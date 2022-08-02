Quantifind Welcomes Graeme Clark as Executive Vice President of Global Sales

Clark brings over 30 years of intelligent automation scaling experience and leadership.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantifind, a provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions used by banks to streamline risk management, announces the appointment of Graeme Clark as Executive Vice President of Global Sales. Clark brings three decades of experience in start-up leadership and executive sales expertise to the company, particularly in the field of intelligent automation and financial crime risk management.

"Having Graeme join Quantifind in this critical leadership role is truly a momentous occasion for the company," commented Ari Tuchman, Quantifind's CEO and Co-Founder. "As Quantifind continues its rapid growth and focuses across the United States and Europe, Graeme's sales leadership and his strong background in building top-performing sales teams will accelerate Quantifind's growth. We are thrilled to have him on board!"

Most recently, Clark served on the executive team at Blue Prism, a robotic process automation company (RPA). He was instrumental in driving the initial product offering (IPO) along with the company's subsequent growth and valuation to $1.6 billion. His previous roles include executive positions in US software companies including Sun Microsystems, Peoplesoft, and Workday.

"I'm delighted to join Quantifind, this truly great company which operates in a sector I know well," said Clark. "The Quantifind value proposition is outstanding, making it a global market leader in fighting financial crime. Looking to the future, I believe that Quantifind will be a force for good not just for banks but for businesses and their customers across the world."

Quantifind will release a podcast about AI-driven perpetual KYC (know your customer), and host a booth and knowledge session at the ACAMS Las Vegas Conference taking place October 11-13. To learn more about Quantifind and the Graphyte platform, visit www.quantifind.com.

About Quantifind

Quantifind was founded in 2009 upon pioneering work building machine learning technology to discover meaningful patterns across large, disparate, unstructured datasets. Quantifind's Graphyte™ platform embodies over a decade of R&D and deployment experience in machine learning, natural language processing, risk modeling, name science, and entity resolution, and is helping many large financial institutions and public sector agencies to combat crime. Quantifind is headquartered in Palo Alto, with teams in Boston, Washington, and New York.

