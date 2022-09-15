U.S. markets open in 7 hours 42 minutes

Quantis to Join BCG to Accelerate Sustainable Transformation

·4 min read

  • BCG to acquire Quantis to further strengthen climate and sustainability (C&S) expertise and transformation capability

  • Quantis currently helps global companies to better understand their climate, biodiversity, water, land, and plastics footprints; and develops and delivers bespoke strategies to align with the planet's boundaries

  • Together, BCG and Quantis will lead the global transformation toward a new planetary economy in which business gives nature a seat at the table

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the leading global strategy consultancy has announced a deal to acquire Quantis, a pioneering environmental sustainability consultancy guiding many of the world's largest organizations on their sustainability transformation. The parties expect the acquisition to close later this month.

BCG x Quantis
BCG x Quantis

Quantis was founded in 2006 and has since grown to more than 250 environmental experts and transformation specialists primarily based in Europe and the US. The global consultancy has a proven track record of implementing a science-based, systems-level approach to accelerate sustainable business transformation to operate within planetary boundaries1. Quantis is recognized for driving innovative solutions to critical and diverse environmental challenges, from climate change and biodiversity loss to water scarcity, deforestation, and plastics pollution. Quantis will operate as a standalone business unit within BCG and will retain its brand and leadership team.

"Bringing together Quantis and BCG is an exciting step in strengthening our ability to help clients protect our planet and transform sustainably," said Christoph Schweizer, BCG CEO. "Many of the CEOs I speak to want to take action but are looking for the kind of deep expertise our Quantis team offers to solve their complex problems. I am proud to welcome this accomplished and passionate team to BCG."

"Combining BCG's extensive industry knowledge and transformation capability with Quantis' deep scientific expertise and solid sustainability reputation will create an unstoppable force to drive the shift from business as usual to business at its best," said Dimitri Caudrelier, Quantis CEO. "The stakes for our planet have never been higher. This deal will enable us to take a critical leap towards achieving our vision for a new planetary economy. I am also thrilled about the opportunities it will create for Quantisians to raise their level of impact and grow professionally. Uniting with BCG will enable us to fast-track the science-driven sustainable transformation to which Quantis has been unwaveringly committed since our start."

"In the face of ever-pressing environmental challenges, we keep investing boldly in our climate and sustainability market leadership," said Schweizer. "In addition to strengthening BCG with the acquisition of Quantis, we plan to recruit thousands more climate and sustainability experts over the coming years and continuing to expand our network of partners."

BCG was recently announced as the exclusive consulting partner for COP27, being held in Egypt in November, providing analytical capabilities and industry insights from its extensive experience helping companies, governments, and multilateral organizations accelerate their climate and sustainability journey. BCG's support for COP27 complements its longstanding support for the global climate agenda through partnerships with the World Economic Forum, UN Climate Change High-Level Champions, successive COP presidencies, SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative), CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, and First Movers Coalition.

Media Contacts:
BCG: Brian Bannister, +44 7919 393753, bannister.brian@bcg.com
Quantis: Johanna Steves, +33 6 58 65 02 66, johanna.steves@quantis-intl.com

About Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

About Quantis
Quantis is a global sustainability consultancy pioneering approaches to solve critical environmental challenges. The group partners with leading organizations who are serious about reducing their environmental impacts to future-proof their businesses and prosper in a new planetary economy. Quantis' unique approach combines deep environmental expertise, strategic business knowledge, and enterprise transformation skills to help organizations shape policies, practices and business models that align with the planet's capacity while building resilience, unlocking innovation, and optimizing performance.

With offices in the US, France, Switzerland, Germany and Italy and clients around the world, Quantis is a key partner in inspiring sustainable change on a global scale.

Discover Quantis at www.quantis.com

1 The planetary boundaries concept was developed by the Stockholm Resilience Center to define the environmental limits for human activities across key dimensions of climate change, biosphere integrity, land-system change, biogeochemical flows, and fresh or "green water."

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantis-to-join-bcg-to-accelerate-sustainable-transformation-301624928.html

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

