from the Apollo System, providing each member with personalized precision health guidance.

The Serenity Medical Intelligence Team reviews the results with every member. The Serenity online portal displays personalized evidence-based treatment recommendations, appointment scheduling and notifications so members have ongoing easy access, and can keep preventive guidance top of mind. Members can also use the portal to access concierge services, including physicians and genetic counselors, as well as scheduling twice yearly checkups and testing, which are included in Serenity Complete as standard.

Executives are offered a frictionless concierge experience, from the comfort of their home or office, reducing unnecessary travel time, while increasing medical protection. Double the physical examinations means double the protection when compared to traditional executive physicals, and next-gen genomics produces billions of genomic data points that a specially-trained medical team analyzes to identify any health threats.

"When performed accurately, genetic tests can uncover a disease or a tendency to develop certain conditions, and it can lead to close relatives getting tested as well. Preventive measures or treatment can be lifesaving" says Dr. Robert H. Shmerling, former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School.

According to the Rippe Health Assessment Study of senior executives, including 75% from Fortune 500 companies, senior managers are at higher risk of chronic illness. 73% of those surveyed were living a sedentary lifestyle that could lead to diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. 40% of executives were obese, and many showed high cholesterol and high blood pressure, putting them at risk for a coronary event. An estimated $147 billion in productivity is lost annually due to disease or stroke.

"Advances in genome technology now offer an astonishing variety of personalized health assessments," said Dr. Jonathan Richina, medical director for Pioneer Preventative Care Group. "It is possible to identify a variety of diseases, from cancer to diabetes, in real-time, as well as which prescription medications are suited to you as an individual."

About Serenity

Serenity has the mission to extend the healthy human lifespan by a decade within a decade through preventive, precision medicine. With the world's most advanced preventive care system, Serenity uses superior data and intelligence to detect hereditary and real-time medical risks before they become health threats. Powered by a vertically integrated technology stack, world-class Medical Intelligence Team and a unique genomics assessment, Serenity turns data and intelligence into medically actionable preventive guidance for members.

Serenity combines your diagnostic data with AI and human medical intelligence to create a personal health protection system delivered to the palm of your hand through a simple portal. Through a combination of at-home concierge visits and digital consultations, Serenity provides a new level of medical protection at times and locations suited to its members.

Learn more at http://chooseserenity.com

About Quantgene

Quantgene is a precision medicine company headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, and Berlin, Germany, with clinical sites across Europe and the US. Quantgene's mission is to extend the healthy human lifespan by 10 years within 10 years. Quantgene is the world leader in single-molecule precision sequencing utilizing cell-free DNA and AI-based deep genomics pattern recognition.

Learn more at http://quantgene.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantgene-launches-serenity-complete-the-next-generation-executive-physical-301676750.html

SOURCE Quantgene

