Quantic™ Electronics Acquires Paktron Capacitors

·2 min read

LYNCHBURG, Va., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of Paktron Capacitors ("Paktron"), a leader in the design and manufacture of multilayer polymer film capacitors.

Founded in 1953, Paktron is one of the oldest capacitor manufacturers in the United States with an innovative portfolio of polymer film capacitor products, including miniature radial leaded capacitors, lead-frame capacitors, surface mount chip capacitors, and RC network snubber capacitors. Paktron's products are used in high-reliability applications across the defense, space, telecommunications, alternate energy, automotive, and other industrial end-markets.

"The addition of Paktron's product portfolio to our existing capacitor offerings enables us to deliver a full lineup of capacitor products that address our customers' difficult design challenges," said Kevin Perhamus, President and CEO of Quantic Electronics. "Paktron has established a world-class manufacturing facility and an outstanding management team in Lynchburg, and I am excited to work with them to help them achieve our growth objectives."

Terry Martin, General Manager of Paktron stated, "Paktron has been a technological leader in the manufacturing of multilayer polymer film capacitors for over 60 years, and I would like to thank all the employees who have contributed to our years of success. Partnering with Quantic provides a unique opportunity to enable Paktron to achieve the next stage of growth, and I look forward to working with the entire portfolio of Quantic companies."

About Quantic Electronics
Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

About Arcline Investment Management
Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses in high value industries. Arcline's differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & medical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

Contact Information:
contact@arcline.com
www.arcline.com

Jessen Wehrwein
j.wehrwein@quanticnow.com
www.quanticnow.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantic-electronics-acquires-paktron-capacitors-301368777.html

SOURCE Arcline Investment Management

