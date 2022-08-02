U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,096.50
    -24.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,592.00
    -175.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,867.00
    -95.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.20
    -10.20 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.48
    +0.59 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.00
    +16.30 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    20.45
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0218
    -0.0045 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5450
    -0.0610 (-2.34%)
     

  • Vix

    24.20
    +2.87 (+13.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2208
    -0.0048 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8440
    -0.7950 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,815.61
    -425.40 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.99
    -18.41 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,416.41
    +2.99 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Quantifind Welcomes Graeme Clark as Executive Vice President of Global Sales

Quantifind
·2 min read

Clark brings over 30 years of intelligent automation scaling experience and leadership.

Featured Image for Quantifind

Featured Image for Quantifind
Featured Image for Quantifind

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantifind, a provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions used by banks to streamline risk management, announces the appointment of Graeme Clark as Executive Vice President of Global Sales. Clark brings three decades of experience in start-up leadership and executive sales expertise to the company, particularly in the field of intelligent automation and financial crime risk management.

"Having Graeme join Quantifind in this critical leadership role is truly a momentous occasion for the company," commented Ari Tuchman, Quantifind's CEO and Co-Founder. "As Quantifind continues its rapid growth and focuses across the United States and Europe, Graeme's sales leadership and his strong background in building top-performing sales teams will accelerate Quantifind's growth. We are thrilled to have him on board!"

Most recently, Clark served on the executive team at Blue Prism, a robotic process automation company (RPA). He was instrumental in driving the initial product offering (IPO) along with the company's subsequent growth and valuation to $1.6 billion. His previous roles include executive positions in US software companies including Sun Microsystems, Peoplesoft, and Workday.

"I'm delighted to join Quantifind, this truly great company which operates in a sector I know well," said Clark. "The Quantifind value proposition is outstanding, making it a global market leader in fighting financial crime. Looking to the future, I believe that Quantifind will be a force for good not just for banks but for businesses and their customers across the world."

Quantifind will release a podcast about AI-driven perpetual KYC (know your customer), and host a booth and knowledge session at the ACAMS Las Vegas Conference taking place October 11-13. To learn more about Quantifind and the Graphyte platform, visit www.quantifind.com.

About Quantifind

Quantifind was founded in 2009 upon pioneering work building machine learning technology to discover meaningful patterns across large, disparate, unstructured datasets. Quantifind's Graphyte™ platform embodies over a decade of R&D and deployment experience in machine learning, natural language processing, risk modeling, name science, and entity resolution, and is helping many large financial institutions and public sector agencies to combat crime. Quantifind is headquartered in Palo Alto, with teams in Boston, Washington, and New York.

Contact Information

Mike Albanese
mike.albanese@newswire.com

Related Images






Image 1








Image 2



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • 5 Perfect Stocks Retirees Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    These time-tested stocks check all the right boxes for retirees wanting to preserve and grow their nest egg, while also potentially netting passive income.

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Mosaic (MOS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.38% and 4.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Apple Is Borrowing Money to Buy Back Stock. What That May Say About the Bond Market.

    Apple is gearing up for a four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks. Apple (ticker: AAPL ) is planning to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including buying back shares and paying dividends, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Apple didn’t disclose how much money it was raising or what interest rates it will pay, but the latest report from Bloomberg said the offering was for $5.5 billion.

  • PayPal Q2 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Year-to-date, PayPal shares have plunged, losing more than half of their value.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • BP profits triple after 'exceptional' oil trading and high prices

    BP has posted its biggest profits in 14 years after "exceptional' oil trading amid months of high energy prices as Russia's war on Ukraine worsens global shortages.

  • Apple Sells $5.5 Billion of Bonds to Fund Buybacks, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. tapped the US high-grade bond market Monday with a $5.5 billion sale in four parts. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesThe longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in the

  • Jobs report, earnings, stock market: What investors are watching this week

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova discusses the busy week ahead in markets as investors eye potential catalysts in the jobs report and corporate earnings.&nbsp;

  • SSR MINING REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

    SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable on September 6, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2022. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian tax purposes.

  • Energy Transfer (ET) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Energy Transfer's (ET) second-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from fee-based contracts and return from assets, which are spread across every major production basin.

  • Caterpillar’s Earnings Are Good and Sales Top Estimates. But the Stock Falls.

    Caterpillar reports adjusted second-quarter earnings of $3.18 a share on sales of $14.2 billion. Both metrics top analysts' forecasts.

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $295.86, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session.

  • BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high

    BP's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. BP shares were up 3.5% by 0925 GMT, their highest since June, strongly outperforming the broader European energy index which was up 0.5%. Looney, who took office in 2020 with a vow to rapidly shift BP away from fossil fuels to renewables, said that the company will increase its spending on new oil and gas by $500 million in response to the global supply crunch.

  • Private equity buying up public companies at record pace during bear market washout

    Private equity firms are snapping up cash-strapped companies at a frenzied pace amid a washout in public equity markets this year that sent stock valuations plummeting.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch In Today's Stock Market

    Dow Jones futures fell 130 points early Tuesday. Seven stocks to buy and watch include energy giants Chevron and Exxon.

  • Caterpillar sales miss estimates on suppy-chain troubles, Russia halt

    Shares of the heavy equipment maker, whose performance is seen as a barometer for global industrial activity, fell 3% before the bell. Western firms have taken a hit from U.S. sanctions on Russia, which made it impossible to operate in the country following its invasion of Ukraine in February. Caterpillar decided to suspend its operations in March.